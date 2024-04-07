Maloney’s Heidenheim beats Bayern, Pulisic scores

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Liga MX starts in the Bundesliga, where Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim beat Bayern Munich 3-2 at home. Trailing 2-0 to goals in the 38th and 45th, Heidenheim’s Kevin Sessa pulled a goal back in the 50th and Tim Kleindienst scored in the 51st and 79th minutes.

Timmy Chandler subbed on in the 84th minute of Eintracht’s 1-1 home draw with Werder Bremen. Werder scored in the 62nd and saw red in the 73rd. Tatu equalized for Eintracht in the 77th and saw red in the 89th. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 79th minute of Union Berlin’s 1-0 home loss to Bayer Leverkusen. Union Berlin’s Robin Gosens saw red three minutes into first-half stoppage time, and Bayer Leverkusen converted a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time.

John Brooks subbed on in the 64th minute of Hoffenheim’s 3-1 home win over Augsburg. Wout Weghorst put Hoffenheim up in the 17th, and Andrej Kramaric doubled the lead in the 20th. Augsburg pulled a goal back in the 61st, but Ihlas Bebou added a third Hoffenheim goal in the 90th minute.

Jordan Pefok and Joe Scally’s Gladbach subbed on in the 88th minute of Gladbach’s 3-1 win at Wolfsburg. Falling behind to a 7th minute Ridle Baku goal, Gladbach’s Kou Itakura equalized in the 52nd. Nathan Ngoumou put Gladbach up in the 58th and Rocco Reitz added a goal in the 88th minute.

In the 3. Liga, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 75th minute of SV Waldhof’s 6-1 home win over Unterhaching. Down a goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time, Waldhof’s Samuel Abifade equalized in the 51st. Martin Kobylanski put Waldhof up in the 60th, Bentley Baxter Bahn scored in the 65th, and Boyd made it 4-1 in the 71st. Kelvin Arase added a goal in the 74th, and Pascal Sohm finished off the Waldhof goals in the 84th minute.

Christian Pulisic subbed out in the 62nd and Yunus Musah subbed on for AC Milan’s 3-0 home win over Lecce in Serie A. Pulisic opened the scoring in the 6th and Olivier Giroud doubled the lead in the 20th. Lecce saw red in the 45th, and Rafael Leao added a third Milan goal in the 57th minute. Weston McKennie’s Juventus beat Fiorentina 1-0 at home. Federico Gatti scored in the 21st minute.

In Serie B, Gianluca Busio and Tanner Tessmann’s Venezia drew 0-0 at Ascoli. Busio subbed out in the 63rd minute. Ascoli saw red eight minutes into stoppage time. Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 85th minute of Lecco’s 1-1 draw at Spezia. Trailing from the 12th, Lecco’s Nicolo Buso equalized in the 41st. Lecco finished a man down with a 66th minute red card to Alessandro Sersanti.

Kristoffer Lund’s Palermo drew 2-2 at Sampdoria. Down a goal from the 19th, Matteo Brunori equalized from the penalty spot in the 23rd. Leonardo Mancuso put Palermo up in the 27th, with Sampdoria equalizing in the 61st minute. Nicholas Gioacchini subbed on in the 77th minute of Como’s 2-1 win at US Catanzaro. Down a goal from the 19th, Como’s Alessandro Gabrielloni equalized in the 62nd and Lucas Da Cunha scored in the 67th minute.

Auston Trusty subbed out in the 87th minute of Sheffield United’s 2-2 home draw with Chelsea in the Premier League. Trailing from the 11th, Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle equalized in the 32nd. Chelsea retook the lead in the 66th with Oli McBurnie equalizing for Sheffield United three minutes into stoppage time.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham lost 1-0 at home to Newcastle to an 81st minute goal. Gio Reyna subbed on in the 81st minute of Nottingham Forest’s 3-1 loss at Spurs. An own-goal put Spurs up in the 15th, with Chris Wood equalizing for Forest in the 27th. Spurs added goals in the 52nd and 58th minutes.

Ethan Horvath was in goal for Cardiff City’s 3-1 home loss to Hull City in the Championship. Down 2-0 to goals in the 32nd and 44th, Karlan Grant scored for Cardiff in the 57th. Hull scored again in the 59th minute. Josh Sargent’s Norwich City beat Ipswich Town 1-0 at home. Marcelino Nunez scored in the 39th minute.

Haji Wright subbed out in the 89th minute of Coventry City’s 2-1 home win over Leeds United. Ellis Simms put Coventry up in the 9th, and Wright scored in the 49th. Leeds pulled a goal back in the 76th minute.

Cameron Carter-Vickers’s Celtic drew 3-3 at Rangers in Scotland’s Premiership. Daizen Maeda scored for Celtic in the 1st minute, and Matt O’Riley converted a penalty in the 34th. Rangers converted a 55th minute penalty and equalized in the 86th. Celtic retook the lead from an Adam Idah goal in the 87th. Rangers equalized again three minutes into stoppage time.

In Spain’s Segunda Division, Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes lost 3-1 at home to Sporting Gijon. Trailing from the 4th, Juan Marcia Alcedo equalized in the 28th. Gijon scored in the 57th and 73rd minutes. Gomez saw yellow in the 84th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 90th minute of Le Havre’s 1-1 draw at Lens in Ligue 1. Trailing from the 58th, Sabbi equalized from the penalty spot in the 78th minute. Folarin Balogun subbed on in the 73rd minute of Monaco’s 1-0 home win over Rennes. Maghnes Akliouche scored in the 25th. Rennes saw red in the 46th, and Monaco’s Thilo Kehrer saw red in the 64th minute.

Mark McKenzie’s KRC Genk won 1-0 at Royal Antwerp in Belgian’s Pro League. Anouar Ait El Hadj scored in the 44th minute. Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 3-0 at Gent. Falling behind to goals in the 22nd and 24th, Westerlo’s Bakaray Haidara saw red in the 37th and Nick Gillekens saw red in the 67th. Gent added a third goal two minutes into stoppage time.

Malik Tillman and Sergino Dest’s PSV beat AZ 5-1 at home in the Eredivisie. Johan Bakayoko scored for PSV in the 9th, with Luuk de Jong adding goals in the 23rd and 53rd. AZ added a goal in the 58th. PSV’s Joey Veerman scored in the 80th, and Jesper Uneken finished off the goals a minute into stoppage time. Paxten Aaronson’s Vitesse lost 3-0 at home to NEC to goals in the 65th, 80th, and a minute into stoppage time. Aaronson saw yellow in the 31st minute.

George Bello subbed on in the 88th minute of LASK’s 1-0 loss at Sturm Graz in the Austrian Bundesliga. Sturm Graz scored in the 20th minute.

Aron Johansson subbed out in the 81st minute of Valur’s 2-0 home win over IA in the Besta deild. Patrick Pedersen scored for Valur in the 38th, and Gylfi Sigurdsson doubled the lead in the 59th. Johannsson saw yellow in the 74th minute.

Caleb Stanko subbed out at halftime for Lamia’s 5-1 home loss to Olympiakos in the Greek Super League playoff group A. Trailing from the 22nd minute and from a penalty in the 26th, Lamia gave up own-goals a minute into first-half stoppage time and the 81st. Olympiakos added a fifth goal in the 85th. Lamia’s Toshio Lake scored in the 88th minute.

Alex Zendejas subbed on in the 68th minute of Club America’s 1-1 draw at Santos Laguna in Liga MX. Trailing from the 59th, Zendejas equalized in the 76th minute. Brandon Vazquez subbed on in the 63rd minute of Monterrey’s 2-1 loss at Cruz Azul. Down a goal from the 49th, Monterrey’s Victor Lopez equalized in the 67th minute

Cade Cowell subbed out in the 56th minute of Chivas’s 3-2 home win over Puebla. Chicharito Hernandez put Chivas up in the 34th, Erick Gutierrez doubled the lead in the 57th, and Roberto Alvarado scored in the 59th minute. Puebla scored in the 89th and three minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Ulysses Llanez and Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 1 – Gladbach 3), Julian Green (Furth 0 – Osnabruck 2), Tim Weah (Juventus 1 – Fiorentina 0), Tim Ream (Fulham 0 – Newcastle 1), Matt Turner (Nottingham Forest 1 – Spurs 3), Chris Richards (Crystal Palace 2 – Manchester City 4), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Luton Town 2), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Stoke City 2), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 2 – West Brom 2), Duane Holmes (PNE 0 – Watford 0), Reggie Cannon (QPR 0 – Sheffield Wednesday 2), Konrad De La Fuente (Eibar 1 – Tenerife 2), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 3 – Anderlecht 1), Gabriel Slonina (KAS Eupen 1 – Kortrijk 1), Ricardo Pepi and Richy Ledezma (PSV 5 – AZ 1), Taylor Booth (Utrecht 3 – Heerenveen 2), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 2 – Hartberg 2), Sam Rogers (HamKam 0 – Molde 1), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Aris 0), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – UNAM Pumas 4), Joe Corona (Tijuana 2 – Necaxa 3)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Champions League on CBS: Arsenal vs Bayern Munich at 3pm. UniMas has Real Madrid vs Manchester City at 3pm. Championship on ESPN2: Leeds vs Sunderland at 3pm.

Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Gremio vs Huachipato at 6pm. beIN en Espanol has Estudiantes vs The Strongest at 6pm, Fluminense vs Colo Colo at 8pm, and Junior vs Universitario at 10pm. SheBelieves Cup on TBS: USA vs Canada at 7pm. USL Championship on CBS Sports: Charleston vs Louisville City at 7pm. Concacaf Champions Cup on FS1: Tigres vs Columbus at 8:45pm and Club America vs New England at 10:30pm. Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Motagua vs Real Espana at 9pm ET.

Photo by Imago via ZUMA Press – ISIPhotos.com