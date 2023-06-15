Goals for Dortmund’s Reyna, Furth’s Green, Odense BK’s Sabbi, and Valur’s Johannsson

Monday’s soccer news has the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Brazil, and Mexico, starting in the Bundesliga where Gio Reyna subbed on in the 69th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 5-2 home win over Gladbach. Dortmund’s Donyell Malen scored in the 5th, Jude Bellingham converted an 18th minute penalty, and Sebastien Haller added goals in the 20th and 32nd minutes. Gladbach’s Ramy Bensebaini converted a 75th minute penalty and Lars Stindl scored in the 85th. Reyna scored Dortmund’s fifth goal in stoppage time.

Timmy Chandler and Paxten Aaronson both subbed on in the 85th minute of Eintracht’s 3-0 home win over Mainz. Daichi Kamada put Eintracht up from the penalty spot in the 18th, Aurelio Buta doubled the lead in the 40th, and Randal Kolo Muani scored in the 59th minute.

“It was a very deserved win,” Eintracht coach Oliver Glasner said. “We were excellent in the first-half and attacked very well. We mixed it up going forward and always looked to get in behind. Above all we were defensively solid. Efficiency was a factor as well. Congratulations to my players and coaching staff, I’m very pleased.”

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 63rd minute of Union Berlin’s 4-2 home win over Freiburg. Kevin Behrens opened the scoring for Union Berlin in the 5th with Sheraldo Becker adding goals in the 36th and 38th minutes. Freiburg scored in the 56th and converted a 70th minute penalty, but it was Union Berlin’s Aissa Laidouni adding a fourth goal in the 80th minute.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim lost 2-1 at Wolfsburg, falling behind to goals in the 15th and 75th minutes. Wolfsburg gave up an own-goal three minutes into stoppage time. A league down, Julian Green’s Furth drew 2-2 at home with Eintracht Braunschweig. Falling behind in the 10th, Green equalized in the 23rd. Eintracht Braunschweig retook the lead in the 47th with Green equalizing again in the 54th minute.

Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern lost 2-1 at home to Arminia Bielefeld. Arminia’s Jomaine Consbruch scored in the 15th with Kaiserlsautern’s Lex-Tyger Lobinger equalizing in the 88th. Arminia retook the lead from a Janni Luca Serra goal seven minutes into stoppage time.

Andrew Wooten subbed out in the 68th minute of Preussen Munster’s 3-0 home win over RW Ahlen in the Regionalliga West. Gerrit Wegkamp put Preussen Munster up in the 21st, Nicolai Remberg scored in the 25th, and Yassine Bouchama made it 3-0 in the 48th. Preussen Munster finished 1st in the Regionalliga West, taking the title by 13 points to move up to the 3.Liga.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 83rd minute of Odense BK’s 1-1 home draw with AaB. Sabbi scored in the 13th and AaB equalized in the 67th minute. In Iceland, Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 70th minute of Valur’s 4-0 win at KA. Adam Palsson scored in the 1st minute, Johannsson made it 2-0 in the 29th, Andri Bjarnason added a goal in the 44th, and Palsson scored again in the 44th minute. Johannsson saw yellow in the 65th minute.

Weston McKennie started and Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 87th minute for Leeds United’s 2-2 home draw with Newcastle in the Premier League. Luke Ayling put Leeds up in the 7th with Newcastle converting penalties in the 31st and 69th minutes. Rasmus Kristensen equalized for Leeds in the 79th, going a man down with a red card to Junior Firpo a minute into stoppage time. Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 2-0 at Southampton in the Premier League. Carlos Vinicius scored in the 48th and Aleksandar Mitrovic doubled the lead in the 72nd.

Moving to the Championship playoffs, Lynden Gooch’s Sunderland took a 2-1 lead at the Stadium of Light over Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town. Elijah Adebayo scored for Luton Town in the 11th with Sunderland’s Amad Diallo equalizing in the 39th and Trai Hume scoring in the 63rd. Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at Coventry.

Yunus Musah’s Valencia won 2-1 at Luca de la Torre’s Celta Vigo in La Liga. Musah subbed on in the 60th and de la Torre subbed out in the 55th. De la Torre saw yellow in the 27th. Justin Kluivert put Valencia up in the 8th with Celta Vigo’s Haris Seferovic in the 60th. Valencia’s Alberto Mari scored in the 88th, playing a man down when Gabriel Paulista saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

In Ligue 1, Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 4-0 at Rennes to goals in the 14th, 65th, 70th, and 74th minutes. Tim Weah subbed out in the 65th minute of Lille’s 0-0 draw at Monaco.

Tanner Tessmann started, Gianluca Busio subbed on in the 62nd, and Andrija Novakovich followed in the 73rd in Venezia’s 3-2 home win over Perugia in Serie B. Nicholas Pierini put Venezia up in the 26th, Andrea Carboni scored in the 42nd, and Mikael Ellertsson made it 3-0 in the 60th. Perugia scored in the 64th and converted a 78th minute penalty, playing a man down from a 90th minute red card.

Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 84th minute of AZ’s 5-1 home win over FC Emmen in the Eredivisie. AZ’s Sven Mijnans scored in the 13th, Myron van Brederode doubled the lead in the 15th, and Tijjani Reijnders made it 3-0 in the 23rd. Sam Beukema added an AZ goal in the 28th and Jordy Clasie scored a minute into stoppage time. Emmen’s goal came in the 50th minute. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 3-0 at Union St Gilloise in the Belgian Pro League to a goal in the 12th, a 68th minute penalty, and a third goal in the 81st. McKenzie saw yellow in the 4th.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista lost 3-1 at Gil Vicente. Trailing from the 38th, Sebastian Perez equalized for Boavista in the 55th. Gil Vicente added a goal in the 64th and converted an 85th minute penalty. Joe Gyau’s Degerfors lost 6-1 at Hacken in the Allsvenskan. Down a goal from the 2nd minute, Dijan Vukojevic equalized for Degorfors in the 25th. Hacken went ahead in the 38th, adding goals in the 42nd, 44th, 50th, and 59th minutes.

Caleb Stanko’s Lamia drew 2-2 at Ionikos in the Super League playoffs. Down 2-0 from goals in the 30th and 37th, Lamia’s Christopher Nunez pulled a goal back in the 53rd and Zoran Tosic equalized in the 72nd. Sebastian Soto’s Klagenfurt lost 4-1 at Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 6th and the 8th, Klagenfurt’s Michael Blauensteiner scored in the 14th. Sturm Graz converted a 60th minute penalty and scored in the 69th.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi drew 1-1 at home with Shamakhi in the Azerbaijan Premier League. An own-goal put Neftchi up in the 12th eith Shamakhi equalizing from the penalty spot in the 56th. Saief saw yellow in the 88th minute.

Alejandro Zendejas subbed on in the 56th minute of Club America’s 2-1 home loss to San Luis, advancing 4-3 on aggregate in the Liga MX playoffs. San Luis scored in the 18th and 31st minutes with Club America’s Brian Rodriguez scoring in the 88th.

Did Not Play: Joe Scally (Gladbach 2 – Borussia Dortmund 5), George Bello (Arminia Bielefeld 2 – Kaiserslautern 1), Tyler Adams (Leeds United 2 – Newcastle 2), Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 2 – Nottingham Forest 2), Tim Ream (Fulham 2 – Southampton 0), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 2 – Bournemouth 0), Matt Turner (Arsenal 0 – Brighton 3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 0 – Rangers 3), Malik Tillman (Rangers 3 – Celtic 0), Matthew Hoppe (Hibernian 0 – Aberdeen 0), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 0 – Spezia 2), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 2 – Waalwijk), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 2 – Royal Antwerp 3), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 3 – Club Brugge 2), Bryan Reynolds (Westerlo 2 – Standard Liege 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Olympiacos 1 – PAOK 0), Ulysses Llanez (St Polten 0 – Blau-Weis Linz 2), Mix Diskerud (Omonia 1 – Pafos 0)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Istanbulspor vs Galatasaray at 1pm. UEFA Champions League on CBS: Inter Milan vs AC Milan at 3pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Elmar Kremser/Sven Simon – dpa via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com