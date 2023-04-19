The Galaxy needs a change in form at home against LAFC

By Luis Bueno – RIVERSIDE, CA (Apr 11, 2023) US Soccer Players – Through Major League Soccer’s first two decades, the LA Galaxy was a constant contender. The team racked up five MLS Cup titles, still the most of any MLS club, a pair of Supporters’ Shields, and was the league’s toughest draw for any team during that span. Starting with 2017, the Galaxy has missed the postseason four of the six times.

Several times, though, it seemed like the club was set to turn the corner and try to rise once more to the top of the Western Conference. Or, since this is MLS where the playoffs ultimately matter, pull off an upset like they almost did in 2022. So far this season, it’s a team looking to get their first win after playing six games.

The Galaxy is one of two teams that have not yet recorded a victory this season, in 13th-place with three points from three draws. Their last game highlighted some of the club’s issues, a 3-0 loss at Houston that featured two Galaxy red cards, given for incidents that did not happen during play.

No team in MLS should be looking to a home game against LAFC as the start of a potential turnaround, but that’s the situation for the Galaxy in week 8. All the Galaxy has to do is look at its rival to see the franchise that has overtaken it, not just in Los Angeles and Southern California but across the league as well. It is LAFC now that is the standard-bearer, the club that does things right and others try and emulate.

At 4-0-2 with 12 goals scored and three goals against, LAFC has had a dramatically different start to the season. Denis Bouanga is one of the league’s best acquisitions over the last calendar year, while Carlos Vela remains a leader. The club won MLS Cup 2022 but retooled its roster in the offseason. So far, the level has not dropped off much. LAFC is also 90 minutes away from reaching the Concacaf Champions League semifinal, with the club a legitimate contender for international glory as well.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy has scored just three goals in six games and now faces the league’s second-stingiest defense. The Galaxy defense, meanwhile, has been the main source for the club’s frustration. A year ago, the Galaxy’s defense improved, allowing 51 goals in 50 games. But since 2017, the Galaxy has been in the bottom six of the worst defenses in the league.

After a season-opening 3-1 loss at FC Dallas, the Galaxy only allowed one goal over the next three games. A 2-1 home loss to Seattle followed before the 3-0 loss at Houston. That loss to the Dynamo carries over into the LA derby due to the red cards. Galaxy center back Martin Caceres, who had played all but seven minutes of the season so far, was called for a foul inside the penalty area that led to a penalty kick. As referee Alex Chilowicz reviewed the play on video, Caceres tapped Chilowicz on the shoulder to try and plead his case. Instead, Chilowicz pulled out a yellow card and then a red since Caceres had also been cautioned in the first-half.

In the game’s dying moments, the cause having been lost for quite some time, midfielder Douglas Costa came into contact with Houston’s Brooklyn Raines after the two were trying to beat one another to a ball that had gone out of bounds. That leaves the Galaxy down two players against LAFC on Sunday.

“(D)iscipline inside of our structure is important,” LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said following the loss to Houston. “Discipline inside of the game, which we saw with two red cards is important, so those things need to – will; they don’t need to, they will, they will change, and guys are very clear of that. We haven’t been doing that the last couple games and today we got back into what I saw earlier in the season which is, again, like an impatience to want to get on the ball to try to impact the game at the wrong moments, and then we are not where we should be when we should be there and that leaves gaps inside of our game.”

Perhaps the Galaxy needed a game like the one against Houston to wake up everyone associated with the club. The situation is not quite dire this early in the season, but it does raise issues that now need answers at home against one of the strongest clubs in MLS. Star striker Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez returned from a lingering injury, playing his first 35 minutes of the season against the Dynamo. With the Galaxy prohibited from bringing in any international players during the summer transfer window, whatever improvements or adjustments the roster will need will have to be made in some other way.

The hope before the season was that the Galaxy could build on its playoff appearance and take the next step. Instead, the Galaxy faces another situation against their nearest rivals that should feel both familiar and frustrating.

Luis Bueno is a veteran soccer writer. Follow him on twitter @BuenoSoccer.

More From Luis Bueno:

Photo by Michael Janosz – ISIPhotos.com