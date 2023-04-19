MLS Power Rankings: St Louis in the West and Cincinnati in the East

By Luis Bueno – RIVERSIDE, CA (Apr 5, 2023) US Soccer Players – The Apple TV era is here for MLS. The new broadcast deal has streamlined the league’s television coverage and made it easier for fans to find and watch matches. A move to most games on Saturday has made watching multiple games challenging, but one team is already a must-watch.

At first, it was to see the league’s newbies, but very quickly it became about seeing the league’s newest contender as St Louis City hit the ground running, and then some, in its inaugural campaign. The early start was enough for the club to overtake some traditional powerhouse clubs like LAFC and Seattle Sounders, both in the standings and in these rankings.

1. St. Louis City SC

Kings of MLS, at least in March. The newcomers finally suffered a defeat, but its 5-0-0 run to start the season was the best in league history, which despite being an expansion team, is good enough to claim the top spot. Joao Klauss is a star and, like the club in general, is a welcome addition to MLS.

2. LAFC

Pay no mind to the club’s scoreless draw at Colorado, LAFC is right back to MLS Cup contender this season. The match at the Rapids didn’t have a lot of highlights, but the rest of the season has been what was expected, albeit with new faces replacing some top guns from a year ago.

3. FC Cincinnati

Gone are the laughingstock days of FC Cincinnati. This club has been the best in the Eastern Conference thus far – the only Eastern side to not register a loss this season. The team still has room to improve – Brenner and Brandon Vazquez combined for 36 goals a year ago but have just two between them so far.

4. New England Revolution

Perhaps the outlier year wasn’t 2021 but 2022. This Revolution side looks a lot like the team that won the Supporters’ Shield two years ago. Aside from the 4-0 loss at LAFC, New England has been lights out this season, playing tough defense while getting timely goals. Seven different players have scored goals for the club’s balanced attack this season.

5. Seattle Sounders

Only seven MLS teams have outscored Jordan Morris this season. Morris’s eight goals have propelled Seattle to the second spot in the Western Conference, behind only the juggernaut St Louis City SC. Seattle looks poised to avoid the playoff miss from a year ago.

6. Atlanta United

Atlanta lost to Columbus by 6-1 at the end of March, but the club would like to claim extenuating circumstances. Their roster was depleted due to international absences and injury. Aside from that, Atlanta has been a surprise in how strong the team has played. World Cup-winner Thiago Almada leads the team with four goals.

7. Nashville United

Defense continues to be Nashville’s trademark. The club has allowed a league-low two goals this season. April games against NYCFC, LAFC, and Atlanta will test this club’s mettle.

8. Minnesota United

Giant slayers, Minnesota United was the first to take points away from St Louis City. Minnesota hasn’t been overwhelming rivals but has been doing enough to get points. The team could use some scoring depth, as only four players have scored so far.

9. Columbus Crew

Columbus will point to its 6-1 win over Atlanta as proof it already belongs as an Eastern Conference contender, and for good reasons since they haven’t lost since their season opener. Coach Wilfried Nancy has brought his magic from Montreal to Columbus as the contender label should stick.

10. FC Dallas

FC Dallas is still trying to find its way in the West but the club looks set to compete all season. They’ve taken care of the Galaxy and Sporting KC but fell to LAFC and Minnesota. FC Dallas belongs more with the top-tier teams, and Jesus Ferreria has bagged three goals in six games.

11. Philadelphia Union

Philadelphia was minutes away from an MLS Cup title, but destiny had different plans. So far this season, it’s been a question of continuity with the club taking one point from their last three league games. Also in the Concacaf Champions League, they’re one draw away from reaching the semifinals. The talent is there.

12. San Jose Earthquakes

The Quakes have not dominated opponents, but the club is certainly headed in the right direction by staying in games. Four of San Jose’s six games so far this season have been decided by a single goal, with the Earthquakes winning three of them.

13. NYCFC

NYCFC’s two wins, two losses, and two draws has them in 6th-place in the East, fine considering the changes to the club’s roster during the offseason. Fine isn’t going to be enough for a team like NYCFC, though. Talles Magno has scored two goals in six games, James Sands is back, and they added Richy Ledezma.

14. Orlando City SC

Orlando has had a bit of an inconsistent start to the season, losing at home to Charlotte, winning at Philadelphia, and then losing at home to Nashville. Perhaps some of that could be chalked up to Concacaf Champions League games against Liga MX side Tigres. With that competition in the rear-view mirror, Orlando could settle into a rhythm.

15. Inter Miami

Beating Montreal and then Philadelphia at home to start the season was promising, but the club has had bad luck since, losing four consecutive matches. Those games have been exciting, with the 3-2 loss to Chicago a bit of a thriller, but clubs would always prefer points over excitement.

16. Toronto FC

Toronto FC can’t seem to decide what it wants to be, a contender that can grind out wins or a team that struggles to get one point. In its last match, against Charlotte FC, it was both. Toronto had a 2-0 lead and settled for a 2-2 draw. Star striker Lorenzo Insigne has been absent for all but 34 minutes of the season, so there’s certainly room for growth.

17. Austin FC

Austin FC has beaten CF Montreal and Real Salt Lake, but things just have not been the same for the club this year. Perhaps it’s just early-season sluggishness since we’re still in the opening stage of a 34-game season with Austin the team not on the schedule in week 6. They return to action at LAFC on Saturday.

18. New York Red Bulls

The offense is the issue so far in 2023, with only four players scoring a goal each. Newcomer Dante Venzeir has yet to start, and he should be the key for the Red Bulls’ offense taking off. It’s worth pointing out that even with the lack of goals, New York has only lost one of its five games this season, drawing three.

19. Houston Dynamo

Houston had a nice win against Austin FC and added three more points in their next game against NYCFC, both at home before losing 2-1 at San Jose in week 6. All the goals in that game came from the penalty spot, with the Dynamo showing they can compete. They could underline that with results against the LA Galaxy, at the Red Bulls, and hosting Miami over their next three games.

20. Chicago Fire

It’s been mostly all or nothing for Chicago’s attack. The club has a 3-3 draw against FC Cincinnati and a 3-2 win over Inter Miami but also has a scoreless draw against DC United and a 1-0 loss to Philadelphia. Despite that nice bit of offense, the club needs someone to step up and be a goal scorer.

21. Charlotte FC

After losing three in a row to open 2023, Charlotte followed up its first win of 2023 with draws against New York Red Bulls and Toronto FC. The point at Toronto was a come-from-behind 2-2 result that saw striker Kamil Jozwiak score his first goal for the club. This upward trajectory gives hope after a rough start.

22. DC United

The Wayne Rooney era is underway, with the team competitive in every match and getting points, slowly but surely. The April schedule is favorable so the team could climb up the Eastern Conference table soon.

23. Vancouver Whitecaps

Vancouver busted out in a big way in week 6, beating Montreal 5-0 at home. The team had racked up three consecutive 1-1 draws before then. Vancouver has a Concacaf Champions League quarterfinal series against LAFC beginning on Wednesday, an early highlight they earned by knocking out Real Espana.

24. Portland Timbers

Two draws in a row turned around a three-game losing streak for the Timbers, now on five points and in 10th-place in the West. Another team where consistency is an issue, they have two versions of the Cascadia derby coming up at Vancouver this week and hosting Seattle in week 7.

25. Sporting KC

Goals are hard to come by for Sporting KC in 2023. The club has scored just twice but somehow has turned two goals from six matches into three points. If the offense could contribute just a bit more, things could change quickly for Kansas City.

26. LA Galaxy

No wins so far in 2023, but draws at Sporting KC, home to Vancouver, and at Portland has the Galaxy on three points in 12th-place in the West without Javier Hernandez, who is recovering from injury. At Houston this week, they have the home version of the LA derby on April 16.

27. Colorado Rapids

Winless Colorado technically sits at the bottom of the Western Conference table, although three other teams also have just three points and all from three draws. That shifts the tiebreaker to goal difference, but it’s worth pointing out that the Rapids drew 0-0 with LAFC in week 6. That’s why Colorado isn’t at the bottom of the power rankings, with a clean sheet against one of the strongest clubs in MLS.

28. CF Montreal

Montreal’s one win this season came against Philadelphia in what was also their only home game so far in 2023. Scoring on the road is clearly the issue, though the 5-0 loss at Vancouver in week 6 had Montreal subbing off Samuel Piette with an injury in the 10th and playing a man down from the 23rd minute.

29. Real Salt Lake

Yes, RSL has a victory which is more than three other clubs can say, but they’ve also allowed 13 goals in five matches while scoring just three. Eight of those goals against came in their last two games, losing 4-0 at home to St Louis and 4-0 at Columbus.

