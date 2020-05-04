Statement on US WNT players court decision

The United States Men's National Team Players Association releases the following statement concerning the ruling for summary judgement in Alex Morgan v. United States Soccer Federation.

The USMNT players continue to stand with the WNT players in their efforts to secure equal pay. For a year and a half the USMNT players have made proposals to the Federation that would achieve equal pay for the USMNT and USWNT players. We understand the WNT players plan to appeal last week’s decision and we support them.

The US National Soccer Team Players Association is the labor organization for the current members of the United States Men's National Team, and a membership organization for alumni members of the National Team. https://ussoccerplayers.com/about-the-usnstpa