MLS Week 35: Cincinnati takes the Shield, Nashville draws with Seattle

It’s the MLS week 35 roundup starting in Columbus, where the Crew and the Union drew 1-1. Philadelphia’s Nathan Harriel scored in the 50th and Cucho Hernandez equalized from the penalty spot in the 72nd minute.

Inter Miami and NYCFC drew 1-1 at DRVPNK Stadiym with Santiago Rodriguez scoring for New York in the 77th minute. Miami’s Tomas aviles equalized five minutes into stoppage time.

“I said to the team, ultimately, I know all the games haven’t been played, but at this moment, that point takes us one place higher and one point further,” NYCFC coach Nick Cushing said. “Of course, we wanted three, and there are areas of the game we have to improve for sure. It wasn’t the perfect game tonight for us, but this isn’t the moment to look at it like a two-point drop. It has to be the moment to look at a one-point game.”

The Revolution beat Charlotte 2-1 at home, taking the lead from a 64th minute Noel Buck goal. Karol Swiderski equalized for Charlotte in the 84th but New England’s Dave Romney scored in the 85th minute.

Chicago won 1-0 at the Red Bulls, playing a man up from a 62nd minute Hassan Ndam red card. The Fire’s Georgios Koutsias scored in the 64th minute and goalkeeper Chris Brady made two saves to keep the clean sheet.

“I think we are all happy because it was a very good performance and we deserve to get a win,” Chicago coach Frank Klopas said. “I just think that it was important, we talked before, as far as just really not giving anything away from a defensive standpoint. Just really being compact and making it really difficult and trying to keep a clean sheet. If we do that, I know we were going to get opportunities, and you know, when you’re on the road, I mean, obviously everybody has to step up big. As a team we did.”

Orlando shutout Montreal 3-0 at home, going up from a 19th minute own-goal. Dagur Thorhallsson doubled the lead in the 50th and Facundo Torres scored in the 54th minute.

FC Cincinnati won 3-2 at Toronto to take the Supporters’ Shield. Brandon Vasquez opened the scoring in the 28th and doubled the lead in the 35th minute. Toronto’s Jonathan Osorio scored in the 39th and equalized in the 44th. Aaron-Salem Boupendza scored for Cincinnati in the 72nd minute.

Houston and Dallas drew 0-0 at Shell Energy Stadium. The Dynamo finished with five shots on goal to Dallas’s two.

“Houston has a lot of quality players,” Dallas midfielder Paul Arriola said. “We definitely respect that. We will do our best to continue to build on tonight. It’s a point and it’s vital. There are a few games left, so we’ll take the point and get ready for Wednesday.”

Minnesota and San Jose finished 1-1 at Allianz Field. Teemu Pukki scored for United in the 56th and Paul Marie equalized in the 82nd minute.

“Small margins in games, always has been, always will be,” Minnesota coach Adrian Heath said. “And then the moments when you’re on top, you get your opportunities you have to take them, and you can’t afford to gift people opportunities when it’s 1-0. The game’s never won at 1-0, so, just standing behind the ball and getting enough bodies behind the ball is not enough. You still have to defend the goal, and we didn’t do that today.”

Nashville drew 0-0 with Seattle at home, putting one shot on goal to three for the Sounders.

St Louis beat Sporting Kansas City 4-1 at home with Samuel Adeniran putting City up in the 73rd. Jared Stroud doubled the lead in the 75th and Joao Klauss added goals in the 80th and 85th minutes. Sporting’s William Agada scored three minutes into stoppage time.

“I thought we defended well in the first-half,” Sporting KC goalkeeper Tim Melia said. “We always knew it was going to be a game where they were going to get opportunities and I think everyone was defending really well and committing. They’re a good team. They’re a team that grinds you down and ultimately that’s kind of what they did. They took their opportunity on a set piece and we kind of just started opening the door for them a little bit. They have quality where they’re going to take advantage of it. That’s pretty much the story of the game.”

Colorado shutout Austin 1-0 at home on a 41st minute Andreas Maxso goal. Rapids goalkeeper Marko Ilic kept the clean sheet with five saves.

Vancouver drew 2-2 with DC United at BC Place. Brian White put the Whitecaps up in the 2nd minute with DC’s Christian Benteke equalizing in the 11th. Ryan Gauld converted a Vancouver penalty in the 57th and Mateusz Klich equalized for United in the 62nd minute.

The Galaxy drew 3-3 with the Timbers at home, falling behind to a 5th minute Santiago Moreno goal. LA’s Eriq Zavaleta equalized in the 10th but an own-goal put Portland up in the 38th. Douglas Costa leveled the score for the Galaxy in the 43rd and Zavaleta scored again a minute into first-half stoppage time. Portland’s Felipe Mora equalized in the 76th minute.

Week 35 concludes on Sunday with LAFC hosting Real Salt Lake.

