Losses for Leeds and Celta Vigo, USMNT and Mexico forwards

Tuesday’s soccer news starts in the Premier League where Weston McKennie Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United lost 6-1 at home to Liverpool. Aaronson subbed out in the 66th and Tyler Adams is unavailable due to injury. Liverpool led from the 35th, scoring again in the 39th minute. United’s Luis Sinisterra scored in the 47th, but Liverpool added goals in the 52nd, 64th, 73rd, and 90th minutes.

“Very disappointed, because we didn’t expect this…” Leeds head coach Javi Garcia said. “But it’s something we have to work on, because playing this way, conceeding these mistakes, this is not easy to get good results in this important part of the season. We need to improve as quick as possible.”

Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 76th minute of Celta Vigo’s 1-0 home loss to Mallorca in La Liga. Mallorca scored in the 21st minute. In the Primeira Liga, Reggie Cannon’s Boavista drew 1-1 at Vizela. Yusupha Njie put Boavista up in the 71st and Vizela equalized in the 87th minute.

In an interview last week with the club’s official site, Cannon said: “”I feel like I’m having the best season of my career. I have evolved with each passing day and all those games played by Boavista made me grow. I’ve learned a lot since I arrived at Bessa, I continue to learn every day, I’ve played in different positions, in different environments, and that has helped me to become an even better player. Maybe next season I can be one of the captains of this great club.”

We’re a day away from the USMNT vs Mexico friendly (Wednesday, 10pm ET – TBS) with the mostly MLS squad looking to show what we’ve already seen from them in league games. The listed forwards are San Jose’s Cade Cowell, FC Dallas’s Jesus Ferreira, Seattle’s Jordan Morris, and FC Cincinnati’s Brandon Vazquez. Eight games into the MLS season, it’s easy to highlight Morris’s eight goals and Ferreira’s five. That carries with it expectations at international level against a Mexico squad with only LA Galaxy midfielder Efrain Alvarez representing MLS.

Mexico listed two forwards, Pachuca’s Roberto de la Rosa and Ivan Lopez, neither of whom have any appearances at senior international level. De la Rosa has three goals and two assists across 15 Clausura games with Pachuca while Lopez has three goals and two assists in 14 games with Club Tijuana. De la Rosa last scored against Club America on March 5 in a 3-0 win. Lopez last scored at Puebla on April 8, with both of his assists this season coming against Santos Laguna on February 24. Mexico also has listed midfielders Uriel Antuna with nine goals in 40 international appearances and Alexis Vega, six goals from 25 caps.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Champions League on TUDN: Bayern Munich vs Manchester City at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Nacional vs Medellin at 6pm, River late vs Sporting Cristal at 8pm, and Barcelona vs Bolivar at 10pm. The USMNT vs Mexico friendly is on TBS at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Sebastian El-Saqqa – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com