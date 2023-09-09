Herdman to Toronto, Inter Miami’s stadium, Eibar win, Champions League qualifying

Tuesday’s soccer news has Toronto announcing the hiring of John Herdman as coach as of October 1. “I am keen to start this new opportunity with Toronto FC,” Herdman said in the press statement. “Personally, it’s the right time for me to step into a new challenge in my career, and the structure of a club environment is a context I’ve aspired to operate in. Having access to connect and collaborate with the staff and players daily allows for a different depth of development and connection, both on and off the pitch.”

In a statement, Canada Soccer president Charmaine Crooks said, “John Herdman is the most successful head coach in the history of Canada Soccer. From leading the Women’s National Team to back-to-back Olympic bronze medals, paving the way for their gold medal in 2020, and to leading the Men’s National Team back to the FIFA World Cup, John’s contribution to the game in Canada is unmatched. We would like to thank John for his immense contribution to the game in Canada and wish him the very best in his new role at Toronto FC.”

15th-place Toronto has five league games between now and October 1, hosting 2nd-place Philadelphia on Wednesday. They have a break before a home game with Vancouver on September 16 that starts a run of games at Inter Miami on the 20, at NYCFC on the 23, and finishing the month at home to Cincinnati on September 30, their 31st game of the season.

Staying in Major League Soccer, Inter Miami announced the beginning of work on its stadium with a 2025 opening date. “I can’t wait to welcome our fans to our state-of-the-art stadium and hear the chants as Messi and your Inter Miami players take the pitch for the first time in 2025,” Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas said.

Moving to USMNT players abroad, Konrad De La Fuente wasn’t in the squad for Eibar’s 2-1 loss at Eldense in the Segunda Division. Trailing from goals in the 29th and 39th, Eibar’s Ager Aketxe scored in the 89th minute.

Later today, UEFA Champions League play-off round qualifying resumes with Erik Palmer-Brown’s Panathinaikos hosting Braga up 2-1 from the first-leg. Panathinaikos shutout Volos 3-0 at home in the Greek Super League on Saturday. That was the first game of the domestic season for Panathinaikos, who have already played five games in Champions League qualifying.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Sampdoria vs Venezia at 2:30pm. UEFA Champions League qualifying on TUDN: PSV vs Rangers at 3pm. Concacaf Caribbean Cup on Fox Soccer Plus: Golden Lion vs Defense Force at 6pm and Atletico Pantoja vs Dunbeholden at 8pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Defensa y Justica vs Botafogo at 6pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Racing Club vs Boca Juniors at 8:30pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Queretaro vs Atlas at 9pm and Tigres vs Santos Laguna at 11pm ET.

Photo by Angel Marchini – SOPA Images via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com