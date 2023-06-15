US Open Cup wins for Inter Miami, FC Cincinnati, Houston, and the Galaxy, USMNT U-20s beat Fiji at U-20 World Cup

Wednesday’s soccer news starts in the US Open Cup round of 16, where Inter Miami beat Nashville 2-1 at home. Franco Negri scored for Inter Miami in the 57th and Nashville’s Alex Muyl equalized in the 66th. Inter Miami retook the lead from a Nicolas Stefanelli goal in the 73rd minute.

“What we’re really focusing on trying to create with this football club, is to get a trophy,” Inter Miami coach Phil Neville said. “That’s the challenge for us.”

FC Cincinnati advanced at the New York Red Bulls 5-3 on penalties after drawing 1-1 in regulation. Cincinnati took the lead from a 42nd minute Yuya Kubo goal with New York equalizing when Dante Vanzier scored two minutes into stoppage time. Scoreless through extra time, the Red Bulls failed to convert in the first round of penalties with Cincinnati going five for five from the spot.

(T)he game was certainly a test of character, and all I could say is, I’m beyond proud of this group to come out on top, under the circumstances,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “On a night where you could tell the legs weren’t there, and we were up against it and just found a way. It was it was really impressive. And the credit is solely with them.”

Houston knocked out Minnesota 4-0 at home, taking the lead when Corey Baird converted a 33rd minute penalty. Minnesota went a man down from a 38th minute red card to Kervin Arriaga. Baird scored again in the 68th, Ibrahim Aliyu made it 3-0 in the 79th, and Baird finished off the Dynamo goals in the 89th minute. Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

The LA Galaxy won 2-0 at LAFC, taking the lead from a 49th minute Tyler Boyd goal. Ricard Puig made it 2-0 Galaxy in the 52nd with goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann making six saves. The Galaxy failed to convert a 34th minute penalty.

“It’s one of our goals,” LA Galaxy midfielder Tyler Boyd said of the US Open Cup. “Three more wins and we lift a trophy. That’s only three games away. Now we’re focusing on the weekend.”

Also in the soccer news, the USMNT U-20s beat Fiji 3-0 in group B at the U-20 World Cup. Diego Luna put the USMNT up in the 66th, Cade Cowell doubled the lead in the 88th, and Caleb Wiley finished off the goals nine minutes into stoppage time. USMNT goalkeeper Gaga Slonina made two saves to record the shutout.

US Soccer announced on Tuesday that Timothy Tillman is now available for USMNT selection after a change in international registration. “To represent the United States is obviously making me proud,” Tillman said in the media release. “I’m really honored to do so and I’m looking forward to the future with the United States,” Tillman said. “Telling my family about it was really exciting. As a kid, my brother and I dreamt of playing for a national team together and now we’re one step closer.”

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

U-20 World Cup on FS2: Uruguay vs England at 2pm. Universo has Korea vs Honduras at 5pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Mallorca vs Valencia at 1:30pm and Osasuna vs Athletic at 3:30pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: The Strongest vs Fluminense at 6pm and Sporting Cristal vs River Plate at 8pm. Liga MX on Univision: Tigres vs Chivas at 9:30pm ET.

Photo by the LA Galaxy