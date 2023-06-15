Playoffs for Horvath, Steffen, and Gooch, Premier League win for Fulham

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with the Championship, where three USMNT players saw their teams qualify for the promotion playoffs on the final day of the season. Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 66th minute of Sunderland’s 3-0 win at Preston North End. Matthew Olosunde wasn’t in the squad for PNE. Amad Diallo scored for Sunderland in the 54th, Alex Pritchard doubled the lead in the 61st, and Jack Clarke finished off the goals in the 65th minute. Sunderland finished in 6th-place and will play Ethan Horvath’s Luton Town in the playoffs.

Horvath wasn’t in the squad for Luton Town’s 0-0 draw at Hull City, finishing in 3rd-place with 80 points. Zack Steffen was in goal for Middlesbrough’s 1-1 home draw with Coventry, finishing in 4th-place with 75 points and set to face Coventry City in the playoffs. Falling behind in the 22nd minute, Boro’s Cameron Archer equalized three minutes into first-half stoppage time.

Auston Trusty subbed out in the 65th minute of Birmingham City’s 2-1 home loss to Sheffield United, finishing in 17th-place. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 53rd and 56th, Birmingham City’s Dion Sanderson scored in the 79th.

Josh Sargent wasn’t in the squad for Norwich City’s 1-0 home loss to Blackpool, finishing in 13th-place. Blackpool scored in the 15th minute. Duane Holmes wasn’t in the squad for Huddersfield Town’s 2-0 home win over Reading to finish in 18th-place. Josh Koroma put Huddersfield up in the 49th with Joseph Hungbo scoring in the 84th.

Daryl Dike wasn’t in the squad for West Bromwich Albion’s 3-2 loss at Swansea City to finish in 9th-place. Okay Yokuslu scored for West Brom in the 13th with Swansea equalizing in the 26th. Semi Ajayi returned the West Brom lead in the 54th with Swansea equalizing in the 66th and scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Moving to the Premier League, Antonee Robinson’s Fulham beat Leicester City 5-3 at home. Tim Ream is injured and unavailable for Fulham. Willian put Fulham up in the 10th, Carlos Vinicius made it 2-0 in the 18th, and Tom Cairney added goals in the 44th and 51st. Leicester scored in the 59th, but Willian scored again for Fulham in the 70th. Leicester City converted a penalty in the 81st and scored in the 89th minute.

“Clearly we were the best team on the pitch, I think there’s no doubt about it, I think we should have won this game much more comfortably,” Fulham manager Marco Silva said. “Great moments of football, great goals, and from the first minute we were the team that started in command. We started with intensity, the desire, the will, and the quality to play.”

Joe Gyau subbed out in the 86th minute of Degerfors’ 2-0 home loss to Norrkoping in the Allsvenskan. Norrkoping scored in the 23rd and 48th minutes. Konrad De La Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Olympiacos’s 1-0 home win over Panathinaikos in the Greek Super League group A. Oleg Reabciuk scored for Olympiacos in the 68th and Ramon saw red four minutes into stoppage time.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS: AC Milan vs Inter Milan at 3pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by James Heaton – News Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com