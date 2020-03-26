USSF cancels March friendlies, MLS suspends season, Concacaf suspends Champions League

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the United States Soccer Federation announced on Thursday that the USMNT will not travel to Europe for the March friendlies. The USMNT was scheduled to play at the Netherlands in Eindhoven and at Wales in Cardiff. The status of the U-23 Olympic qualifying has yet to be determined.

"With the health of our players, coaches, staff and fans as our main priority, U.S. Soccer has decided it was in the best interest to cancel the majority of our upcoming domestic and international camps at all levels, including our senior Men's and Women's National Team games in March and April, due to the outbreak of COVID-19," USSF chief medical officer George Chiampas said in a press statement. "We have been in communication with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), as well as state and local departments of public health, and after those conversations and continuously monitoring the situation, we strongly believe this is the best decision considering the ongoing worldwide health situation."

Major League Soccer also announced on Thursday that the 2020 season is suspended for 30 days. The league made the decision after previously announcing charter flights for all teams and limited contact with the public. It follows the National Basketball Association announcing last night that its season was suspended.

“Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a press statement. “We’d like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time.”

Concacaf also announced the immediate suspension of the Champions League with LAFC due to play tonight at home against Cruz Azul. The tournament is midway through the first-legs of the quarterfinal round.

"At Concacaf the welfare of everyone associated with our matches and competitions is of paramount importance to us," read their statement. "We have been closely monitoring the public health situation as it has been evolving in the US and across the entire region. Given the developments last night, including new guidance issued by countries, cities and states, we have made the decision to suspend the Scotiabank Concacaf Champions League with immediate effect. We are continuing to discuss arrangements for other upcoming Concacaf competitions and will make a further public statement in due course."