MLS Week 8: Portland scores four against Seattle, St Louis beats Cincinnati 5-1

Week 8 of the 2022-23 Major League Soccer season started at Stade Saputo where DC United won 1-0 on the road at Montreal. Lewis O’Brien scored for United in the 46th and goalkeeper Tyler Miller made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“On the goal, we were not paying attention to the rebound and they scored,” Montreal coach Hernan Losada said. “I’m disappointed because these are things we talk about during the week, we work on them, but it happens in games. The positive thing is that we fought until the end. We pushed, with a lot of offensive changes, and we finished the game with all the offensive players on the field. It’s only one moment that decides the result of the game and it’s a shame. We will continue to work and be much more attentive.”

Charlotte and Colorado drew 2-2 at Bank of America Stadium with the Rapids taking the lead in the 54th from a Max goal. Kerwin Vargas equalized for Charlotte in the 62nd and Kamil Jozwiak gave them the lead in the 65th. Colorado’s Micahel Barrios equalized a minute into stoppage time.

Columbus and New England drew 1-1 at Lower.com Field. The Revs took the lead from a 58th minute own-goal, playing a man down from the 65th after a red card to Dylan Borrero. Columbus’s Sean Zawadzki scored eight minutes into stoppage time.

NYCFC beat Nashville 2-1 at Citi Field, taking the lead from an 11th minute Keaton Parks goal and with Maxime Chanot scoring in the 25th. Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar scored in the 81st minute.

Toronto drew 2-2 at home with Atlanta. Georgios Giakoumakis opened the scoring for United in the 4th minute. Toronto equalized from a 43rd minute Richie Laryea goal with Atlanta retaking the lead when Machop Chol scored in the 76th. Brandon Servania equalized for Toronto four minutes into stoppage time.

New York and Houston drew 1-1 at Red Bull Arena. Adalberto Carrasquilla scored for the Dynamo in the 67th and Omir Fernandez equalized for the Red Bulls in the 89th minute.

Austin and Vancouver drew 0-0 at Q2 Stadium with both teams finishing with two shots on goal.

Chicago and Philadelphia drew 2-2 at Soldier Field. Maren Haile-Selassie put Chicago up in the 19th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 47th. The Union’s Daniel Gazdag converted a 62nd minute penalty and Julian Carranza equalized in the 65th.

FC Dallas beat Real Salt Lake 2-1 at home, taking the lead from a 5th minute Jesus Ferreira goal. Real Salt Lake’s Jefferson Savarino equalized in the 68th with Dallas’s Bernard Kamungo scoring in the 88th minute.

“We’re excited and happy with the result,” Ferreira said. “Obviously, we’re not happy about the way that the game went, but we beat a team that has been dominating at home and taking care of business. It took us until the last minute to score the goal and we were excited for the three points. We know how important our subs are and for them to come on and bring energy is incredible.”

Orlando City beat Minnesota United 2-1 on the road after falling behind to a Bongokuhle Hlongwane goal in the 58th. Orlando’s Ivan Angulo equalized in the 66th and Duncan McGuire scored in the 88th minute.

“When I look at the 90 minutes, for them to have two chances in 90 minutes with the amount of forward players they have on the field, I think we did a really good job looking after them,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said. “But obviously they’ve got the overload for both goals.”

Portland beat Seattle 4-1 at home, trailing from a 58th minute Raul Ruidiaz goal. Dairon Asprilla equalized for the Timbers in the 71st, Nathan Fogaca scored in the 76th, and Jaorslaw Niezgoda made it 3-1 in the 81st. Juan Mosquera finished off the Portland goals in the 89th minute.

San Jose shutout Sporting Kansas City 3-0 at PayPal Park. Cristian Espinoza scored for the Earthquakes in the 9th, playing a man up from the 38th when Sporting’s Robert Castellanos saw red. San Jose’s Jeremy Ebobisse converted a 40th minute penalty and scored again in the 51st.

St Louis beat FC Cincinnati 5-1 at CityPark. Jared Stroud put St Louis up in the 3rd, Eduard Lowen doubled the lead in the 39th, and Kyle Hibert made it 3-0 two minutes into stoppage time. St Louis’s Nicholas Gioacchini scored in the 53rd and an own-goal made it 5-0 in the 57th. Cincinnati’s Sergio Santos scored in the 62nd minute.

Week 8 ended with LAFC beating the LA Galaxy 3-2 at Dignity Health Sports Park. Carlos Vela put LAFC up in the 22nd with the Galaxy’s Tyler Boyd equalizing in the 41st. Vela converted a 68th minute penalty and Ryan Hollinghsead made it 3-1 LAFC with a goal in the 70th. The Galaxy’s Marco Delgado scored in the 84th minute.

