MLS Week 5: New England and Chicago draw, Red Bulls score four

Week five of the 2024 MLS season started with New England and Chicago drawing 1-1 at Gillette Stadium. Hugo Cuypers put the Fire up in the 20th and Nacho Gil equalized for the Revolution four minutes into stoppage time.

“I think for us, look, I think we take the point,” Chicago coach Frank Klopas said. “It’s always good on the road to take results. We still feel we could have gotten more out of this match. I think that’s for sure. But we go back, we prepare and then we’re on the road again in a difficult spot before we come home for a good homestand after that.”

New York shutout Inter Miami 4-0 at Red Bull Arena, taking the lead from a 3rd minute Lewis Morgan goal. Morgan made it 2-0 in the 51st, Wikelman Carmona scored in the 66th, and Morgan finished off the goals in the 70th minute.

Cincinnati beat NYCFC 1-0 at home on a 57th minute Luciano Acosta goal. “It’s nice to win in front of our home fans,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “It’s been a little too long, but in some ways it didn’t feel like it mattered how. It was just important for us to win at home and pleased that the guys were able to do that. It wasn’t the prettiest game or performance, but I thought we defended really well.”

Real Salt Lake won 2-1 at Vancouver after falling behind to a 33rd minute Damir Kreilach goal. RSL’s Anderson Julio equalized in the 70th and Alexandros Katranis scored in the 76th minute.

Orlando City shutout Austin 2-0 at home. Jack Lynn scored for City in the 42nd and Nicolas Lodeiro doubled the lead in the 64th minute.

Charlotte beat Columbus 2-0 at home with the Crew playing a man down from the 26th when Derrick Jones saw red. Ashley Westwood opened the scoring for Charlotte in the 83rd and Patrick Agyemang scored in the 88th minute.

Toronto beat Atlanta 2-0 at BMO Field, going ahead from a Tyrese Spicer goal in the 35th. Prince Owusu doubled the Toronto lead in the 71st minute.

St Louis drew 2-2 at home with DC United, taking the lead from a 19th minute Joshua Yaro goal. DC responded quickly when Theodore Ku-DiPietro equalizing in the 20th. United went ahead from a Christian Benteke goal in the 38th, but Joao Klauss converted a St Louis penalty in the 70th minute.

The LA Galaxy won 3-2 at Sporting Kansas City after trailing 2-0. Sporting’s Nemanja Radoja opened the scoring in the 34th and William Agada doubled the lead three minutes into stoppage time. Eriq Zavaleta pulled a goal back for LA in the 72nd, Dejan Joveljic equalized in the 75th, and Marco Delgado scored in the 80th minute.

Houston won 1-0 at Colorado with Brad Smith scoring six minutes into stoppage time. “The group just gave everything for each other tonight,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “So, I’m excited for the guys. Road wins in in our league are hard to come by and I’m just thrilled we could get away with three points.”

LAFC shutout Nashville 5-0 at home. Timothy Tillman opened the scoring in the 9th and Denis Bouanga added an 18th minute penalty and a 48th minute goal. Playing a man up from the 62nd from a red card to Nashville goalkeeper Joe Willis, LAFC’s Cristian Olivera scored in the 74th and Eduard Atuesta finished off the goals five minutes into stoppage time.

“Yeah, I guess I shouldn’t say this as a coach but very rarely do things work out in games that we work out during the week, but this week was one of them,” LAFC coach Steve Cherundolo said. “It’s exactly what we worked on, having a little more patience, building the game from the back to the middle and then in the final third. It’s called building for a reason. You’re preparing your attack.”

Philadelphia beat Portland 3-1 on the road, going ahead from a Julian Carranza goal in the 28th. Quinn Sullivan doubled the Union lead in the 58th and Carranza scored again in the 67th. Portland’s Jonathan Rodriguez scored in the 80th minute.

Week 5 ended in San Jose with the Earthquakes beating Seattle 3-2. San Jose’s Vitor Costa de Brito started the scoring in the 42nd and Cristian Espinoza doubled the lead in the 43rd. Raul Ruidiaz converted a Seattle penalty in the 72nd and Danny Musovski equalized in the 81st. San Jose retook the lead from a Jeremy Ebobisse goal in the 82nd minute.

“Credit to Seattle for getting back in the game, but credit to our boys for being resilient and determined,” Seattle coach Luchi Gonzalez said. “I thought we carried it forward from the Kansas City game. We created opportunities. We knew what we needed to do offensively and defensively, and we did that tonight. “

