US Soccer announces USMNT coaching change

In a press statement released on Wednesday, July 10, the United States Soccer Federation announced that Gregg Berhalter is no longer the coach of the USMNT.

“I want to thank Gregg for his hard work and dedication to US Soccer and our Men’s National Team,” USSF president Cindy Parlow Cone said in a press statement. “We are now focused on working with our Sporting Director Matt Crocker and leveraging his experience at the highest levels of the sport to ensure we find the right person to lead the USMNT into a new era of on-field success.”

USSF sporting director Matt Crocker said, “Our immediate focus is on finding a coach who can maximize our potential as we continue to prepare for the 2026 World Cup, and we have already begun our search process.”

Photo by Roy K Miller – ISIPhotos.com