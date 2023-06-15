Loss for Degerfors, draw for Rosenborg, goal for Johannsson

Monday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT players in action in Europe. Joe Gyau subbed out in the 87th minute of Degerfors’s 2-1 loss at Kalmar in the Allsvenskan. Falling behind 2-0 to goals in the 10th and 14th minutes, Degerfors’ Diego Campos scored in the 30th.

Sam Rogers subbed out in the 74th minute of Rosenborg’s 2-2 draw at Stabaek in the Eliteserien. Trailing to goals in the 8th and 10th minutes, Jayden Nelson pulled a goal back for Rosenborg in the 29th and Carlo Holse equalized in the 89th.

Aron Johannsson subbed out in the 74th minute of Valur’s 5-0 win at HK Koavogur in the Urvalsdeild karla. Tryggvi Haraldsson scored for Valur in the 20th with Johannsson doubling the lead in the 52nd and Haraldsson making it 3-0 in the 59th. Patrick Pedersen added goals in the 60th and 72nd minutes.

Johnny Cardoso wasn’t in the squad for Internacional’s 2-1 home win over Vasco da Gama in Brazil’s Serie A. Romulo Zwarg put Internacional up in the 3rd and Wanderson made it 2-0 in the 16th. Vasco da Gama pulled a goal back in the 29th minute.

Also in the soccer news, during his postgame media session following the 3-1 home win over Inter Miami, New England Revolution coach Bruce Arena was asked about Inter Miami’s pending move for Lionel Messi.

“It’s not going to be easy for Miami,” he said, “but they have a better roster now than I had in LA coming in in 2008. They’re going to be fine. Messi is going to win games. If Messi was on the field tonight, it would have been a real challenge for us. It’s good for their team. It’s good for Inter Miami. It’s great for the league. It’s good for us because we don’t have to play them anymore, except maybe the playoffs. I’m hopeful that he has a great impact on the field. He’s going to have a great impact off the field, we know that. I think it’s great.”

In 15th-place in the East, Inter Miami is two points behind 14th-place Chicago and three back of 13th-place NYCFC with all on 17 games played. While drawing the line between in and out of the playoffs is difficult with the league nowhere close to Decision Day, the seven-point gap does show how quickly things could change in the East.

Games played is the issue at the bottom of the Western Conference table, with the 13th-place Galaxy tied on points with 14th-place Colorado at 13 points, but LA has played 16 games to 18 for the Rapids. Seven points is also the difference between last-place and the playoff line in the West as well.

For another indication of what an up-and-down league MLS can be, LAFC lost 4-0 at Houston. The result doesn’t have a dramatic impact on the Western Conference table, with LAFC still in 3rd-place and still with two to four less games played than the teams around them. It’s 2nd-place Seattle already on 18 games played to LAFC’s 14, with a two-point difference between 2nd and 3rd. St Louis is a point ahead of Seattle on 16 games played. The two teams behind LAFC are tied with them on 26 points, but 4th-place Dallas and 5th-place San Jose are on 17 games played.

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Conference it’s FC Cincinnati with an eight-point lead over Nasville with the top four all on 17 games played. That’s an 11-point lead for Cincinnati at the top of the Supporters’ Shield table.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

No games today.

