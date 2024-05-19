USMNT players end 2023-24 seasons in Bundesliga, Premier League, Eredivisie, and Ligue 1

The roundup of USMNT players in Europe and Mexico starts with the season enders in the Premier League. Auston Trusty’s Sheffield United lost 3-0 at home to Spurs in the Premier League. Spurs scored in the 14th, 59th, and 65th minutes. Sheffield United finished in 20th-place.

Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 4-2 at Luton Town. Robinson subbed out in the 78th. Adama Traore scored for Fulham in the 43rd. Luton Town converted a penalty a minute into first-half stoppage time with Raul Jimenez returning the Fulham lead three minutes into first-half stoppage time. Luton Town equalized in the 55th. Jimenez scored again in the 49th and Harry Wilson added a Fulham goal in the 68th. Robinson saw yellow in the 54th minute.

Chris Richards’s Crystal Palace beat Aston Villa 5-0 at home, going ahead from Jean-Philippe Mateta goals in the 9th and 39th. Eberechi Eze scored for Palace in the 54th, Mateta extended the lead in the 63rd, and Eze finished off the goals in the 69th minute. Crystal Palace finished in 10th-place.

Kevin Paredes subbed out at halftime for Wolfsburg’s 3-1 home loss to Mainz in the Bundesliga. Paredes opened the scoring for Wolfsburg in the 18th. Mainz equalized in the 24th, went ahead in the 71st, and scored again in the 85th minute. Wolfsburg finished in 12th-place. Brenden Aaronson subbed out in the 80th minute of Union Berlin’s 2-1 home win over Freiburg. Benedict Hollerbach scored for Union Berlin in the 68th and Freiburg equalized in the 85th. Janik Haberer put Union Berlin up for good two minutes into stoppage time. Union Berlin finished 15th.

Jordan Pefok subbed out in the 80th for Gladbach’s 4-0 loss at VfB Stuttgart to goals in the 23rd, 31st, 75th, and 83rd minutes. Gladbach finished 14th. Lenny Maloney’s Heidenheim beat Cologne 4-1 at home, taking the lead from goals from Eren Dinkci in the 16th and 22nd. Kevin Sessa made it 3-0 Heidenheim in the 36th with Cologne pulling a goal back in the 64th. Jan-Niklas Beste finished off the Heidenheim goals in the 78th minute. Heidenheim finished 8th.

Julian Green subbed on two minutes into stoppage time for Furth’s 2-0 home win over Schalke in the 2.Bundesliga. Branimir Hrgota scored for Furth in the 67th and Tim Lemperle doubled the lead in the 82nd. Furth finished in 8th-place. A league down, Terrence Boyd subbed out in the 68th minute of SV Waldhof’s 2-0 loss at Erzgebirge Aue to goals in the 9th and 57th. SV Waldhof finished 16th in the 3.Liga.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan lost 3-1 at Torino in Serie A. Musah subbed out in the 77th. Trailing 3-0 from goals in the 26th, 40th, and 46th, Pulisic drew a penalty converted by Ismael Bennacer in the 55th minute.

Luca De la Torre subbed out at halftime of Celta Vigo’s 2-1 win at Granada in La Liga. Jorgen Strand Larsen put Celta Vigo up in the 61st and Jonathan Bamba doubled the lead in the 63rd. Granada pulled a goal back in the 86th minute. Johnny Cardoso’s Real Betis lost 2-0 at home to Real Sociedad to goals in the 5th and 42nd minutes.

Jonathan Gomez’s Mirandes drew 1-1 at home with Elche in the Segunda Division. Pablo Tomeo scored for Mirandes in the 76th and Elche equalized in the 83rd. Gomez saw yellow in the 72nd minute. Konrad De La Fuente subbed on at halftime for Eibar’s 1-0 home win over FC Cartagena.. Stoickhov scored for Eibar in the 10th and Stefan Simic saw red in the 82nd minute.

Folarin Balogun subbed out in the 84th minute of Monaco’s 4-0 home win over Nantes, finishing the Ligue 1 season in 2nd-place. Wissam Ben Yedder opened the scoring in the 6th, Thilo Kehrer doubled the lead in the 10th, and Mohamed Camara converted a 24th minute penalty. Eliesse Ben Seghir finished off the Monaco goals in the 61st minute. Emmanuel Sabbi subbed on in the 67th minute of Le Havre’s 2-1 home loss to Marseille. Down 2-0 from goals in the 64th and 77th, Le Havre’s Mohamed Bayo converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time. Sabbi saw yellow in the 82nd minute. Le Havre finished in 15th-place, a point behind 14th-place Nantes.

In the Belgian Pro League, Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 2-0 at home to Mechelen to goals in the 25th and 90th minutes.

Malik Tillman subbed out in the 69th minute for Ricardo Pepi in PSV’s 3-1 home win over Waalwijk. Down a goal from the 16th, Luuk de Jong equalized for PSV in the 44th. Waalwijk saw red in the 81st and de Jong converted the PSV penalty in the 82nd. An own-goal finished off the scoring in the 86th minute. PSV finished in 1st-place on 91 points, seven points ahead of 2nd-place Feyenoord.

Taylor Booth subbed out in the 72nd minute of FC Utrecht’s 3-3 draw at AZ. Down 3-0 from goals in the 15th, 16th, and 37th, Othmane Boussaid scored for Utrecht in the 55th. A saw red in the 60th with Sam Lammers pulling a goal back for Utrecht in the 71st and Victor Jensen equalizing in the 81st. Utrecht finished in 7th-place and moves to the playoffs for the Conference League playoff place. Paxten Aaronson’s Vitesse drew 2-2 at home with Ajax. Amine Boutrah put Vitesse up in the 15th with Ajax equalizing in the 42nd. Kacper Kozlowski returned the Vitesse lead in the 78th but Ajax equalized again three minutes into stoppage time. Vitesse finished in 18th-place.

George Bello’s LASK lost 7-1 at Red Bull Salzburg in the Austrian Bundesliga. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 7th and 8th, Moses Usor scored for LASK in the 25th. Red Bull Salzburg scored again in the 36th, converted a 61st minute penalty, and added goals in the 66th, 71st, and 78th minutes. Sebastian Soto subbed out in the 72nd minute of Klagenfurt’s 2-0 loss at Sturm Graz to goals in the 69th and 90th minutes.

Aron Johansson’s Valur won 3-1 at Afturelding in the Icelandic Cup round of 16. Jonatan Ingi Jonsson put Value up in the 8th with Afturelding equalizing in the 21st. Johannsson returned the Valur lead in the 32nd and Adam Aegir Palsson added a goal in the 65th minute.

Kenny Saief subbed on in the 66th minute of Maccabi Haifa’s 2-1 win at Bnei Sakhnin in the Israeli Premier League. Trailing from a 57th minute penalty and up a man from the 76th, Maccabi Haifa’s Dean David equalized from the penalty spot in the 79th and Frantzdy Pierrot scored four minutes into stoppage time.

In the Liga MX playoff semifinal second-legs, Alex Zendejas’s Club America advanced with a 1-0 home win over Cade Cowell’s Chivas to win the series by the same score on aggregate. Cowell subbed on at halftime. Israel Reyes scored Club America’s goal in the 60th minute. On the other side of the bracket, Brandon Vazquez subbed out of Monterrey’s 2-1 second-leg win at Cruz Azul, drawing 2-2 on aggregate with Cruz Azul advancing on the league place tiebreaker. Trailing on the night from the 61st, Monterrey’s German Berterame equalized in the 67th and scored again in the 73rd. With the two teams level on aggregate and away goals, regular season finish determined who advanced. Cruz Azul finished 2nd to Monterrey’s 4th-place.

Did Not Play: Matt Turner and Gio Reyna (Nottingham Forest 2 – Burnley 1, Forest finished 17th), Tyler Adams (Bournemouth 1 – Chelsea 2, Bournemouth finished 12th), Daryl Dike (West Brom 1 – Southampton 3, West Brom exits the Championship promotion playoffs 3-1 on aggregate), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 2 – RB Leipzig 2, Eintracht finished 6th), John Brooks (Hoffenheim 4 – Bayern Munich 2, Hoffenheim finished 7th), Joe Scally (Gladbach 0 – Stuttgart 4), Ulysses Llanez (Wolfsburg 1 – Mainz 3), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 3 – St Mirren 2, Celtic finished 1st), Owen Otasowie (Club Brugge 1 – Anderlecht 0), Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – Waalwijk 1), Caleb Stanko (Lamia 0 – AEK Athens 3, finished 6th in the playoff round), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 2 – Olympiacos 2, finished 3rd in the playoff round qualifying for the Conference League second qualifying round), Alan Sonora (Huracan 1 – Banfield 1)

Photo by Katie Chan – APS via ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com