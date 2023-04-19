Win for Horvath’s Luton, draws for Steffen’s Middlesbrough and Dike’s West Brom in the Championship

Tuesday’s soccer news starts in the Championship where Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town won 3-1 at home over Blackpool after falling behind to a 29th minute goal. Luton’s Pelly-Ruddock Mpanzu equalized in first-half stoppage time with Carlton Morris scoring in the 72nd. Mpanzu scored again in the 76th minute.

“Every game is different, every game gives us different challenges,” Luton Town manager Rob Edwards said. “Today I felt was dangerous, we had spoken openly to the boys about it and to you guys as well. I don’t worry about us against Sheffield United, Sunderland away or Watford here, the lads are up for it, the crowd are up for it, the atmosphere takes care of itself.”

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough drew 2-2 at Bristol City, falling behind to a first-half stoppage time goal and trailing 2-0 from the 49th. Boro’s Aaron Ramsey scored in the 58th and Matt Crooks equalized in the 64th. Auston Trusty’s Birmingham City drew 0-0 at home with Stoke City.

“There was not a lot of action at both ends, but we are delighted to get to 50 points,” Birmingham City’s John Eustace said. “That was our first aim at the start of the season and to get that with five games to go is very pleasing.”

Daryl Dike subbed on in the 76th minute of West Brom’s 2-2 home draw with Queens Park Rangers. West Brom’s Brandon Thomas-Asante scored in the 10th and Semi Ajayi made it 2-0 in the 13th. QPR pulled a goal back in the 22nd and equalized in the 49th. Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland won 1-0 at Cardiff City with Dennis Cirkin scoring in the 60th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City drew 0-0 at home with Rotherham United. Norwich finished with four shots on goal to Rotherham’s two.

Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for Huddersfield Town’s 2-2 home draw with Blackburn Rovers. Matty Pearson put Huddersfield up in the 16th and Jack Rudoni doubled the lead in the 22nd. Blackburn scored in the 47th and equalized a minute into stoppage time. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for Preston North End’s 2-1 home win over Reading. Thomas Cannon put Preston up in the 56th with Reading equalizing in the 83rd. Brad Potts scored for Preston two minutes into stoppage time.

In Serie B, Gianluca Busio, Andrija Novakovich, and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia lost 1-0 at Reggina to a 10th minute own-goal. Busio subbed on in the 54th and Novakovich in the 63rd. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 71st minute of Odense BK’s 3-2 win at AaB in the Superliga playoffs. Jeppe Tverskov scored for OB in the 13th and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen made it 2-0 in the 39th. AaB pulled a goal back in the 48th and equalized in the 71st. OB’s Bashkim Kadrii converted a penalty in the 75th minute.

Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 84th minute of Valur’s 2-1 home win over IBV in the Besta deild. IBV scored in the 41st with Valur’s Adam Palsson equalizing in the 56th and Gudmundur Tryggvason scoring in the 77th. Romain Gall was on the bench for FK Mladost GAT’s 0-0 draw at Mladost in Serbia’s Super Liga.

Concacaf announced the 2023 Gold Cup venues, with AT&T Stadium (Arlington), Bank of America Stadium (Charlotte), Soldier Field (Chicago), TQL Stadium (Cincinnati), DRV PNK Stadium (Fort Lauderdale), State Farm Stadium (Glendale, AZ), Red Bull Arena (Harrison, NJ), NRG Stadium (Houston), Shell Energy Stadium (Houston), SoFi Stadium (Inglewood), Allegiant Stadium (Las Vegas), Snapdragon Stadium (San Diego), Levi’s Stadium (Santa Clara), CityPark Stadium (St Louis, MO) and BMO Field (Toronto) getting games.

“The host cities and venues we have selected all have strong track records of hosting elite football, and world class events,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a press statement. “I want to thank each and every one of them for their commitment to Concacaf, to our Gold Cup, and to our sport. This is a tremendous time for football in the region with Nations Leagues, men’s and women’s Gold Cups, and other exciting national team and club competitions taking place over the next three years as we head towards the FIFA World Cup 2026.”

