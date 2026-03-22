MLS Week 5: Charlotte scores six, Nashville scores five

Week 5 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season started at BMO Field, where Toronto came back to beat Columbus 2-1 at home. Wessam Abou Ali put the Crew up in the 4th. Toronto’s Jose Cifuentes equalized in the 57th and Walker Zimmerman scored in the 83rd minute.

“I mean, I think it’s obviously a lot of frustration just how the game went,” Columbus midfielder Sean Zawadzki said. “Score early in the game, obviously, think that things can go well. First half, we struggle to keep the ball a little bit, but I think defensively, we’re good, solid. And then in second half, once they got the first one, you saw the momentum switch a little bit. I think it’s how can we mentally switch down and mentally be stronger to not let them get that second goal and to do better when we have the ball.”

Chicago won 2-1 at Philadelphia, taking the lead from a Hugo Cuypers goal three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Milan Iloski equalized for the Fire seven minutes into first-half stoppage time. Chicago retook the lead from a Jonathan Bamba goal in the 58th minute.

“I thought the end of the first-half was exactly how we wanted to start playing, and we did and we got the goal,” Chicago coach Gregg Berhalter said. “And you know, unfortunate goal to give up on a strange play but the guys didn’t waiver. They stayed resolute and they stuck to the game plan, and you know, strong second half. And then at the end, just proud of the group for the way they fought and held together under some pressure.”

Nashville shutout Orlando 5-0 at home, going ahead from a Christian Espinoza goal in the 5th. Sam Surridge converted a Nashville penalty in the 28th and added goals in the 54th and 67th. Warren Madrigal finished off the Nashville scoring in the 80th minute. Nashville goalkeeper Brian Schwake kept the clean sheet with one save.

Atlanta drew 0-0 at home with DC United, putting three shots on goal to one for DC.

“I think the team did a good job of reaching the final third,” Atlanta coach Tata Martino said. “I think we had good buildup and that was what we were looking for. In the last 30 meters we were missing clarity. I think we didn’t shoot as much because we weren’t accurate with the final pass or we chose the wrong option. I think the fact that we didn’t shoot as much on goal or create as many goal chances or score a goal has to do with us not having the clarity in the last 30 meters but we did have it in the rest of the field.”

Charlotte beat the New York Red Bulls 6-1 at home, with Idan Toklomati opening the scoring in the 14th. Kerwin Vargas doubled Charlotte’s lead in the 46th. The Red Bulls’ Gustaf Beggren saw red in the 52nd and Pep Biel made it 3-0 Charlotte in the 54th. Wilfried Zaha kept the scoring going for Charlotte in the 68th and Archie Goodwin added a goal in the 77th. Julian Hall scored for the Red Bulls in the 81st. Goodwin finished off the Charlotte goals three minutes into stoppage time.

Dallas beat Houston 4-3 at home, taking a 2-0 lead from Logan Farrington’s goals in the 6th and 14th. Guilherme Augusto pulled a goal back for the Dynamo in the 29th and Erik Sviatchenko equalized in the 31st, and Lawrence Ennali gave them the lead in the 33rd. An own-goal leveled the score for Dallas in the 54th. Houston’s Sviatchenko saw red in the 68th. Petar Musa put Dallas up for good in the 86th minute.

“My two goals came early, but in the last 20 minutes of the first half we lost our way,” Farrington said. “We didn’t look like the team we usually are and got punished for it. That’s how it happens in this league. At halftime, we regrouped and were able to show who we are as a team and come back on top.”

Colorado won 4-1 at Sporting Kansas City, with Paxten Aaronson opening the scoring in the 12th. Shapi Suleymanov equalized for Sporting KC in the 44th. Wayne Frederick returned the Rapids’ lead two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Aaronson scored again in the 75th and Rafael Navarro added a Colorado goal in the 71st minute.

St Louis beat New England 3-1 at home, after falling behind to an Ilay Feingold goal in the 14th. Simon Becher leveled the score for St Louis in the 29th, Christopher Durkin put them up three minutes into first-half stoppage time, and Marcel Hartel finished off the goals in the 83rd minute.

Austin drew 0-0 at home with LAFC. Both teams finished with a shot on goal.

Saturday’s schedule ended at BC Place, where Vancouver lost 1-0 at home to San Jose. Beau Leroux put the Earthquakes up two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Daniel kept the clean sheet for San Jose with seven saves.

Week 5 continues on Sunday with five games on the schedule.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.

Photo by Eston Parker – ISIPhotos.com