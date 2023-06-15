Luton Town promoted, Leeds United relegated, two goals for Emmanuel Sabbi

Monday’s soccer news starts with the roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Brazil, with Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town winning the Championship promotion playoff 6-5 on penalties over Coventry City after drawing 1-1 in regulation. Jordan Clark put Luton up in the 23rd minute at Wembley Stadium with Coventry equalizing in the 66th. Coventry failed to convert in the sixth round of penalties with Luton Town going six for six.

Luton Town joins Burnley and Sheffield United in the 2023-24 Premier League with Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton relegated. Weston McKennie subbed out in the 60th minute and Brenden Aaronson subbed on in the 59th for Leeds United’s 4-1 home loss to Spurs. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 2nd and 47th minutes, Jack Harrison scored for Leeds in the 67th. Spurs added goals in the 69th and five minutes into stoppage time. Leeds finishes 19th.

“Relegation is painful, and we apologise to our fanbase that the performances this season have not seen the club consolidate our status as we had all hoped,” Leeds United said in a statement. “However, Leeds United remains in a strong position to build a team that can challenge for promotion from the Championship next season.”

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 2-1 at Manchester United. Fulham’s Kenny Tate scored in the 19th with Manchester United equalizing in the 39th and going ahead in the 55th. Fulham finished 10th. Christian Pulisic subbed on in the 88th minute of Chelsea’s 1-1 home draw with Newcastle. With Chelsea trailing from the 9th minute, an own-goal leveled the score in the 27th. Chelsea finished 12th.

Emmanuel Sabbi’s Odense BK beat Horsens 2-1 in the Superliga. Down a goal from the 55th, Sabbi equalized from the penalty spot in the 67th and scored again in the 74th minute. Sabbi saw yellow in the 75th.

Johnny Cardoso’s Internacional beat Bahia 2-0 at home in Brazil’s Serie A. Cardoso scored in the 49th minute and Wanderson doubled the lead nine minutes into stoppage time.

Gio Reyna subbed on in the 62nd minute of Borussia Dortmund’s 2-2 home draw with Mainz, finishing in 2nd-place in the Bundesliga. Mainz took a 2-0 lead with goals in the 15th and 24th minutes. Dortmund failed to convert a 19th minute penalty. Reyna assisted on Rahapel Guerreiro’s goal in the 69th and on Niklas Sule’s equalizer six minutes into stoppage time.

“Not only the team, not only the stadium, not only the whole city believed in the victory today,” Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic said. “We started well, had control and managed to create chances. After the first goal we conceded and especially after the second, you could see how heavy the ball and our legs became. We needed time to get clarity back in our game. At the half-time break, the boys believed that the season has been so crazy that we could turn this around too. We tried everything until the end. You can see how tough this sport that we’ve fallen in love with can be. It’s extremely painful. There was no happy ending for us this season.”

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 78th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 home win over Werder Bremen. Rani Khedira scored in the 81st minute. Union Berlin finished 4th. John Brooks’s Hoffenheim drew 1-1 at VfB Stuttgart. Ihlas Bebou scored for Hoffenheim in the 75th and Stuttgart equalized in the 80th. Hoffenheim finished 12th.

Paxten Aaronson subbed on in the 59th minute of Eintracht’s 2-1 home win over Freiburg. Falling behind in the 44th minute, Eintracht’s Randal Kolo Muani equalized in the 83rd and Eric Ebimbe scored a minute into stoppage time. Aaronson saw yellow six minutes into stoppage time. Eintracht finished 7th. George Bello subbed on in the 56th minute of Arminia Bielefeld’s 4-0 loss at Magdeburg. Arminia fell behind in the 38th with Magdeburg converting a 45th minute penalty and adding goals in the 51st and 67th. Arminia finished in 16th-place in the 2.Bundesliga.

Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 80th minute of Kaiserslautern’s 3-0 home loss to Fortuna Dusseldorf. Fortuna took the lead in the 17th, playing a man up from a 25th minute red card to Jean Zimmer, and adding goals in the 76th and 89th. Boyd saw yellow in the 65th minute. Kaiserslautern finished 9th. Julian Green subbed out in the 83rd minute of Furth’s 4-0 home win over Darmstadt. Playing a man up from the 30th minute, Tobias Raschi put Furth up in the 50th and Simon Asta doubled the lead in the 57th. Armindo Sieb scored in the 71st and Green finished off the Furth goals in the 78th minute. Furth finished 12th.

Luca de la Torre subbed on at halftime for Celta Vigo’s 1-0 loss at Cadiz in La Liga. Cadiz scored in the 53rd. De la Torre saw yellow in the 48th minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes lost 2-1 at Angers in Ligue 1. Xavier Chavalerin put Troyes up in the 13th with Angers equalizing in the 38th and scoring in the 90th minute. Tim Weah subbed out in the 74th minute of Lille’s 2-1 home win over Nantes. Down a goal from the 17th, Lille’s Jonathan David converted penalties in the 51st and 88th minutes.

Tanner Tessmann started and Andrija Novakovich subbed on in the 83rd minute of Venezia’s 2-1 loss at Cagliari in the Serie B promotion playoff preliminary round. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 14th and 18th, Nicholas Pierini scored for Venezia in the 52nd minute.

Ricardo Pepi’s Groningen lost 5-0 at home to Sparta Rotterdam. Playing a man down from a 24th minute red card to Nordin Musampa, Groningen fell behind in the 25th. Sparta added goals in the 58th, 75th, 79th, and converting an 89th minute penalty. Groningen finished 18th in the Eredivisie table. Djordje Mihailovic subbed on in the 68th minute of AZ’s 2-1 home loss to PSV. Down a goal from the 65th, Jesper Karlsson converted an 84th minute AZ penalty. PSV went a man down two minutes into stoppage time and scored eight minutes into stoppage time. AZ finished 4th.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-1 at home to Gent in in the Belgian Pro League. Nacer Chadli scored for Westerlo in the 23rd with Genk equalizing in the 27th and scoring in the 75th and 81st minutes. Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 3-1 at Club Brugge. Joseph Paintsil scored for Genk in the 12th with Club brugge equalizing from a Hans Vanaken goal in the 64th. Patrik Hrosovsky put Genk up for good in the 81st and Paintsil scored gain in the 86th minute.

Reggie Cannon’s Boavista won 4-1 at Chaves, finishing 9th in the Primeira Liga. Boavista’s Sebastian Perez opened the scoring in the 37th and Robert Bozenik doubled the lead in the 42nd. Chaves pulled a goal back in the 46th but Bozenik scored again in the 62nd. Chaves saw red in the 66th and 68th minutes, and Gaius Makouta scored Boavista’s fourth goal in the 81st. Chaves saw a third red card in the 89th minute.

Sebastian Soto subbed out in the 17th minute of Klagenfurt’s 3-2 loss at Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Maximiliano Moreira scored for Klagenfurt in the 10th minute and Andy Irving doubled the lead from the penalty spot in the 38th. Red Bull scored in the 49th, equalized in the 62nd, and went ahead in the 74th.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi beat Sabah 1-0 at home in the Azerbaijan Premier League. Emin Makhmudov scored in the 10th and Saief saw yellow in the 63rd minute.

Did Not Play: Tyler Adams (Leeds United 1 – Spurs 4), Matt Turner (Arsenal 5 – Wolverhampton 0), Tim Ream (Fulham 1 – Manchester United 2), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 1 – Nottingham Forest 1, Palace finishes 11th), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea 1 – Newcastle 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – Freiburg 1), Joe Scally (Gladbach 2 – Augsburg 0, Gladbach finished 10th), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 5 – Aberdeen 0, Celtic finishes 1st), Malik Tillman (Rangers 3 – St Mirren 0, Rangers finish 2nd), Matthew Hoppe (Hibernian 1 – Hearts 1, Hibernian finishes 5th), Yunus Musah (Valencia 2 – Espanyol 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – KRC Genk 3), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 1 – Union St Gilloise 1), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 1 – Juventus 0), Gianluca Busio (Venezia 1 – Cagliari 2), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 3 – FC Emmen 2, Utrecht finish 7th), Ulysses Llanez (St Polten 1 – Team fur Vienna 2), Romain Gall (FK Mladost GAT 1 – Mladost 2), Mix Diskerud (Omonia 0 -AEK 2)

Also in the soccer news, the USMNT beat Slovakia 2-0 on Friday in the U-20 World Cup to advance as group B winners. Cade Cowell opened the scoring in the 38th and Niko Tsakiris added a goal six minutes into stoppage time. USA goalkeeper Gaga Slonina made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Fenerbahce vs Antalyaspor at 1pm. beIN en Espanol has Ankaragucu vs Galatasaray at 1pm. U-20 World Cup round of 16 on FS2 at 1:30pm and Fox Soccer Plus at 5pm ET.

