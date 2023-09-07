USMNT vs Canada in the 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinals, Orlando shuts out Toronto, LA Galaxy beats LAFC at the Rose Bowl

Wednesday’s soccer news starts with the USMNT getting its 2023 Gold Cup quarterfinals opponent with Canada finishing in 2nd-place in group D. That means a rematch of the Nations League final, with the two teams meeting on Sunday at 7:30pm in Cincinnati.

In a complicated final matchday in group D, Canada beat Cuba 4-2 in Houston with Junior Hoilett putting Canada up from the penalty spot in the 21st minute and Jonathan Osorio doubling the lead in the 26th. Cuba’s Luis Paradela converted a penalty four minutes into stoppage time, but Canada’s Jayden Nelson scored in the 47th and Liam Millar made it 4-1 in the 61st. Cuba’s Maykel Reyes converted a penalty in the 89th minute. Guatemala won group D, beating Guadeloupe 3-2 at Red Bull Arena and avoiding the scenario where three teams would finish tied on five points.

2023 Concacaf Gold Cup quarterfinals

Saturday, July 8, 2023 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

Panama vs Qatar – 7pm ET

Mexico vs Costa Rica – 9:30pm ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 – TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, OH

Guatemala vs Jamaica – 5pm

United States vs Canada – 7:30pm

Moving to Major League Soccer, Inter Miami and Columbus drew 2-2 in Fort Lauderdale. Darlington Nagbe put Inter Miami up in the 23rd with Leonardo Campana equalizing in the 57th. The Crew’s Christian Ramirez scored in the 69th with Josef Martinez equalizing in the 90th.

“The whole team fought to try to get the three points, but we finished the game strong together and we hope to carry this type of energy onwards,” Inter Miami interim coach Javier Morales said.”

Orlando shutout Toronto 4-0 at home, taking the lead from a Cesar Araujo goal. Duncan McGuire made it 2-0 City in the 22nd with Toronto going a man down from a 62nd minute red card to Federico Bernardeschi. Dagur Dan Thorhallsson scored for Orlando in the 77th and Ercan Kara finished off the goals in the 84th. Orlando City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese kept the clean sheet with Toronto finishing without a shot on goal.

DC United beat FC Dallas 1-0 on the road from a 73rd minute Taxi Fountas goal. United goalkeeper Alex Bono made one save for the shutout.

“Yeah, it was super unlucky, I thought the boys put in a good shift,” FC Dallas midfielder Sebastian Lletget said. “It was hot out there but I thought we were pretty organized for the most part. We made a couple subs and a couple chances came from it. The back four put up with a lot but it wasn’t enough tonight. It’s unfortunate because we could’ve used at least a point.”

Colorado vs Portland was suspended at halftime due to weather with the score 0-0.

The LA Galaxy beat LAFC 2-1 at the Rose Bowl, opening the scoring from a 26th minute Tyler Body goal. Ilie Sanchez equalized for LAFC in the 57th, but it was Riqui Puig scoring the Galaxy’s winner in the 73rd minute.

“It was an exciting, just, atmosphere to be honest,” LA Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “For me, personally, to be back in the Rose Bowl. To see it full. To take a second and realize just how far this league has come since we kicked it off in ’96, to where it is now. The level of the two teams. The competition tonight. Quality of players on the field. All of it. It was just an incredible venue. Incredible atmosphere. And, a wonderful game that I think entertained. As these games always do.”

