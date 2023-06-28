MLS Week 21: Columbus wins at home, DC beats Cincinnati, Red Bulls score four goals

The MLS week 21 roundup starts at Bank of America Stadium, where Charlotte and Montreal drew 0-0. Charlotte finished with two shots on goal to Montreal’s three.

“I think the whole group did a good job together offensively and defensively,” Montreal coach Hernan Losada said. “Particularly in the first half, we had some good chances, but when you don’t score, you get tired, and players missing force you to make changes. The players did great, especially those who played in tough positions. I’m pleased with the team’s effort tonight. It was a great collective performance and an important point on the road.”

Columbus shutout Nashville 2-0 at home with Christian Ramirez opening the scoring in the 20th and an own-goal doubling the lead five minutes into stoppage time. Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

DC beat Cincinnati 3-0 at home with Pedro Santos putting United up in the 10th. Derrick Williams doubled the lead in the 17th and Cristian Dajome finished off the scoring in the 43rd. Cincinnati went a man down with a red card to Ian Murphy in the 79th minute. DC goalkeeper Tyler Miller made two saves for the shutout.

“We’ll analyze it like most games, we’ll take a look at some of the things that we did well or could have done better specific to how the game was played,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “And if we see that scenario again, and we’ll look at some of the mistakes that we made and how we can be better prepared to not let those moments happen, specifically the last two goals.”

New England beat Toronto 2-1 at Gillette Stadium after falling behind to an 11th minute Deandre Kerr goal. Bobby Wood equalized for the Revolution in the 33rd and Giacomo Vrioni scored in the 52nd minute.

“We didn’t play well,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “We had a poor game and were ortunate to get three points. I give Toronto a lot of credit, they played hard and they made us earn the three points. Whether we earned them or not is subject to an argument for sure, but we didn’t have a good night tonight.”

The Red Bulls shutout Atlanta 4-0 at Red Bull Arena. New York’s Daniel Edelman scored in the 32nd, Cristian Casseres Jr doubled the lead in the 45th, and Frankie Amaya added goals in the 78th and 90th minutes. New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

Philadelphia won 4-1 at home over Inter Miami. Jakob Glesnes put United up in the 14th, Julian Carranza scored in the 39th, and Leon Flach made it 3-0 four minutes into stoppage time. Miami’s Robert Taylor pulled a goal back in the 50th but an own-goal made it 4-1 Philadelphia in the 68th minute.

“The feeling after this match is bad due to the final score,” Inter Miami coach Javier Morales said. “If you look at the control of the game, the possession, the moments in which we dominated the match, there were many, but when a team doesn’t defend well, it’s very difficult to win.”

Chicago shutout 1-0 at Sporting Kansas City with Fabian Herbers scoring in the 47th. Fire goalkeeper Chris Brady made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

“Today was more about the mental side of things than anything, how long our boys could see it through because it’s hot, we’re away, we’ve been doing a week of travel,” Brady said. “So, the mental side was the key and our guys were able to see it out, hunker down, and secure the three points.”

Austin shutout Houston 3-0 at home, taking the lead from a 22nd minute Ethan Finlay goal. Gyasi Zardes scored in the 32nd and Julio Cascante finished off the Austin goals in the 50th. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver made three saves.

Colorado and the Galaxy drew 0-0 in Commerce City. The Rapids put one shot on goal to the Galaxy’s three.

Real Salt Lake and Minnesota drew 2-2 at America First Field. United took a 2-0 lead with goals from Hassani Dotson in the 27th and Emmanuel Reynoso in the 39th. Salt Lake’s Daniel Musovski pulled a goal back in the 79th and Justen Glad equalized eight minutes into stoppage time.

“Being up 2-0 it feels like we lost two points, but at the end of the day the first one is the hardest so I am happy to get that one out of the way and contribute more towards the end of the season,” Dotson said”

Vancouver beat LAFC 3-2 on the road, taking the lead when Ranko Veselinovic scored in the 2nd minute and doubling it from a 22nd minute Brian White goal. LAFC’s Denis Bouanga pulled a goal back. Ryan Gauld made it 3-1 Whitecaps in the 63rd with Carlos Vela scoring for LAFC in the 68th minute.

Portland and NYCFC drew 1-1 at Providence Park. Evander put the Timbers up in the 38th and Keaton Parks equalized for New York in the 51st minute.

St Louis won 2-1 at San Jose, taking the lead from a 41st minute Samuel Andeniran goal. San Jose equalized in the 47th but it was Adeniran converting a 58th minute St Louis penalty.

Week 21 ended in Seattle with the Sounders and Orlando drawing 0-0. Seattle finished with two shots on goal to City’s three.

