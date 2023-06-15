McKenzie scores for KRC Genk, Pefok’s Union Berlin wins in Bundesliga

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil, this time in Belgium’s Pro League where Mark McKenzie’s Genk drew 2-2 at Charleroi. McKenzie put Genk up in the 2nd with Charleroi equalizing in the 3rd. Mbwana Samatta put Genk back in front in the 31st with Charleroi equalizing in the 51st minute. Bryan Reynolds subbed on in the 89th minute for Westerlo in their 1-1 draw at RFC Seraing. Falling behind to an 8th minute penalty, Igor Vetokele equalized for Westerlo in the 35th.

Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 70th minute of Eintracht’s 4-0 loss at Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring for Dortmund in the 19th and Donyell Malen extended the lead in the 24th. Mats Hummels made it 3-0 in the 41st and Malen scored again in the 66th minute. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim lost 3-1 at home to Cologne. Falling behind to an 18th minute penalty and with Cologne adding goals in the 39th and two minutes into stoppage time, Hoffenheim’s Kasper Dolberg scored four minutes into stoppage time. Brooks saw yellow in the 29th minute.

Joe Scally subbed out in the 69th minute of Gladbach’s 1-0 home loss to Union Berlin to a 60th minute Sheraldo Becker goal. Jordan Pefok subbed on for Union Berlin in the 68th minute. George Bello subbed on in the 73rd minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 3-1 home loss to Hannover 96 in the 2.Bundesliga. Arminia fell behind in the 14th, equalizing from a 22nd minute Fabian Klos penalty. Hannover converted a 42nd minute penalty and scored again in the 55th. Arminia played a man up from the 86th minute.

Julian Green subbed out in the 76th minute of Furth’s 2-0 loss at Hansa Rostock to goals in the 50th and 66th minutes. In the Regionalliga West, Andrew Wooten’s Preussen Munster won 2-0 at home over Fortuna Dusseldorf II. Simon Schreder scored for Preussen Munster in the 41st with Deniz-Fabian Bindemann making it 2-0 in the 66th. Fortuna Dusseldorf saw red in the 84th minute.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 2-1 at home over Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie’s Leeds United in the Premier League. Aaronson subbed out in the 65th and McKennie followed in the 80th minute. Fulham’s Harry Wilson scored in the 58th and Andreas Pereira made it 2-0 in the 72nd with Fulham giving up an own-goal in the 79th. McKennie saw yellow in the 37th minute.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland won 2-1 at West Brom. Down a goal when John Swift converted a penalty a minute into first-half stoppage time, Sunderland’s Dennis Cirkin equalized in the 51st and scored again in the 84th. Gooch saw yellow in the 82nd minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 3-0 at home to Swansea City to goals in the 23rd, 39th, and 64th minutes. Auston Trusty’s Birmingham City lost 1-0 at home to Blackpool to a 74th minute goal.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 1-1 at home with Motherwell in the Premiership. Callum McGregor put Cletic up in the 24th with Motherwell equalizing in the 55th. Malik Tillman’s Rangers lost 2-0 at Aberdeen to goals in the 48th and 56th minutes. Matthew Hoppe subbed on a minute into stoppage time for Hibernian in their 1-1 draw at St Johnstone. Down a goal in the 25th, Hibernian’s Lewis Stevenson equalized in the 32nd. Hibs played a man down from the 48th with James Jeggo seeing red.

Luca de la Torre’s Celta Vigo lost 2-0 at Real Madrid in La Liga to goals in the 42nd and 48th minutes. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 80th minute of Valencia’s 2-0 win at Elche. Sameul Lino scored for Valencia in the 19th and an own-goal doubling the lead in the 42nd. Musah saw yellow in the 14th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes drew 2-2 at Nantes in Ligue 1. Falling behind in the 25th, Mama Balde converted a Troyes penalty in the 64th. Wilson Odobert put Troyes up two minutes into stoppage time and Nantes equalized six minutes into stoppage time. Tim Weah subbed on in the 78th minute of Lille’s 1-1 draw at Auxerre. Jonathan David converted a 36th minute Lille penalty with Auxerre equalizing from the penalty spot in the 62nd.

Tanner Tessmann and Gianluca Busio’s Venezia won 4-1 at Ternana in Serie B. Busio subbed out in the 59th. Andrea Carboni scored for Venezia in the 21st and Joel Pohjanpalo doubled the lead in the 32nd. Tessmann assisted on Mikael Ellertsson’s goal in the 44th and Denis Cheryshev made it 4-0 in the 72nd. Ternana scored in the 79th minute.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on at halftime for AZ in their 3-0 home win over Waalwijk in the Eredivisie. Sven Mijnans put AZ up in the 8th, Mayckel Lahdo doubled the lead in the 50th, and Myron van Brederode finished off the goals in the 63rd. AZ also won in the Europa Conference League on Thursday with a 2-0 home win over Anderlecht to tie the series 2-2 on aggregate and advance 4-1 on penalties. Mihailovic subbed on in the 113th minute after AZ’s Vangelis Pavlidis converted a 5th minute penalty and scored in the 13th.

Taylor Booth subbed on in the 62nd minute of Utrecht’s 3-1 loss at Feyenoord. Down 3-0 to goals in the 15th, 54th, and 82nd minutes, Utrecht’s Bas Dost scored in the 89th. In Portugal’s Primeira Liga, Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 81st minute of Boavista’s 3-2 home win over Rio Ave. Yusupha Njie scored for Boavista in the 9th, Bruno Lourenco doubled the lead in the 12th, and Ricardo Mangas made it 3-0 in the 35th. Rio Ave pulled a goal back in the 15th, saw red in the 62nd, and scored again in the 85th minute.

Joe Gyau subbed out in the 73rd minute of Degerfors’s 2-1 home loss to Elfsborg in the Allsvenskan. Down a goal from the 7th, Damjan Pavlovic equalized for Degerfors in the 43rd. An own-goal put Elsborg up for good in the 60th minute. Caleb Stanko subbed on in the 76th minute of Lamia’s 1-0 home win over Atromitos in the Greek Super League’s playoff group B. Niko Vergos scored in the 54th minute.

Sebastian Soto subbed out in the 67th minute of Klagenfurt’s 2-1 win at Austria Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga’s playoff group A. Kosmos Gezos scored for Klagenfurt in the 48th with Austria Vienna equalizing in the 52nd. Gezos converted a 90th minute penalty. Ulysses Llanez subbed out in the 69th minute of St Polten’s 2-0 home win over Flyeralarm Admira in the Erste Liga. JAden Montnor scored for St Polten in the 9th and Dognimani Silue doubled the lead in the 88th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 68th minute of Neftchi’s 1-1 draw at Sebail in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Neftch’s Egor Bogomolskiy scored in the 7th and Sebail equalized in the 31st minute. Aron Johannsson’s Valur came back to win 3-1 at Fram in the Besta deild. Trailing from the 35th, Adri Bjarnason equalized from the penalty spot in the 43rd. Value’s Tryggvi Haraldsson scored in the 74th and 76th minutes. Johannsson saw yellow in the 31st minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 66th minute of Internacional’s 2-1 home win over Flamengo in Brazil’s Serie A. Trailing from the 63rd, Mauricio scored for Internacional in the 67th and eight minutes into stoppage time. In Liga MX, Alejandro Zendejas subbed out in the 79th minute of Club America’s 1-1 home draw with UNAM Pumas. Falling behind to a 68th minute own goal, Club America’s Henry Martin equalized from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

Did Not Play: Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 7 – Eupen 0), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – STVV 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 0 -Borussia Dortmund 4), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 4 – Eintracht 0), Terrence Boyd (Kaiserslautern 0 – Jahn Regensburg 0), Matt Turner (Arsenal 3 – Southampton 3), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Everton 0), Tyler Adams (Leeds United 1 – Fulham 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Sunderland 2), Matthew Olosunde (Preston North End 1 – Blackburn 1), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 2 – Lecce 0), Andrija Novakovich (Venezia 4 – Ternana 1), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 1 – AEK Athens 3), Romain Gall (FK Mladost GAT 1 – Radnicki Nis 0), Mix Diskerud (Omonia 0 – AEK Larnaca 2), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 1 – Toluca 1)

