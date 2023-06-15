Celta Vigo finishes 13th, Valencia 6th in La Liga, Club Leon wins CCL

Monday’s soccer news starts in La Liga, where Luca de la Torre subbed out in the 70th minute of Celta Vigo’s 2-1 home win over Barcelona, finishing 13th. Gabri Veiga scored for Celta Vigo in the 42nd and 65th minutes. Barcelona’s Ansu Fati pulled a goal back in the 79th. Yunus Musah subbed on in the 78th minute of Valencia’s 1-1 home draw with Real Betis, finishing 6th. Falling behind in the 1st minute, Valencia’s Diego Lopez equalized in the 71st. Nusah saw red in the 81st minute.

Erik Palmer-Brown’s Troyes drew 1-1 at home with Tim Weah’s Lille. Weah subbed on at halftime. Troyes finished 19th in Ligue 1 and Lille finished in 5th-place. Bafode Diakite scored for Lille in the 52nd and Rony Lopes equalized for Troyes in the 72nd minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk drew 2-2 at home with Royal Antwerp, finishing in 2nd-place to Royal Antwerp’s 1st. Tolu Arokodare scored for Genk in the 45th with Antwerp’s Gyrano Kerk equalizing in the 58th. Genk retook the lead from a 75th minute Bryan Henyen goal with Antwerp’s Tony Alderweireld equalized four minutes into stoppage time. Antwerp’s Michel-Ange Balikwisha saw red six minutes into stoppage time. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-0 at Cercle Brugge, finishing 2nd in the playoff II group

Sam Rogers’s Rosenborg won 4-0 at home over HamKam in the Eliteserien. Olaus Skarsem scored for Rosenborg in the 18th, Oscar Aga doubled the lead in the 52nd, and Jayden Nelson made it 3-0 in the 56th. Skarsem scored again in the 71st minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi’s Odense BK lost 4-2 at Midtjylland in the Superliga, falling behind to a 28th minute penalty. Mads Frokjaer-Jensen equalized from the penalty spot in the 36th. Midtjylland went ahead in the 38th, adding a goal in the 57th. Frokjaer-Jensen converted a penalty in the 79th with Midtjylland scoring again in the 82nd.

Kenny Saief’s Neftchi lost 1-0 to Qebele in extra time in the Azerbaijan Cup final to a 103rd minute goal. Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 12th minute of Valur’s 1-1 home draw with Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar. Valur scored in the 10th with Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar equalizing two minutes into stoppage time. Fimleikafelag Hafnarfjardar went a man down in the 59th minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 80th minute of Internacional’s 1-1 draw at Santos in Brazil’s Serie A. Luiz Adriano scored for International in the 3rd with Santos equalizing in the 12th. Cardoso saw yellow in the 10th minute.

Did Not Play: Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 3 – Inverness 1, Scottish Cup), Sergino Dest (AC Milan 3 – Verona 1, Milan finishes 4th in Serie A), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Union St Gilloise 1, Club Brugge finishes 4th in the Conference League playoff), Sam Vines (Royal Antwerp 2 – KRC Genk 2, won the Championship round), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Rapid Vienna 1, finishes 6th in the Austrian Bundesliga), Ulysses Llanez (St Polten 1 – Rapid Vienna II 0, finishes 3rd in the Erste Liga)

Club Leon won the 2023 Concacaf Champions League title, winning 1-0 at LAFC to take the series 3-1 on aggregate. Lucas Di Yorio scored for Leon in the 20th minute.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Athletico-PR vs Libertad at 6pm, Boca Juniors vs Colo Colo at 8pm, and Bolivar vs Cerro Porteno at 10pm ET.

