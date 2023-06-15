Draw for Horvath’s Luton Town, loss for Steffen’s Middlesbrough in the Championship

Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town drew 1-1 at Blackburn Rovers on Monday in the Championship. Tom Lockyer put Luton up in the 50th with Blackburn equalizing in the 86th minute. Luton is in 3rd-place with 79 points from 45 games, five points ahead of Middlesbrough.

“Overall, a draw might have been a fair result,” Luton Town manager Rob Edwards said. “But after going one-nil up and then conceding late to a set-piece is a bit disappointing for all of us. The game as a whole, we didn’t start well. I thought we reacted brilliantly at half-time and deservedly went one-nil up and then not to see it out was a bit frustrating but overall, really pleased.”

Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at Rotherham. Boro went a man down with a red card to Anfernee Dijksteel five minutes into first-half stoppage time. Rotherham scored in the 48th minute. Middlesbrough is in 4th-place in the Championship with 74 points from 45 games, five points ahead of 5th-place Coventry City.

Tanner Tessmann, Gianluca Busio, and Andrija Novakovich’s Venezia beat MOD 5-0 at home in Serie B. Busio subbed on in the 76th and Movakovich followed in the 83rd. Venezia’s Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 32nd and 54th, 72nd (assist Tessmann) and converted a 79th minute penalty. Francesco Zampano finished off the Venezia goals in the 82nd minute. Veneizia is in 10th-place in Serie B with 45 points from 35 games, tied on points with 11th-place Palermo and both a point behind 7th-place Pisa, 8th-place Regginia, and 9th-place Ascoli.

Mix Diskerud subbed on in the 64th minute of Omonia’s 0-0 draw at APOEL in the Cyprus First Division playoff group A.

Moving to tonight’s Concacaf Champions League semifinal on the MLS side of the bracket, LAFC hosts Philadelphia in the deciding leg (10pm ET – FS1) with that series tied 1-1. Both teams didn’t play in MLS week 10, with the focus squarely on the CCL.

“Recovering first, physically and mentally,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “We’ve had a lot of travel in the past couple weeks…. I think our team is excited to be playing at home again in front of our fans, with the opportunity of advancing to a Concacaf Champions League final.

LAFC is undefeated in MLS play so far this season, winning all four of their home games. Philadelphia hasn’t won on the road over their opening eight MLS games, losing three and drawing in their most recent league game at Chicago on April 15.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie A on CBS Sports: Juventus vs Lecce at 12pm and AC Milan vs Cremonense at 3pm. DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Stuttgart vs Eintracht at 2:45pm. Ligue 1 on beIN Sport: Brest vs Nantes at 3pm. Premier League on USA: Manchester City vs West Ham at 3pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Internacional vs Nacional at 6pm, Colo Colo vs Boca Juniors at 8pm, and Medelin vs Metropolitanos at 10pm. Concacaf Champions League on FS1: Leon vs Tigres at 10pm ET.