Carter-Vickers’s Celtic advances in Cup, goals for Mark McKenzie and Emmanuel Sabbi

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil with Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic advancing to the Scottish Cup final 1-0 over Malik Tillman’s Rangers at Hampden Park. Tillman subbed out in the 36th minute.

“We had to earn it today and work hard and it’s just a testament to the progress of this group of players that they’re just not going to yield,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “It’s a credit to the group and they’ve embraced that part of it since I arrived that we want to be known as a team that scores goals and is exciting, but above all, we want to be relentless in our approach.”

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 3-1 at Club Brugge in Belgium’s Pro League. Hans Vanekan put Club Brugge up in the 9th with Danile Munoz equalizing for Genk in the 18th. McKenzie put Genk up for good in the 56th and Joseph Painstil finished off the scoring in the 83rd minute. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-1 at Gent. Mathias Fixelles scored for Westerlo in the 27th with Gent equalizing in the 52nd and adding goals in the 55th and 88th minutes.

Emmanuel Sabbi scored in Odense BK’s 2-2 draw at Horsens in Superliga playoff group B. Sabbi put OB up in the 5th minute with Horsens equalizing from the penalty spot in the 35th. Alen Mustafic scored for OB in the 57th and Horsens equalized with a 72nd minute penalty.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 81st minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 1-1 draw at VfL Bochum in the Bundesliga. Falling behind in the 5th minute, Karim Adeyemi equalized for Dortmund in the 7th. Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 67th and Timmy Chandler followed in the 90th minute in Eintracht’s 1-1 home draw with Augsburg. An own-goal put Eintracht up in the 25th with Augsburg equalizing in the 58th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 78th minute of Union Berlin’s 0-0 home draw with Bayer Leverkusen. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim lost 1-0 at RB Leipzig to a 28th minute goal.

A league down, Julian Green’s Furth lost 2-0 at home to Heidenheim to goals in the 7th and 51st minutes. George Bello subbed on in the 80th minute for Arminia Bielefeld in their 2-1 loss at St Pauli. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 53rd and 69th, Arminia’s Jomaine Consbruch scored in the 73rd minute. Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern lost 1-0 at home to Hansa Rostock to a 42nd minute goal.

Andrew Wooten’s Preussen Munster lost 3-1 at home to SC Fortuna Koln in the Regionalliga West. Trailing from the 14th, Wooten equalized from the penalty spot in the 17th minute. Fortuna Koln added goals in the 37th and 68th minutes.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 71st minute of Leeds United’s 4-1 loss at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Trailing 2-0 to goals in the 20th and 24th minutes, Patrick Bamford scored for Leeds in the 32nd. Bournemouth scored in the 63rd and a minute into stoppage time. Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at home to Manchester City. Ream subbed out in the 22nd with an injury. Down a goal from a 3rd minute penalty, Fulham’s Carlos Vinicius equalized in the 15th. City scored again in the 36th.

Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland drew 2-2 at home with Watford in the Championship. Behind 2-0 from goals in the 17th and 69th, Luke O’Nien pulled a goal back for Sunderland in the 70th and Patrick Roberts equalized five minutes into stoppage time. Auston Trusty subbed out in the 85th minute of Birmingham City’s 2-0 loss at Coventry City to a 3rd minute goal and a 42nd minute penalty.

Josh Sargent’s Norwich City lost 2-1 at West Brom. Sargent put Norwich up in the 41st. West Brom’s Conor Townsend equalized a minute into first-half stoppage time and Jed Wallace scored in the 56th.

Luca de la Torre’s Celta Vigo lost 3-1 at Villarreal in La Liga. With Villarreal scoring in the 2nd and 12th minutes, Celta Vigo’s Jorgen Larsen pulled a goal back in the 29th. Villarreal scored again in the 70th. Yunus Musah subbed out in the 56th minute of Valencia’s 2-1 loss at Cadiz. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 39th and 46th minutes, Valencia’s Samuel Lino scored in the 51st.

Tim Weah subbed on in the 43rd minute for Lille in their 3-0 home win over Ajaccio in Ligue 1. Andre Gomes scored for Lille in the 22nd and 23rd with Remy Cabella finishing off the goals in the 37th minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 1-0 at home to Nice to a 2nd minute goal.

Reggie Cannon subbed out in the 83rd minute of Boavista’s 1-0 loss at Porto in the Primeira Liga. Porto converted a 59th minute penalty and saw red in the 66th. In the Super Lig, Haji Wright subbed out in the 84th minute of Antalyaspor’s 1-0 win at Fatih Karagumruk. Dogukan Sinik scored in the 21st minute.

Sebastian Soto subbed on in the 54th minute of Klagenfurt’s 4-0 loss at LASK in the Austrian Bundesliga to goals in the 51st, 71st, 77th, and 86th minutes. A league down, Ulysses Llanez subbed on at halftime for St Polten in their 3-0 win at Dornbirn. Julian Keiblinger put St Polten up in the 7th and Llanez assisted on Luis Hartwig’s goal in the 49th minute. Keiblinger scored again in the 66th.

In the Allsvenskan, Joe Gyau’s Degerfors won 2-1 at home over Djurgarden. Dijan Vukojevic put Degerfors up in the 25th with Djurgarden equalizing in the 41st. Rasmus Orqvist scored for Degerfors in the 77th minute. Aron Johannsson’s Valur beat Stjarnan 3-2 at home in the Besta deild. Andri Bjarnason putting Valur up in the 6th and Adam Palsson doubled the lead in the 36th. Stjarnan scored in the 80th and equalized in the 88th minute. Valur’s Birkir Heimisson scored seven minutes into stoppage time. Johannsson saw yellow in the 78th minute.

Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional beat Gremio 1-0 at home in Brazil’s Serie A. Carlos de Pena scored Internacional’s goal in the 52nd and Goias played a man down from the 61st minute. In Liga MX, Alejandro Zendejas subbed out in the 41st minute for Club America in their 1-0 win at Juarez. Richard Sanchez scored Club America’s goal in the 36th minute.

Did Not Play: Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – Mechelen 0, won Belgian Cup), Joe Scally (Gladbach 1 – Stuttgart 2), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds United 1 – Bournemouth 4), Tyler Adams (Leeds United 1 – Bournemouth 4), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 4 – West Ham 3), Matthew Olosunde (PNE 1 – Sheffield United 4), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Norwich City 1), Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town 2 – Cardiff City 1), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 1 – Roma 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – KRC Genk 3), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 5 – Volos 0), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 1 – OFI 4), Ventura Alvarado (Juarez 0 – Club America 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Barcelona vs Osasuna at 1:30pm and Real Sociedad vs Real Madrid at 4pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Toulouse vs Lens at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Liverpool vs Argentinos Juniors at 6pm, Fluminense vs River Plate at 8pm, and Sporting Cristal vs The Strongest at 10pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS2: LAFC vs Philadelphia at 10pm ET.

