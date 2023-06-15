Goals for Pepi, Sabbi, and Johannsson

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe, Mexico, and Brazil with Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen drawing 1-1 at Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie. Pepi scored in the 6th and Go Ahead equalized in the 30th minute. Pepi saw yellow in the 52nd. Djordje Mihailovic’s AZ drew 0-0 at Ajax. Mihailovic saw yellow in the 84th. Taylor Booth subbed out in the 75th minute of Utrecht’s 3-0 win at Cambuur. Sander van de Streek scored in the 37th with Anastasios Douvikas adding a 41st minute goal and converting a 64th minute penalty. Booth saw yellow a minute into first-half stoppage time.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk lost 2-1 at Royal Antwerp in Belgium’s Pro League. McKenzie scored in the 20th with Antwerp equalizing from the penalty spot two minutes into first-half stoppage time and scoring again in the 52nd. Genk finished two men down with red cards to Mike Tresor six minutes into stoppage time and Aziz Ouattara a minute later.

Bryan Reynolds subbed out in the 76th minute of Westerlo’s 5-3 home loss to Cercle Brugge. Cercle Brugge took the lead in the 5th and doubled it from the penalty spot in the 18th. Westerlo’s Nene Dorgeles scored in the 39th with Cercle Brugge adding a third goal in the 44th and converting a first-half stoppage time penalty. Dorgeles scored again for Westerlo in the 56th and 75th minutes. Reynolds saw yellow in the 17th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 90th minute for Odense BK in their 1-0 win at Silkeborg in the Superliga. Sabbi scored in the 33rd minute.

Aron Johannsson’s Valur won 5-0 at home over KR Reykjavik in the Besta deild. Kristinn Sigurdsson opened the scoring in the 18th, Gudmundur Tryggvason doubled the lead in the 23rd, and Johannsson made it 3-0 in the 58th. Tryggvi Haraldson added goals in the 63rd and 87th minutes.

John Brooks’s Hoffenheim beat Paxten Aaronson’s Eintracht 3-1 at home in the Bundesliga. Aaronson subbed on at halftime. Hoffenheim took the lead in the 8th minute from a Christoph Baumgartner goal with Andrej Kramaric converting a 41st minute penalty and Ihlas Bebou making it 3-0 three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Playing a man up from a 48th minute Stanley Nsoki red card, Eintracht’s Mario Gotze scored in the 54th.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 69th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 loss at Augsburg to a 53rd minute goal. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 69th minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 6-0 home win over Wolfsburg. Karim Adeyemi put Dortmund up in the 14th with Sebastien Haller doubling the lead in the 28th and Donyell Malen scoring in the 37th. Jude Bellingham made it 4-0 in the 54th with Adeyemi adding a goal in the 59th and Bellingham scoring again in the 86th minute.

Joe Scally subbed on four minutes into stoppage time for Gladbach’s 2-0 home win over VfL Bochum. Jonas Hofman scored in the 35th and Lars Stindl finished off the Gladbach goals a minute into stoppage time. A league down, George Bello’s Arminia Bielefeld drew 1-1 at home with Julian Green’s Furth. Bello subbed on in the 62nd and Green subbed out in the 88th. Arminia’s Bryan Lasme scored in the 17th and Furth’s Branimir Hrgota equalized from the penalty spot in the 26th.

Terrence Boyd’s Kaiserslautern drew 3-3 at Nurnberg. Down 2-0 to goals in the 4th and 34th, Boyd scored for Kaiserslautern in the 40th. Nurnberg made it 3-1 in the 49th. Kaiserslautern’s Julian Niehues scored in the 88th and Philipp Klement equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

Andrew Wooten subbed out int he 60th minute of Preussen Munster’s 4-3 loss at Wuppertaler in the Regionalliga West’s group C. Down 3-0 to goals in the 3rd, 9th, and 14th, Preussen Munster’s Yassine Bouchama scored in the 47th and Gerri Wegkamp scored in the 64th. Wuppertaler scored again in the 59th with Wegkamp converting an 80th minute Preussen Munster penalty. Preussen Munster finished a man down with a red card to Alexander Langlitz two minutes into stoppage time.

Weston McKennie started and Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 80th minute for Leeds United’s 2-1 loss at Manchester City in the Premier League. Down 2-0 from goals in the 19th and 27th minutes, United’s Rodrigo Moreno scored in the 85th.

In the Premiership, Matthew Hoppe subbed on in stoppage time for Hibernian’s 2-1 home win over St Mirren. Elie Youan scored for Hibs in the 4th and Eill Rish made it 2-0 in the 23rd. St Mirren pulled a goal back in the 64th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 3-1 at home to PSG in Ligue 1. Down 2-0 from goals in the 8th and 59th, Xavier Chavalerin scored for Troyes in the 83rd. PSG added a third goal in the 86th. Tim Weah subbed on in the 63rd for Lille’s 1-0 loss at Reims to a 21st minute goal.

In Serie B, Tanner Tessmann started and Gianluca Busio subbed on in the 62nd for Venezia’s 1-1 draw at Consenza. Joel Pohjanpalo scored in the 34th for Venezia and Cosenza equalized in the 90th.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista beat Estoril 1-0 at home in the Primeira Liga on a 50th minute Ricardo Mangas goal. Boavista’s Masaki Watai saw red five minutes into stoppage time. In Greece’s Super League, Caleb Stanko’s Lamia drew 1-1 at home with Levadiakos in playoff group B. Trailing from a first-half stoppage time penalty, Lamia’s Zoran Tosic equalized three minutes into stoppage time. Stanko saw yellow in the 86th minute.

Sebastian Soto subbed out in the 81st minute of Klagenfurt’s 1-1 home draw with LASK in the Austrian Bundesliga. Andy Irving converted a 25th minute Klagenfurt penalty and LASK equalized in the 65th. LASK saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi lost 4-0 at Turan in the Azerbaijan Premier League to goals in the 17th, 21st, 44th, and 61st minutes. Mix Diskerud subbed out in the 72nd minute of Omonia’s 2-1 home win over Apollon in Cyprus’s First Division. Andronikos Kakoullis scored for Omonia in the 41st with Apollon scoring in the 57th and 81st minutes. Haji Wright’s Antalyaspor lost 3-1 at home to Besiktas in the Super Lig. Omer Toprak put Antalyaspor up in the 32nd with Besiktas equalizing in the 54th. Playing a man up from an 82nd minute red card to Bunyamin Balci, Beskitas added goals in the 84th and 89th minutes.

Did Not Play: Malik Tillman (Rangers 1 – Aberdeen 0), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Hoffenheim 3), Tyler Adams (Leeds United 1 – Manchester City 2), Christian Pulisic and Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 3 – Bournemouth 1), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 0 – Spurs 1), Matt Turner (Arsenal 2 – Newcastle 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – Hearts 0), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 2 – Lazio 0), Andrija Novakovich (Venezia 1 – Cosenza 1), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – Genk 1), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Union St Gilloise 2), Ulysses Llanez (St Polten 1 – Steyr 1), Romain Gall (FK Mladost GAT 1 – Spartak Subotica 1), Johnny Cardoso (Internacional 0 – Sao Paulo 2)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS: Real Madrid vs Manchester City at 3pm ET.

