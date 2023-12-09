MLS Week 31: Draw for DC and San Jose, win for Inter Miami, shutout for Portland

The MLS week 31 roundup has the league playing five games during the international break, with four on Saturday’s schedule. That started with DC United and San Jose drawing 0-0 at Audi Field. San Jose’s Tanner Beason saw red in the 90th minute in a game where DC finished with nine shots on goal to San Jose’s two.

“We had some challenges with player availability, with injuries and international callups,” San Jose coach Luchi Gonzalez said. “I am proud of our guys for adjusting to a different formation. Still, there are principles and concepts that we want to keep improving. I thought we had some good moments of building pressure and forcing turnovers, leading to good offensive transitions. I thought we rotated the ball quicker and with more simplicity. Credit to the guys, they put together a good effort.”

Inter Miami beat Sporting Kansas City 3-2 at home after falling behind to a 9th minute Daniel Salloi goal. Inter Miami’s Leonardo Campana equalized from the penalty spot in the 25th and scored again in the 45th minute. Facundo Farias made it 3-1 Miami in the 60th with Sporting KC’s Alan Pulido scoring in the 78th minute. “We know that we have a good team, a good squad, and that we can get results in matches like the one tonight,” Inter Miami coach Tata Martino said.

Minnesota drew 1-1 with New England at Allianz Stadium with the Revolution going up in the 38th from a Carles Gil goal. United’s Franco Fragapane equalized three minutes into stoppage time.

“I was proud of them. Really pleased for them,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said of his squad. “The effort and determination to try and get something out of the game. I don’t think I could have asked for any more. And they didn’t give in until the last kick of the game and that’s what they got and they got their reward for that.”

New England announced on Saturday night that Bruce Arena has resigned as the coach of the club. “The New England Revolution have accepted the resignation of Bruce Arena,” the club’s press statement read. “We wish Bruce well and thank him for his contributions to the team. Curt Onalfo will continue to serve as interim Sporting Director and Richie Williams will continue to serve as interim Head Coach as the team prepares to close out the 2023 season.”

Portland shutout LAFC 2-0 at Providence Park, taking the lead from a 28th minute Larrys Mabiala goal. Claudio Bravo doubled the Timbers lead in the 53rd and goalkeeper David Bingham kept the clean sheet with two saves.

Week 31 ends with the Galaxy hosting St Louis on Sunday.

