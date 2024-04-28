MLS Week 10: Another win for Inter Miami, Atlanta draws at Chicago

Week 10 of the 2024 MLS season started with Austin shutting out the LA Galaxy 2-0 at home. Diego Rubio put Ausitn up in the 7th and Jader Obrian doubled the lead in the 19th minute.

Columbus drew 0-0 at home with Montreal. The Crew put four shots on goal to Montreal’s three. “I think we were really solid defensively, they didn’t have too many clear cut chances,” Montreal’s Raheem Edwards said. “This is a team where you’re not going to have possession of the ball, you’re going to have to be sound defensively and I thought we were throughout the whole game. All in all, it’s a good point on the road.”

DC United beat Seattle 2-1 at Audi Field after falling behind to a 14th minute Leo Chu goal. The Sounders played a man down from the 28th when Stefen Frei saw red. Christian Benteke converted a 32nd minute penalty and scored again in the 44th.

FC Cincinnati beat Colorado 2-1 at home, going ahead from a 42nd minute Luciano Acosta goal. Corey Baird doubled the Cincinnati lead in the 64th. Colorado’s Moise Bombito scored in the 72nd minute.

“In its simplest form, individual players are performing,” Colorado coach Pat Noonan said. “And so, the group looks a lot better. A lot of it has to do with our decision-making on the ball. I thought today, how we spaced the field and how guys play their positions and allowing us to get our front three really finding some moments to attack with space. Having the right decisions on the ball, to not let the game get too open is a big factor in that and certainly the last game, as well.”

Inter Miami beat New England 4-1 at Gillette Stadium. The Revs took the lead at home in the 1st minute from a Tomas Chancaly goal. Lionel Messi equalized for Inter Miami in the 32nd and scored again in the 67th. Benjamin Cremaschi extended the Miami lead in the 83rd and Luis Suarez scored in the 88th minute.

NYCFC came back to beat Charlotte 2-1 at Yankee Stadium. Kerwin Vargas put Charlotte up in the 3rd with Keaton Parks equalizing for NYCFC in the 41st. Adrian Martinez scored NYCFC’s winner three minutes into stoppage time.

The New York Red Bulls drew 1-1 at home with Vancouver. After falling behind to a 15th minute Brian White goal, Lewis Morgan equalized for the Red Bulls in the 56th. New York’s Noah Eile saw red in the 74th minute.

Toronto FC won 2-1 at Orlando after trailing from a 37th minute Duncan McGuire goal. Tyrese Spicer equalized for Toronto in the 87th and Prince Owusu scored in the 90th minute.

Real Salt Lake won 2-1 at Philadelphia, taking the lead from a 34th minute Andres Gomez goal. Philadelphia’s Daniel Gazdag equalized in the 50th. RSL went up for good in the 89th from an Alexandros Katranis goal.

Chicago and Atlanta finished 0-0 at Soldier Field. United had five shots on goal with Chicago finishing with none. “I will say that Chicago is not an easy game at all,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “They are always combative, they were really good with their tactics and they were very solid defensively. They didn’t play wingers, they play more outside midfielders, very hard workers. It was really difficult to penetrate at some points and when we got in good areas they had a lot of numbers inside the box, so it was difficult to connect a few chances that we had.”

FC Dallas shutout Houston 2-0 at home, playing a man up from a 5th minute red card to the Dynamo’s Griffin Dorsey. Petar Musa scored for Dallas in the 55th and Sebastien Ibeagha added a goal in the 80th minute.

“Getting this win in front of our fans means a lot to us to be honest,” Dallas defender Marco Farfan said. “You know yes we did win but at the same time we are not proud of it yet. We had the winless streak and we just won one game. We have a long way to go to get to where we want to be this season. It’s a very long season and we will fight for every point possible.”

Minnesota beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 at home. Michael Boxall put United up in the 2nd and Tani Oluwaseyi scored in the 25th. Alan Pulido pulled a goal back for Sporting in the 37th minute.

“We made a big point on set plays over the course of the season,” Minnesota United coach Eric Ramsay said. “It’s something we as a club will be strong on. I suppose we’re not the most blessed from the perspective of real height and physical presence from across the team but irrespective of that you can find a way to create chances from set plays and we’ve done that in the last couple of games. That’s been another real step forward.”

Nashville drew 1-1 at home with San Jose. Hany Mukhtar scored for Nashville in the 19th and Jack Skahan equalized for the Earthquakes in the 63rd minute. “I think it’s a fair point,” San Jose coach Luchi Gonzalez said. “I thought it was a deserved point. We’ve had this type of game, I think multiple games where we somehow end up maybe losing the game for whatever reason late, or for a moment, and I’m happy to see the guys grab the point, close the game, show a response in the second half.”

Week 10 ended in Los Angeles, where LAFC beat Portland 3-2 at home. An own-goal put LAFC up in the 44th and Timothy Tillman scored four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Jonathan Rodriguez pulled a goal back for the Timbers in the 65th and Santiago Moreno equalized in the 73rd. Portland’s Diego Chara saw red in the 76th. LAFC retook the lead three minutes into stoppage time when Denis Bouanga scored.

Photo by Atlanta United

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.