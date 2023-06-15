MLS Week 10: Nashville wins at home, three points for Inter Miami, Portland wins at St Louis

Week 10 of the 2023 MLS season started with Nashville beating Atlanta 3-1 at home. Fafa Picault put Nashville up in the 36th and Teal Bunbury doubled the lead in the 56th. United’s Thiago Almada converted a 72nd minute penalty, but it was Nashville’s Jacob Shaffelburg scoring a minute into stoppage time.

“I feel like we started the season in a very strong way, but the performance has dropped in the last week,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “I would say that is all, but combined with a couple injuries, key injuries that we have had, and suddenly, we have not played the same.”

Inter Miami beat Columbus 2-1 on the road, taking the lead from a 7th minute Leonardo Campana goal. The Crew’s Cucho Hernandez equalized in the 10th, but Campana scored again in the 41st minute.

“I have no doubt that the tide has turned for us, in terms of we now have a group that is fighting and showing the spirit that they showed last season,” Inter Miami coach Phil Neville.

DC United shutout Charlotte FC 3-0 at Audi Field. Taxi Fountas converted a 34th minute penalty, Christian Benteke doubled the lead in the 75th, and Jacob Greene scored five minutes into stoppage time. Tyler Miller kept the clean sheet for DC with one save.

New England and Cincinnati drew 1-1 at Gillette Stadium. Yerson Mosquera put Cincinnati up in the 31st with Emmanuel Boateng equalizing for the Revs three minutes into stoppage time.

Orlando City beat the LA Galaxy 2-0 at home. Ercan Kara opened the scoring for Orlando in the 38th and Facundo Torres added a goal in the 57th. Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese recorded the shutout with three saves.

“We’re very grateful to the people that came here to push us and make us feel at home again despite all the difficulties at home with results,” Orlando coach Oscar Pareja said. “Today the boys showed that they have such character and tremendous spirit to overcome. I’m very happy for the fans and for the players.”

Toronto shutout NYCFC 1-0 at home on a 46th minute CJ Sapong goal. “We have to produce more,” NYCFC coach Nick Cushing said. “It is a mindset and mentality. We know, at the moment, our home record is good. Our away record isn’t good enough and isn’t where we want it to be, for the team that we want to be. We have to solve that.”

Austin and San Jose drew 2-2 at Q2 Stadium. Jackson Yueill put San Jose up in the 21st with Emiliano Rigoni equalizing for Austin in the 40th. San Jose got the lead back through a Jeremy Ebobisse goal in the 75th with Austin’s Sebastian Driussi equalizing in the 78th minute.

Chicago and the Red Bulls drew 1-1 at Soldier Field. Kei Kamara scored for the Fire in the 34th and Cory Burke equalized for New York in the 89th minute.

“It’s early in the season, yes, but these points are crucial points,” Chicago coach Ezra Hendrickson said. And it’s not like we’re out of these games. We’re in these games. We put ourselves in position to win these games. But that commitment at the end has to be there.”

Montreal won 2-0 at Sporting Kansas City, taking the lead from a 35th minute Bryce Duke goal. Mathieu Choiniere scored a minute into stoppage time and Montreal goalkeeper Tim Melia made six saves to keep the clean sheet.

“It is never easy to play games here,” Montreal coach Hernan Losada said. “Kansas is a team to respect, but we played a solid game. The quality of possession is important. The first goal is an exceptional goal built from good combinations. When we recover the ball, we have to keep hurting the opponent. With games like tonight, we regain confidence.”

Portland won 2-1 at St Louis City. Evander put the Timbers up from the penalty spot in the 63rd with St Louis’s Celio Martins equalizing in the 79th. Portland’s Yimmi Chara scored in the 82nd minute.

Real Salt Lake drew 0-0 at home with Seattle. RSL’s Pablo Ruiz saw red three minutes into stoppage time.

Vancouver and Colorado drew 0-0 at BC Place with Colorado failing to convert a penalty in the 79th minute. The Whitecaps putting five shots on goal to the Rapids’ two.

“We had a lot of chances,” Vancouver coach Vanni Sartini said. “But then at the end they had a very big chance with the penalty. So I told the guys to not put their head down, every point counts and if we keep playing like this we will win a lot of games.”

Week 10 ended in Minnesota on Sunday with United and FC Dallas drawing 0-0. Minnesota put five shots on target to Dallas’s two.

