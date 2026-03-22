USMNT Players Abroad: Goals for Balogun, Tillman, and Campbell

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in Ligue 1, where Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 85th for Monaco’s 2-1 home win over Tanner Tessmann’s Lyon. Tessmann subbed out in the 85th. Falling behind in the 42nd to a Pavel Sulc goal, Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche equalized in the 62nd and Balogun converted a penalty in the 72nd. Lyon’s Nicolas Tagliafico saw red in the 89th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse beat Lorient 1-0 at home. Emerson scored for Toulouse in the 81st minute. Tim Weah’s Marseille lost 2-1 at home to Lille. Ethan Nwaneri put Marseille up in the 43rd. Lille equalized in the 49th and went ahead in the 86th minute.

Bundesliga

Malik Tillman subbed out in the 82nd for Bayer Leverkusen’s 3-3 draw at Heidenheim. Tillman opened the scoring in the 22nd and Patrick Schick doubled the lead in the 35th. Heidenheim pulled a goal back in the 56th and converted a penalty in the 72nd. Schick scored again for Leverkusen in the 79th, with Heidenheim equalizing in the 85th minute.

Kristoffer Lund’s FC Koln drew 3-3 at Joe Scally’s Gladbach. Jens Castrop scored for Gladbach in the 1st. Said El Mala equalized for Koln in the 4th and Ragnar Ache scored in the 7th. Philipp Sander equalized for Gladbach in the 20th and Castrop scored again in the 60th. Eric Martel equalized for Koln in the 84th and saw red in the 86th minute.

Lenny Maloney subbed on two minutes into stoppage time for Mainz’s 2-1 home win over Eintracht. Paul Nebel opened the scoring for Mainz in the 6th and Eintracht equalized in the 20th. Nebel scored again for Mainz in the 89th minute. Damion Downs subbed out in the 67th for Hamburg’s 3-2 loss at Borussia Dortmund. Philip Otele put Hamburg up in the 19th and Albert Sambi Lokonga doubled the lead in the 38th. Dortmund converted a penalty in the 73rd, equalized in the 78th, and converted a second penalty in the 84th minute.

Julian Green subbed on in the 86th for Furth’s 3-1 loss at Karlsruher in the 2.Bundesliga. Noel Futkeu scored for Furth in the 5th. Karlsruher equalized in the 47th, went ahead three minutes into stoppage time, and scored again four minutes later. Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof beat Erzgebirge Aue 2-1 at home in the 3. Liga. Down a goal from the 44th, Lovis Frederik Bierschenk equalized for Waldhof in the 50th and Boyd scored in the 90th minute.

Premier League

Antonee Robinson subbed out in the 62nd for Fulham’s 3-1 home win over Burnley. Down a goal from the 60th, Josh King equalized for Fulham in the 67th. Harry Wilson doubled Fulham’s lead in the 73rd. Burnley saw red four minutes into stoppage time and Raul Jimenez converted a Fulham penalty a minute later. Robinson saw yellow in the 56th minute. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 70th for Leeds United’s 0-0 home draw with Brentford.

Championship

Daryl Dike and George Campbell’s West Brom won 1-0 at Bristol City. Dike subbed on in the 70th. Campbell scored West Brom’s goal in the 25th minute. Aidan Morris’s Middlesbrough drew 0-0 at Blackburn Rovers. Patrick Agyemang subbed out in the 84th for Derby County’s 1-0 home win over Birmingham City. Rhian Brewster scored Derby’s goal in the 43rd. Agyemang saw yellow in the 71st minute.

Lynden Gooch subbed out in the 78th for Huddersfield Town’s 3-1 loss at Plymouth Argyle in League One. Cameron Humphreys put Huddersfield up in the 25th. Plymouth equalized in the 47th, went ahead from the penalty spot in the 59th, and scored again in the 73rd minute.

Serie A

Weston McKennie’s Juventus drew 1-1 at home with Sassuolo. Kenan Yildiz scored Juve’s goal in the 14th and Sassuolo equalized in the 52nd minute. Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 77th for AC Milan’s 3-2 home win over Torino. Strahinja Pavlovic opened the scoring for Milan in the 37th with Torino equalizing in the 44th. Pulisic assisted on Adrien Rabiot’s goal in the 54th and Youssouf Fofana made it 3-1 AC Milan in the 56th. Torino converted a penalty in the 83rd minute.

Yunus Musah subbed out in the 76th for Atalanta’s 1-0 home win over Hellas Verona. Davide Zappacosta scored Atalanta’s goal in the 37th minute.

In Serie B, Gianluca Busio’s Venezia drew 1-1 at Monza. Ridgeciano Haps put Venezia up in the 26th and Monza equalized from the penalty spot in the 51st minute. Andrija Novakovich saw red in the 57th for Reggiana in their 3-0 loss at Virtus Entella. Reggiana fell behind in the 5th and Virtus Entella added goals in the 65th and 82nd minutes.

La Liga

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 57th for Atletico Madrid’s 3-2 loss at Real Madrid. Ademola Lookman put Atletico up in the 33rd with Real Madrid equalizing from the penalty spot in the 52nd. Real Madrid went ahead in the 55th and Nahuel Molina equalized for Atletico in the 66th. Real Madrid went ahead for good in the 72nd and saw red in the 77th minute.

Jonathan Gomez subbed on in the 47th for Albacete’s 4-0 win at Racing in the Segunda Division. Jefte Betancor opened the scoring for Albacete in the 3rd and Antonio Puertas doubled the lead in the 6th. Racing played a man down from the 34th. Alex Rubio scored for Albacete in the 69th and 82nd minutes. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 47th for Ceuta’s 2-1 home loss to Deportivo La Coruna. Marcos Fernandez put Ceuta up in the 15th. Deportivo equalized in the 26th and went ahead two minutes into stoppage time.

Elsewhere in Europe

Ricardo Pepi’s PSV subbed out in the 65th for PSV’s 3-1 loss at Telstar in the Eredivisie. PSV played a man down from the 39th when Anass Salah-Eddine saw red. Telstar opened the scoring three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Kiliann Sildillia equalized for PSV in the 47th. Telstar retook the lead in the 66th and scored again in the 74th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo drew 0-0 at Standard Liege in the Jupiler League.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 69th for CD Tondela’s 0-0 home draw with AVS in Portugal’s Primeira Division.

George Bello subbed out in the 47th for LASK’s 4-2 loss at Rapid Vienna in the Austrian Bundesliga. Samuel Adeniran put LASK up in the 1st. Rapid Vienna equalized in the 3rd, took the lead in the 33rd, and converted a penalty in the 65th. Moses Usor pulled a goal back for LASK in the 79th, but Rapid Vienna scored again in the 85th minute. Donovan Pines’s Grazer AK won 5-1 at WSG Tirol. Trailing from the 19th, Jacob Italiano equalized for Grazer in the 23rd. Ramiz Harakate put Grazer up in the 39th and converted a penalty in the 58th. Italiano added a goal in the 65th and converted a penalty in the 85th. Pines saw yellow in the 89th minute.

Kellyn Acosta subbed out in the 63rd for Pogoń Szczecin’s 2-1 loss at Lechia Gdansk in the Ekstraklasa. Down a goal from the 11th, Paul Mukairu equalized for Pogon Szczecin in the 37th. Lechia Gdansk scored again in the 54th minute.

Matthew Hoppe subbed out in the 47th for Sonderjyske’s 2-0 loss at Nordsjaelland to goals in the 48th and 72nd minutes.

Liga MX

Alex Zendejas subbed out in the 90th for Club America’s 1-0 loss at UNAM Pumas. Club America fell behind in the

In the Liga de Expansion, Ventura Alvarado subbed on in the 85th for Irapuato’s 2-2 home draw with Cancun. Down a goal from the 44th, Styven Vasquez equalized for Irapuato in the 53rd and Jose Salazar scored in the 62nd. Cancun equalized eight minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 0 – Werder Bremen 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 1 – Mainz 2), Gio Reyna (Gladbach 3 – FC Koln 3), James Sands (St Pauli 1 – Freiburg 2), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 5 – Fortuna Dusseldorf 2), John Tolkin (Holstein Kiel 3 – VfL Bochum 2), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 2 – Manchester United 2), Gaga Slonina and Caleb Wiley (Chelsea 0 – Everton 3), Haji Wright (Coventry City 3 – Swansea City 0), Dom Dwyer (Mansfield Town 4 – Northampton Town 1), Benjamin Cremaschi (Parma 0 – Cremonese 2), Alex Freeman Villarreal 3 – Real Sociedad 1), Cameron Carter-Vickers and Auston Trusty (Celtic 0 – Dundee United 2), Sergino Dest (PSV 1 – Telstar 3), Taylor Booth (FC Twente 2 – Fortuna Sittard 1), Marlon Fossey (Standard Liege 0 – Westerlo 0), Aziel Jackson (Jagiellonia Bialystok 1 – Wisla Plock 2), Jonathan Amon (Vejle BK 1 – OB 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Asteras Tripolis 1), Nicholas Gioacchini (Asteras Tripolis 1 – Panathinaikos 2), Matko Miljevic (Racing Club 2 – Belgrano 1), Alan Sonora (Cerro Porteno 3 – Libertad 2), Marco Farfan (Tigres 1 – Juarez 2)

Upcoming soccer TV schedule

Monday’s soccer TV

No games on the schedule.

Tuesday’s soccer TV

No games on the schedule.

Wednesday’s soccer TV

USL Championship on TUDN: Lexington vs Brooklyn at 7pm. NWSL on CBS Sports: San Diego vs Portland at 10pm ET.

Thursday’s soccer TV

FS2 has the Moldova vs Lithuania friendly at 9am and Colombia vs Croatia at 7:30pm. UEFA Nations League on Fox Soccer Plus: Gibraltar vs Latvia at 1pm. UEFA World Cup qualifying playoffs on FS2: Turkey vs Romania at 1pm and Poland vs Albania at 3:45pm. FS1 has Wales vs Bosnia and Herzegovina at 3:45pm. Intercontinental playoff World Cup qualifying on FS1: Bolivia vs Suriname at 6pm and New Caledonia vs Jamaica at 11pm ET.

Friday’s soccer TV

Fox Soccer Plus has the Azerbaijan vs St Lucia friendly at 11am, Austria vs Ghana at 1pm, and Netherlands vs Norway at 2:45pm. England vs Uruguay is on FS1 at 3:45pm ET.

Photo by Kamil Krella – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com