MLS Week 37: Nashville beats New England, Dallas and Colorado draw

The week 37 roundup in MLS starts with Nashville’s 3-2 home win over the New England Revolution. Dax McCarty put Nashville up in the 19th with Sam Surridge adding goals in the 30th and three minutes into first-half stoppage time. New England’s Tomas Chancalay scored in the 49th and 71st minutes.

“I think, again, for me the week is almost identical in terms of some of the decision we’re making defensively that get us caught with balls in behind and dealing with crosses,” New England interim coach Clint Peay said. “I think in the second-half, just, the energy’s better. There’s more urgency about what we’re doing, and the guys are putting in a little bit of effort that they didn’t put in in the first half.”

FC Dallas and Colorado finished 1-1 at Toyota Stadium. Rafael Navarro scored for the Rapids in the 25th and Alan Velasco equalized for Dallas in the 37th minute.

“We didn’t have the right mindset tonight,” Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. “We put in a lot of effort, the guys were aggressive and wanted to press, but we struggled with our mindset. We needed to be more patient tonight, we had a lot of turnovers tonight that we don’t usually have which helped the opponent believe they could pose a threat on the counterattack. We played the game they wanted and didn’t have enough patience to attack the way we wanted. When we showed patience we arrived in good spots, but the quality of crosses and finishing wasn’t there tonight.”

The LA Galaxy drew 2-2 at home with Real Salt Lake after leading 2-0. Dejan Joveljic scored for the Galaxy in the 7th and Douglas Costa added a goal in the 34th. RSL’s Anderson Julio pulled a goal back a minute into stoppage time and Diego Luna equalized in the 76th minute.

With those three games the only one on the schedule, all but two Eastern Conference teams are now on 33 games played. Charlotte and Inter Miami play their 33rd games of the season on Wednesday. The 8th and 9th spots in the east are still open, with the Red Bulls and Chicago a point behind 8th-place Montreal.

In the West, the 7th through 9th spots are still in question with all teams on 33 games played. Portland is in 7th on 43 points, tied with 8th-place Dallas and 9th-place San Jose. Two points behind are 10th-place Sporting Kansas City and 11th-place Minnesota, the remaining teams still in playoff contention.

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Fox Soccer Plus has the North Macedonia vs Armenia friendly at 9am and Albania vs Bulgaria at 12pm. Euro qualifying on FS2: Finland vs Kazakhstan at 12pm. FS1 has England vs Italy at 2:45pm. Serbia vs Montenegro is on Fox Soccer Plus at 2:45pm. Cup of Nations qualifying on beIN Sport: Morocco vs Liberia at 3pm. The Mexico vs Germany friendly is on UniMas at 8pm. TNT has the USMNT vs Ghana friendly at 8:30pm ET.

Photo by the New England Revolution