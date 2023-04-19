The USMNT once again prepares for a crowded summer schedule

By Charles Boehm – WASHINGTON, DC (Apr 6, 2023) US Soccer Players – Interim USMNT coach Anthony Hudson has earned plaudits for his management of the first two gatherings of the new cycle. With the 2022 World Cup moved to autumn and fixture dates still compressed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a congested calendar awaits the program this summer. As a consequence, Hudson and his staff face what could be an even tougher roster-building process than the comparable one navigated two years ago.

The 2023 Concacaf Nations League semifinals and finals are happening on June 15 and 18 in Las Vegas, featuring the USMNT, Canada, Mexico, and Panama. At that point, the Gold Cup preliminaries will be underway, and already-qualified teams like the US will kick off the group stage around June 24. If the Yanks successfully defend that trophy, they’ll be in action through July 16, when the final takes place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

To add another wrinkle, the FIFA U-20 World Cup is happening in May and June this time around, with several capped USMNTers also age-eligible for that event. Hudson, along with U-20s coach Mikey Varas, who is also working as an interim assistant with the senior squad, will have to find a delicate balance of multiple factors.

“Over the last three or four years, a lot of good work has been done in terms of building a strong, healthy player pool with really, really healthy competition in the squad,” Hudson told reporters in a media availability on Tuesday. “A lot of our planning is a function of the schedule we have, and we’re obviously limited by certain things that are out of our control.”

In giving a general sense of his plans, Hudson looked back to 2021, when Gregg Berhalter used two distinct rosters. One mainly European club-based group fought for and eventually won the inaugural Nations League. Then a more MLS-based collective won all six games and conceded just one goal along the way in an impressive run to the Gold Cup championship.

“For us it’s about relentless pressing, it’s moving high and it’s next man up, because we need fresh guys, we need fit guys to be able to play the way we want to play,” said Berhalter after defeating Mexico in the 2021 Gold Cup final. “It sometimes looks a little different and sometimes the shape changes and the personnel change. But we have guys that are committed to winning and take great pride in when they step on the field to represent the country.”

Signs of that approach can already be detected in the makeup of the predominantly Euro-based roster that produced maximum points from last month’s Nations League action. Hudson will surely want to have his European contingent involved as much as possible come June, albeit in a way that gives players downtime and does not compromise their readiness for their club preseasons later in the summer. Conversely, the usage of MLS players will have to be carefully regulated, particularly in midsummer heat, to avoid overworking them when on international duty.

Then there’s the customary blend of trusting proven contributors while leaving space for up-and-comers to show that they belong. It all also touches on the importance of maintaining positive relationships with the clubs that USMNTers call home.

“It’s an interesting one, and we do this case by case with all players,” said Hudson. “We would like to have a core group of players go through Nations League and Gold Cup … there’s going to be some players that will do it, and there’s going to be some players that can’t.”

The jigsaw puzzle in front of Hudson is reminiscent of what Bob Bradley dealt with back in 2007, his first year in charge of the program, and again in 2009. In ’07 the Yanks had to defend their Gold Cup title, a tournament that carried extra weight via the fact that the winner would represent Concacaf at the 2009 Confederations Cup. Conmebol had also invited the United States to take part in that year’s Copa America in Venezuela. And the U-20 World Cup was taking place just across the border in Canada in a similar time window, with a talented crop of rising US youngsters lined up for the event.

Back then, Bradley called it “both a privilege and a difficult challenge in terms of putting together rosters.” A core group of regulars was selected for that ’07 Gold Cup and won it, booking a spot in South Africa two years on. That eventually became a thrilling run to the Confeds Cup final and optimal preparation for the World Cup there. That in turn made 2009’s a similarly relentless, albeit useful, summer packed with World Cup qualifiers, Confederations Cup, Gold Cup, and more World Cup qualifiers.

This summer, in addition to his own priorities for the team, Hudson must evaluate a complex matrix of form, fitness, fatigue, and club situation for every individual on his lists without compromising the overarching goal.

“Probably the most important thing is that we balance the squad in the right way,” he said this week, “that we go into the Nations League and then the Gold Cup and we balance the squad in a way that we have opportunities to retain both titles.”

