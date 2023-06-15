Minnesota and LAFC advance on penalties, New England loses to Pittsburgh in US Open Cup

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the US Open Cup round of 32, where Charlotte beat Orlando City 1-0 at home on a 70th minute Kamil Jozwiak goal. Charlotte goalkeeper Kristijan Kahlina kept the clean sheet with Orlando finishing without a shot on goal.

Inter Miami advanced with a 1-0 home win over the Charleston Battery from a 48th minute own-goal. Nick Marsman recorded the shutout with one save. “It was a cup final for us because we have three more games until we get to the final, so that’s three more finals for us,” Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said. “We want to go far in this competition.”

New England lost 1-0 at home to the Pittsburgh Riverhounds with Daniel Griffin scoring in the 44th minute. Pittsburgh goalkeeper Jahmali White kept the clean sheet with one save.

“I think the guys that came in the second half did a good job,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “It was a poor performance on our part. There are no excuses. I think you have got to give Pittsburgh a lot of credit. They played really hard and did a good job protecting the lead in the second half.”

The Red Bulls beat DC United 1-0 at home on a 28th minute Omir Fernandez goal. New York goalkeeper Ryan Meara got the shutout with DC not putting a shot on goal.

Chicago won 2-1 at home over St Louis, taking the lead from a 3rd minute Maren Haile-Selassie goal. Chicago’s Fabian Herbers doubled the lead in the 75th with St Louis’s Miguel Perez scoring three minutes into stoppage time.

Minnesota advanced 7-6 on penalties over Philadelphia with the game ending 2-2 in regulation and 3-3 after extra time at Allianz Field. Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored for United in the 68th and Joseph Rosales doubled the lead in the 73rd. Philadelphia’s Chris Donovan pulled a goal back in the 78th and Kai Wagner equalized four minutes into stoppage time. With the game in extra time, Hlongwane scored again for Minnesota in the 103rd and Wagner equalized in the 120th minute. Both teams failed to convert in the third round of penalties with Philadelphia also not converting in the eighth round.

Colorado won 4-2 at Sacramento Republic. Jonathan Lewis put the Rapids up in the 4th and Michael Edwards made it 2-0 in the 15th. Sacramento’s Juan Sebastian Herrera scored in the 30th and equalized in the 52nd. Sam Nicholson returned Colorado’s lead in the 55th with the Rapids playing a man up from the 62nd after Sacramento’s Shane Wiedt saw red. Michael Barrios finished off the Colorado goals in the 81st minute.

LAFC advanced over Monterey Bay 5-4 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation and 2-2 after extra time at Cardinale Stadium. Christian Torres put LA up in the 25th with Monterey Bay’s Simon Dawkins equalizing in the 90th minute. Sean Okoli scored for Monterey Bay in the 94th and LAFC’s Matheus Maia equalized in the 105th minute. LAFC failed to convert in the third ournd of penalties with Monterey Bay not converting in rounds four and six.

In the Canadian Championship, Montreal beat Toronto FC 2-1 away in the quarterfinals. Zachary Brault-Guillard opened the scoring for Montreal in the 35th and Chinonso Offor doubled the lead in the 39th. Toronto’s Lorenzo Insigne pulled a goal back in the 44th.

“We played well defensively,” Montreal coach Hernan Losada said. “We controlled the game well. We knew Toronto was going to take more chances in the second half, but the block stayed focused. The players gave it their all. We are becoming more and more united and I am very happy for them.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Europa League on TUDN: Juventus vs Sevilla at 3pm. Liga MX playoffs on TUDN: Atlas vs Chivas at 9pm and Tigres vs Toluca at 11pm ET.