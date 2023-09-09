Sands, Busio, Jones, and Ferreira during the 2023 Gold Cup

By Jason Davis – WASHINGTON, DC (Jul 12, 2023) US Soccer Players – While the USMNT’s run at the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup ended in the semifinals, the effort, one that included two 6-0 victories and a heroic quarterfinal victory over Canada, had its fair share of bright spots. Here are a few things we learned about the USMNT in the 2023 Gold Cup.

James Sands has come into his own as a defensive midfielder in the national team setup.

Sands, who turned 23 during the tournament, stood out in his play in the middle of the park for the United States. A versatile player who manned central defense for much of the American run to the 2021 Gold Cup, Sands showed his talents as a shield for the back line and a distributor of the ball when the USMNT had possession of the ball.

The NYCFC man led the USMNT in tackles won with nine, a number that put him near the top of the list for all players at the Gold Cup. He also stepped into a leadership role as the lone consistent player in midfield across all five games at the tournament. Sands’ effort deserves special recognition, especially considering the quick turnaround for the Americans from Sunday’s 120-minute battle with Canada and the semifinal 2,000 miles away on Wednesday night.

The more minutes Sands played with consistent midfield teammates, the better he looked. Others in the trio benefited at a similar level. Only Miles Robinson had more touches for the USMNT against Panama and no American player played more passes into the final third than Sands.

Gianluca Busio showed his edge across the tournament.

Busio was one of those players who created a rapport with Sands in the American 4-3-3 over four games. Following the opening match against Jamaica when he was an unused substitute, Busio played 358 minutes in two group-stage matches and two knockout-round games.

Known as an adept distributor in midfield, Busio also showed his defensive prowess in the center of the park in the Gold Cup. With an edge and aggressiveness often needed as the American looked to slow down opponents and dictate the pace of the game, Busio stood out.

None of that is to imply that Busio didn’t make a mark with the ball at his feet. His ability to link the midfield and forward lines, the skill that helped him secure a move to Venezia two years ago, was also in evidence. Busio chipped in with a goal in the 6-0 American victory over Trinidad and Tobago in Charlotte, capping the USMNT scoring an hour and a half drive from where he grew up in Greensboro.

DeJuan Jones made the most of this national team opportunity.

New England Revolution fullback DeJuan Jones arrived at the Gold Cup a relatively inexperienced international. The former Michigan State Spartan began 2023 without a cap for his country and secured his first appearance for the team in a January friendly against Serbia.

Jones played in four games at the Gold Cup and totaled 403 minutes, putting him fourth in the team behind only Jesus Ferreira, James Sands, and Matt Turner. Capable of playing on both sides of the backline, Jones manned the left back position from the opening whistle for both group stage games and the two knockout round matches.

His pinpoint ball to Brandon Vazquez in the late stages of regulation against Canada in the quarterfinal allowed the FC Cincinnati forward to find the net and open the scoring. The accuracy of the pass couldn’t have been a surprise to Revolution fans, who have witnessed Jones’s rise as one of the top players at his position in Major League Soccer and who have long clamored for his inclusion in the national team.

Jones also set up the first of Jesus Ferreira’s three goals in the USMNT’s 6-0 win over Trinidad & Tobago, putting his assist total for the tournament at two. That pair of assists placed him in a tie for the team lead at the Gold Cup with Gianluca Busio and Djordje Mihailovic.

Jesus Ferreira’s versatility was on display throughout the tournament.

It’s easy to look at Jesus Ferreira’s goalscoring output at the Gold Cup, with his seven goals in five games likely to win him the Golden Boot for the competition and miss his other contributions across five USMNT games.

Ferreira famously set a record for a USMNT player by hitting for back-to-back hat tricks in the group stage, and it was his 105th-minute volley from a header by Jordan Morris against Panama that pushed the semifinal to extra time. But the FC Dallas forward proved his value to the national team in a myriad of other ways as well. Ferreira’s work off the ball, be it via attacking runs or defensive work, set the tone for the team and earned him praise from head coach BJ Callaghan.

Ferreira’s versatility showed up in multiple moments across the Gold Cup. Against Jamaica in the group stage opener, Callaghan brought on Vazquez to give the Americans a different look up top. That pushed Ferreira to the wing, and it was from there that he played a dangerous chipped cross that bounced off a Jamaica defender and fell to the feet of Vazquez. Vazquez’s goal equalized the score and earned the USMNT an important point toward the top spot in the group.

Again in the semifinal, with the team hit by injuries and options limited, Callaghan asked Ferreira to play somewhere other than his typical center forward position. In the first half, Ferreira played as a wide forward in a 4-3-3. Following halftime adjustments made to counter Panama’s success on the flanks, Ferreria moved to the middle but underneath Vazquez in something closer to a 4-2-3-1. Everywhere he ended up in the formation, Ferreira was one of the best players on the field for the United States.

Ferreira’s was just one of many bright performances at a Gold Cup that ended too early for the USMNT.

Jason Davis is the host of The United States of Soccer on SiriusXM.

More From Jason Davis:

Photo by Daniel Bartel – ISIPhotos.com