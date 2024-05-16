MLS Week 13: Red Bulls score four, Nashville beats Toronto

The midweek edition of MLS started with Columbus winning 3-1 at Montreal. Maximilian Arfsten put the Crew up in the 19th with Montreal’s Mathieu Choiniere equalizing from the penalty spot two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Diego Rossi returned the Columbus lead in the 59th and Marino Hinestroza scored in the 89th minute.

The Red Bulls won 4-1 at DC United, going ahead from an Elias Manoel goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Cameron Harper scored for the Red Bulls in the 52nd and Lewis Morgan made it 3-0 in the 57th. DC’s Lucas Bartlee scored in the 65th. Cory Burke finished off the New York goals three minutes into stoppage time.

FC Cincinnati shutout Atlanta 1-0 at home on a 7th minute Kevin Kelsy goal. “We got a good early goal, some good early chances where we were patient with the ball and were able to move the ball up the field but after that, I thought just the rhythm of the game as a whole could have been better,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “What we did was we defended the box and defended well in transition. That’s what allowed us to get a win tonight.”

Orlando drew 0-0 with Inter Miami at home. Both teams finished with three shots on goal.

NYCFC won 2-1 at Philadelphia, going ahead from an Adrian Martinez goal in the 2nd. Hannes Wolf doubled the NYCFC lead a minute into first-half stoppage time. Julian Carranza scored for the Union in the 47th minute.

“The group is just growing tighter and tighter,” NYCFC coach Nick Cushing said. “I said earlier in the season and in preseason that I believe that tough times make strong teams. We’ve been through some tough times. There are guys in there who have experienced not making the postseason, only winning one game on the road, and dropping too many points at home last season. There’s a real determination in that group.”

Austin shutout Houston 1-0 at home on an 87th minute Sebastian Driussi goal. “It was a little bit of the same script as last time we played them,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “It’s a very frustrating result, but the guys played well. We came into a tough place and played at a level where we should have gotten something out of this game. Austin made the play that mattered, and it’s that simple.”

Charlotte won 1-0 at Chicago on a 60th minute Ashley Westwood goal. “We just need confidence,” Chicago coach Frank Klopas said. “I think we’re very low at that. We don’t create, really, the big opportunity in games and we create one or two chances, not big enough chances; we get in some good spots. So I just think that the team is low in confidence right now and you can just see a game like this.”

Minnesota drew 2-2 at home with the LA Galaxy. Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored for United in the 30th. The Galaxy’s Dejan Jovelic equalized in the 61st and Diego Fagundez put them up in the 68th. Kerwin Arriaga equalized for Minnesota in the 80th minute.

Nashville beat Toronto 2-0 at home. Shaq Moore scored in the 81st and Teal Bunbury added a goal a minute into stoppage time.

LAFC won 2-0 at St Louis, with LAFC goalkeeper Hugo Lloris saving a penalty in the 16th. Denis Bouanga scored for LAFC in the 59th. St Louis played a man down when Anthony Markanich saw red in the 75th. Bounaga scored again five minutes into stoppage time.

Colorado shutout Vancouver 1-0 at home. Vancouver’s Bjorn Inge Utvik saw red three minutes into first-half stoppage time and Colorado’s Rafael Navarro converted a penalty a minute later.

Real Salt Lake beat Seattle 2-0 at home, taking the lead from an Andres Gomez goal in the 27th. RSL’s Diego Luna doubled the lead in the 58th minute.

Week 13 ended in Portland with the Timbers beating San Jose 4-2. Amahl Pellegrino put the Earthquakes up in the 31st and Hernan Lopez doubled the lead in the 34th. San Jose’s Bruno Wilson saw red in the 72nd and Portland’s Evander converted a penalty in the 74th. Jonathan Rodriguez equalized for Portland in the 80th, Felipe Mora converted a 90th minute penalty, and Rodriguez scored again ten minutes into stoppage time.

Photo by Nashville SC

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.