Panama 2 – USMNT 1, 2024 Copa America

The United States lost its second group C game 2-1 to Panama at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Playing a man down from an 18th minute red card to Timothy Weah, Folarin Balogun put the USMNT up in the 22nd. Cesar Blackman equalized for Panama in the 26th and Jose Fajardo scored in the 83rd. Panama’s Adalberto Carrasquilla saw red in the 88th minute. Ethan Horvath subbed on in goal for the USMNT at halftime after Matt Turner exited with a leg injury,

“Huge disappointment, I think you can see by our reaction,” Balogun told FOX Sports. “We thought there were a few things that went against us. Of course, the red card, but we thought we could’ve had a few decisions. That’s the nature of the game. We just have to recover and prepare for the next game. It’s going to be an important one.”

In group C’s other game, Uruguay shutout Bolivia 5-0 at MetLife Stadium. Facundo Pellistri opened the scoring in the 8th and Darwin Nunez doubled the lead in the 21st. Uruguay’s Maximiliano Araujo extended the lead in the 77th, Federico Valverde added a goal in the 81st, and Rodrigo Bentancur finished off the scoring in the 89th minute.

Group C concludes on Monday with the USMNT vs Uruguay on FS1 at 9pm and Bolivia vs Panama on FS2 also at 9pm ET.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Panama

Date: June 27, 2024

Competition: 2024 Copa América – Group C

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium; Atlanta, Georgia.

Attendance: 59,145

Kickoff: 6pm ET

Weather: 72 degrees (indoors)

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 1 0 1

PAN 1 1 2

USA – Folarin Balogun (Antonee Robinson) 22nd minute

PAN – César Blackman 26

PAN – José Fajardo (Abdiel Ayarza) 83

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner (18-Ethan Horvath, 46); 22-Joe Scally, 3-Chris Richards, 13-Tim Ream (26-Josh Sargent, 84), 5-Antonee Robinson; 7-Gio Reyna (2-Cameron Carter-Vickers, 46), 4-Tyler Adams (15-Johnny Cardoso, 46), 8-Weston McKennie; 21-Tim Weah (18, ejection), 10-Christian Pulisic (Capt.), 20-Folarin Balogun (9-Ricardo Pepi, 72)

Substitutes: 25-Sean Johnson, 6-Yunus Musah, 11-Brenden Aaronson, 12-Miles Robinson, 14-Luca de la Torre, 16-Shaq Moore, 17-Malik Tillman, 19-Haji Wright, 23-Kristoffer Lund, 24-Mark McKenzie

Head coach: Gregg Berhalter

PAN: 22-Orlando Mosquera; 2-César Blackman (13-Freddy Góndola, 60), 25-Roderick Miller, 3-José Córdoba, 24-Edgardo Fariña, 15-Éric Davis; 23-Michael Murillo, 6-Christian Martínez (5-Abdiel Ayarza, 76), 8-Adalberto Carrasquilla, 10-Édgar Bárcenas; 9-Eduardo Guerrero (17-José Fajardo, 46)

Substitutes: 21-César Yanis, 16-Carlos Harvey, 1-Luis Mejía, 18-Omar Valencia, 19-Iván Anderson, 14-Jovani Welch, 4-Eduardo Anderson, 26-Kahiser Lenis, 12-César Samudio, 11-Ismael Díaz

Head coach: Thomas Christiansen

Stats Summary: USA / PAN

Shots: 6 / 13

Shots on Goal: 3 / 4

Saves: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 0 / 3

Fouls: 4 / 19

Offside: 2 / 3

Misconduct Summary:

USA – Tim Weah (Sent Off) 18th minute

USA – Antonee Robinson (Caution) 33

PAN – Eduardo Guerrero (Caution) 45

PAN – Adalberto Carrasquilla (Ejection) 88

USA – Chris Richards (Caution) 89

PAN – Edgardo Fariña (Caution) 92

PAN – Freddy Góndola (Caution) 93

Officials:

Referee: Ivan Barton (SLV)

Assistant 1: David Moran (SLV)

Assistant 2: Henri Pupiro (NCA)

Fourth Official: Kevin Ortega (PER)

Fifth Official: Stephen Atoche (PER)

VAR: Tatiana Guzman (NCA)

AVAR: David Rodriguez (COL)