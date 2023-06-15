LAFC advances in CCL, Premier League win for Arsenal

As expected, Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the Concacaf Champions League where LAFC advanced to the 2023 Concacaf Champions League final with a 3-0 home win over Philadelphia, taking the series 4-1 on aggregate. Timothy Tillman put LAFC up in the 13th minute and Philadelphia played a man down from the 59th with a red card to Olivier Mbaizo. LAFC’s Kwadwo Opoku doubled the lead in the 82nd and Denis Bouanga scored in the 90th minute. John McCarthy kept the clean sheet for LA making two saves.

“We are ecstatic to be in the final of this competition,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “It’s a competition that was highlighted on our calendar. So far, we have accomplished the goals we have set for ourselves and there’s one more to go. The atmosphere in the locker room is an obviously a happy one but also a focused one and hungry one. This team wants to win the final now we will watch tomorrow who our opponent will be and do our homework and get the group ready.”

Moving to the Premier League, Matt Turner was on the bench for Arsenal’s 3-1 home win over Chelsea. Christian Pulisic wasn’t in the squad for Chelsea. Martin Odegaard scored for Arsenal in the 18th and 31st with Gabriel Jesus making it 3-0 in the 34th. Chelsea’s Noni Madueke scored in the 65th minute.

“We’ve had a couple of difficult weeks with very different games with a lot of emotions involved,” Chelsea manager Mikel Arteta said. “Today we’re back to the top of the league – let’s see what happens.”

The USMNT contingent at Leeds United will have a new manager after the club parted ways with Victor Orta. In a statement, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani said, “I understand supporters are hurt and upset, but now is a time for unity. We have four cup finals left to play this season and working together, I believe we can survive.”

17th-place Leeds is tied on points with 16th-place Leicester City and 18th-place Nottingham Forest with all three teams in 34 games played. 19th-place Everton is a point behind, adding pressure to all of the relegation scenarios with those four games remaining. As it stands, Leeds is at 2nd-place Manchester City on May 6, home to 3rd-place Newcastle on the 13, at 15th-place West Ham on the 20, and home to 6th-place Spurs on the 28.

USMNT and Fulham defender Tim Ream will miss the rest of the Premier League season due to a fractured arm. Fulham is in 10th-place, playing their 34th game of the season later this afternoon five points behind 9th-place Brentford and five points ahead of 11th-place Crystal Palace.

