LAFC has a CCL lead over Vancouver, Borussia Dortmund out of DFB Pokal

Thursday’s soccer news starts in the quarterfinal round of the Concacaf Champions League where LAFC took a 3-0 lead over Vancouver in the first-leg at BC Place. Denis Bouanga put LA up in the 55th with Kwadwo Opoku doubling the lead in the 61st. Bouanga scored again in the 65th minute with LAFC goalkeeper John McCarthy making two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“We still haven’t advanced, so this is a two-leg matchup and we need to finish the job in LA,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “I believe if we can perform in a similar manner that we did tonight, then I think we will advance. But we had the same result against our last opponent in the last round, Alajuelense, and it got a little shaky at home. So we are warned, and we’ll be ready for Tuesday.”

Gio Reyna was on the bench for Borussia Dortmund’s 2-0 quarterfinal loss at RB Leipzig in the DFB Pokal. Leipzig scored in the 22nd and eight minutes into stoppage time. In the Greek Super League, Konrad De La Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Olympiakos’s 3-1 home win over PAOK Salonika. Falling behind in the 22nd, Cedric Bakambu scored for Olympiakos in the 59th with Georgios Masouras scoring in the 78th. Youssef El Arabi converted an Olympiakos penalty in the 87th minute.

Also in the soccer news, Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina have a new manager at Chelsea with Frank Lampard appointed caretaker until the end of the 2022-23 season. Speaking to the media, Lampard said, “I’m confident in myself and I’ve a good understanding of the squad – I’ve worked with many of them before – the training ground, the stadium and the fans. I will do my upmost in this period to give the fans what they want, with all my heart.”

Primeira Liga on GolTV: Benfica vs Porto at 1pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Lens vs Strasbourg at 3pm. Liga MX on ESPN Deportes: Tijuana vs Queretaro at 11pm ET.

