Dortmund and Hoffenheim win, goals for McKenzie and Cardoso

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players In Europe, Brazil, and Mexico starts with Gio Reyna subbing on a minute into stoppage time for Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 away win over Augsburg in the Bundesliga. Sebastien Haller opened the scoring in the 58th and doubled the lead in the 84th with Julian Brandt finishing off the goals three minutes into stoppage time. With a game left in the season, Dortmund leads the Bundesliga by two points and plays Mainz on Saturday in the finale. “We now need the emotions in the city, in the stadium, and we’ll take care of the football,” Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim beat Jordan Pefok’s Union Berlin 4-2 at home. Pefok subbed on in the 80th minute. Ihlas Bebou put Hoffenheim up in the 22nd with Andrej Kramaric doubling the lead from the penalty spot in the 36th. Union Berlin’s Danilho Doekhi pulled a goal back our minutes into first-half stoppage time. Kramaric scored again for Hoffenheim in the 90th, with Union Berlin’s Aissa Laidouni pulling them to within one five minutes into stoppage time. Munas Dabbur scored Hoffenheim’s fourth goal nine minutes into stoppage time. Hoffenheim is in 13th-place with 35 points, closing the season at VfB Stuttgart. Union Berlin is in 4th with 59 points, tied on points with 5th-place Freiburg, and plays Werder Bremen to close out the season.

“Today, the three points and our survival, which is now very, very, very probable, are the one and only thing that counts,” Hoffenheim coach Pellegrino Matarazzo said. “When the pressure is at its highest, you can celebrate the greatest emotions. It simply does you good. It’s a nice feeling. The boys have earned it, they have gotten their reward. It has been brutal to dig ourselves out of this hole again.”

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 62nd minute of Kaiserslautern’s 2-0 loss at Karlsruher in the 2.Bundesliga to goals in the 70th and five minutes into stoppage time. Kaiserslautern is in 8th-place with a game remaining. Julian Green’s Furth lost 2-1 at Hamburg. Falling behind 2-0 to a 27th minute goal and a 69th minute penalty, Furth’s Lukas Petkov scored in the 84th. Hamburg went a man down in the 87th and Furth’s Dickson Abiama saw red six minutes into stoppage time. Furth is in 12th-place.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 1-1 at Home with Union St Gilloise in Belgian’s Pro League. McKenzie scored in the 13th and Union St Gilloise equalized in the 39th. Bryan Reynolds subbed on in the 83rd minute of Westerlo’s 3-0 home win over Standard. Maxim de Cuyper scored in the 4th and Nene Dorgeles added goals in the 30th and 81st.

Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional lost 3-1 at Gremio in Brazil’s Serie A. Trailing from goals in the 7th , 31st, and 65th and playing a man up from the 52nd, Cardoso scored for Internacional in the 87th.

Alejandro Zendejas subbed out in the 78th minute of Club America’s 3-1 home loss to Chivas in the second-leg of their Clausura semifinal series, exiting the Liga MX playoffs 3-2 on aggregate. Trailing o the night from the 19th minute, Club America’s Diego Valdes scored in the 57th minute. Club America’s Alvaro Fidalgo saw red in the 64th. Chivas scored in the 76th and 88th minutes. Zendejas saw yellow in the 41st minute.

Weston McKennie subbed out in the 84th and Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 62nd minute for Leeds United’s 3-1 loss at West Ham in the Premier League. Rodrigo Moreno put Leeds up in the 17th, but West Ham equalized in the 32nd, went ahead in the 72nd, and finished off the scoring four minutes into stoppage time. Leeds is in 18th-place and two points from safety with one game remaining.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham drew 2-2 at home with Crystal Palace. Odsonne Edouard put Palace up in the 34th. Fulham’s Aleksandar Mitrovic equalized from the penalty spot five minutes into stoppage time and scored again in the 61st. Palace’s Joe Ward equalized in the 83rd minute. Robinson saw yellow a minute into stoppage time. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 85th minute of Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Manchester City to a 12th minute goal. Chelsea is in 12th-place on 43 points with two games remaining in their season.

Matthew Hoppe subbed on in the 81st minute of Hibernian’s 3-1 home loss to Rangers in the Scottish Premiership. James Tavernier put Rangers up in the 32nd, Ianis Hagi doubled the lead in the 55th, and Todd Cantwell scored in the 86th. Paul Hanlon scored for Hibs three minutes into stoppage time.

Luca de la Torre subbed on in the 24th minute of Celta Vigo’s 2-1 loss at Athletic in La Liga. Falling behind in the 5th minute, Celta Vigo’s Jorgen Larsen equalized in the 50th. Athletic scored again in the 54th. De la Torre saw yellow in the 65th minute. Yunus Musah’s Valencia beat Real Madrid 1-0 at home on a 33rd minute Diego Lopez goal. Real Madrid saw red seven minutes into stoppage time. Musah saw yellow four minutes into stoppage time.

Tim Weah’s Lille came back to beat Marseille 2-1 at home in Ligue 1. Jonathan David converted a 50th minute Lille penalty and Jonathan Bamba scored in the 72nd minute. Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes drew 1-1 at home with Strasbourg. Troyes trailed from the 27th and played a man down from a red card to Gauthier Gallon in the 58th. Strasbourg saw red in the 72nd and Rony Lopes scored for Troyes in the 73rd minute. Palmer-Brown saw yellow in the 22nd minute.

In Serie B, Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia lost 2-1 at Parma. Busio subbed on in the 62nd and Novakovich subbed on for Tessmann in the 84th. Trailing from a 12th minute penalty, Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo equalized in the 44th. Parma scored again in the 78th minute.

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 6-0 at Vitesse Arnhem in the Eredivisie. Trailing from the 4th, Groningen’s Peter Leeuwenburgh saw red in the 44th. Vitesse added goals three minutes into first-half stoppage time, the 56th, 71st, 74th, and 84th minutes. With a game left in the season at home against Sparta, Groningen can finish no higher than their current 17th-place.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 85th minute of AZ’s 3-0 win at NEC. Jesper Karlsson put AZ up in the 28th, Jordy Clasie doubled the lead in the 43rd, and Karlsson scored again in the 50th. AZ played a man up from the 83rd minute. AZ is in 4th-place and can finish no lower, two points behind 3rd-place Ajax. Their season will end at home to PSV. Taylor Booth subbed out in the 72nd minute of Utrecht’s 3-1 loss at Ajax. Trailing from the 20th, Utrecht’s Anastasios Douvikas equalized in the 49th. Ajax went up for good in the 68th, scoring again three minutes into stoppage time. Utrecht is in 7th-place and can finish no higher or lower with a game left at home with FC Emmen.

Joe Gyau’s Degerfors beat AIK 2-1 at home in the Allsvenskan. Diego Camps converted a Degerfors penalty in the 13th with AIK equalizing in first-half stoppage time. Justin Salmon scored for Degerfors in the 69th. Gyau saw yellow five minutes into stoppage time. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 81st minute of Odense BK’s 4-0 win at Lyngby in the Superliga. OB’s Mads Frokjaer-Jensen converted a 19th minute penalty, Yankuba doubled the lead in the 37th, and Jeppe Tverskov made it 3-0 in the 53rd. Charly Horneman finished off the OB goals in the 83rd.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista drew 1-1 at home with Braga in the Primeira Liga. Falling behind to a 59th minute own-goal, Yusupha Njie equalized for Boavista three minutes into stoppage time. Sebastian Soto subbed out in the 65th minute of Klagenfurt’s 1-1 home draw with Austria Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing from the 79th, Klagenfurt’s Florian Jaritz equalized two minutes into stoppage time.

Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 71st minute of Omonia’s 1-0 loss at Aris in Cyprus’s First Division. Aris converted a 32nd minute penalty. Haji Wright subbed out in the 81st minute of Antalyaspor’s 0-0 home draw with Basaksehir in the Super Lig. Wright saw yellow in the 81st minute.

Did Not Play: Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht 2 – Schalke 2), Joe Scally (Gladbach 2 – Bayer Leverkusen 2), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 2 – Paderborn 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Royal Antwerp 0), Sam Vines (Club Brugge 2 – Royal Antwerp 0), Tyler Adams (Leeds United 1 – West Ham 3), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 0 – Manchester City 1), Tim Ream (Fulham 2 – Crystal Palace 2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 2 – Fulham 2), Matt Turner (Arsenal 0 – Nottingham Forest 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – St Mirren 2), Malik Tillman (Rangers 3 – Hibernian 1), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 5 – Sampdoria 1), Ulysses Llanez (St Polten 1 – Kapfenberger 2), Kenny Saief (Neftchi 3 – Kapaz 1), Aron Johannsson (Valur 0 – Keflavik 0), Romain Gall (Mladost GAT 0 – Napredak 0)

Also in the soccer news, the USMNT opened the U-20s World Cup by beating Ecuador 1-0 in group B. Jonathan Gomez scored the game’s only goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time and Gaga Slonina recorded the shutout with Ecuador finishing without a shot on goal.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Sociedad vs Almeria at 1:30pm and Real Valladolid vs Barcelona at 4pm. U-20 World Cup on FS2: USA vs Fiji at 2pm and Argentina vs Guatemala at 5pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Monagas vs Colo Colo at 6pm, Bolivar vs Barcelona at 8pm, and Alianza Lima vs Libertad at 10pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Marcel Engelbrecht – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com