USMNT 2 – Bolivia 0, 2024 Copa America

The USMNT began its group C schedule at the 2024 Copa America with a 2-0 win over Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 3rd and Folarin Balogun doubled the lead in the 44th. The United States continues in group A against Panama on Wednesday (6pm ET – FOX) in Atlanta. Matt Turner kept the clean sheet for the United States.

“We came out flying with a lot of intensity, Pulisic told FOX Sports. “Obviously, the early goal helped us a lot. All around a pretty dominant performance. I think we could’ve put it away and had a couple more goals there, but definitely a really good start from the guys.”

Also in group C, Uruguay beat Panama 3-1 in Miami. Maxi Araujo scored Uruguay’s opening goal in the 16th, Darwin Nunez doubled the lead in the 85th, and Matias Vina added a goal a minute into stoppage time. Panama’s Michael Amri Murillo scored four minutes into stoppage time.

CHRISTIAN 🚀 PULISIC 🚀



WHAT A FINISH!!!!!!!! 🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/Np1QWGdRIM — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 23, 2024

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Bolivia

Date: June 23, 2024

Competition: 2024 Copa América – Group C

Venue: AT&T Stadium; Arlington, Texas

Attendance: 47,873

Kickoff: 5pm ET

Weather: 72 degrees (indoors)

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 2 0 2

BOL 0 0 0

USA – Christian Pulisic (Tim Weah) 3rd minute

USA – Folarin Balogun (Christian Pulisic) 44

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream, 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (9-Ricardo Pepi, 65’), 4-Tyler Adams (6-Yunus Musah, 46’), 8-Weston McKennie (14-Luca de la Torre, 78’); 21-Tim Weah (11-Brenden Aaronson, 86’), 20-Folarin Balogun (15-Johnny Cardoso, 66’), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.)

Substitutes not used: 18-Ethan Horvath, 25-Sean Johnson, 2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 12-Miles Robinson, 16-Shaq Moore, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Haji Wright, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie, 26-Josh Sargent

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

BOL: 23-Guillermo Viscarra; 17-Roberto Fernández (10-Ramiro Vaca, 75’), 4-Luis Haquin, 3-Diego Medina (8-Jaume Cuéllar, 45’), 21-José Sagredo, 2-Jesús Sagredo; 6-Leonel Justiniano (18-Rodrigo Ramallo, 45’), 15-Gabriel Villamil, 20-Fernando Saucedo; 19-Bruno Miranda (11-Carmelo Algarañaz, 67’), 9-César Menacho (7-Miguel Terceros, 45’)

Substitutes not used: 1-Carlos Lampe, 12-Gustavo Almada, 24-Marcelo Suárez, 5-Adrián Jusino, 25-Yomar Rocha, 16-Boris Céspedes, 22-Héctor Cuéllar, 14-Robson Matheus, 26-Adalid Terrazas, 13-Lucas Chávez

Head coach: Antônio Carlos Zago

Stats Summary: USA / BOL

Shots: 20 / 6

Shots on Goal: 8 / 3

Saves: 3 / 6

Corner Kicks: 7 / 1

Fouls: 8 / 17

Offside: 1 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

BOL – Leonel Justiniano (Caution) 27th minute

BOL – Gabriel Villamíl (Caution) 28

BOL – Luis Haquín (Caution) 31

USA – Weston McKennie (Caution) 49

BOL – Jesús Sagredo (Caution) 90+2

Officials:

Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

Assistant 1: Daniele Bindoni (ITA)

Assistant 2:Alberto Tegoni (ITA)

Fourth Official: Jhon Ospina (COL)

5th Official: Jhon Gallego (COL)

VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

AVAR: Aleandro Di Paolo (ITA)