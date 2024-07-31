USA 3 – Guinea 0, League Cup wins for Austin, Minnesota, Montreal, and Vancouver

The United States advanced to the knockout round of the Men’s Olympic soccer tournament on Wednesday, beating Guinea 3-0 in St Etienne. Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring in the 14th and Kevin Parades added goals in the 31st and 75th minutes. Patrick Schulte kept the clean sheet for the USA. The USA plays Morocco in Paris on August 2.

In group A’s other game, France won the group with a 3-0 shutout of New Zealand in Marseille. Jean-Philippe Mateta put France up in the 19th, Desire Doue doubled the lead in the 71st, and Arnaud Kalimuendo scored in the 74th minute. France plays Argentina in Bordeaux on August 2.

Moving to the second round of the Leagues Cup group stage, Austin beat Monterrey 2-0 at Q2 Stadium. Jader Obrian opened the scoring in the 61st and Daniel Pereira added a goal in the 79th minute.

Minnesota shutout Necaxa 1-0 at home on a 10th minute Robin Lod penalty. United played a man down from a Hugo Bacharach red card in the 20th minute.

Pachuca and the New York Red Bulls drew 1-1 in regulation with Pachuca winning 5-4 on penalties at Red Bull Arena. Elias Manoel put the Red Bulls up in the 47th with Pachuca’s Salomon Rondon equalizing in the 56th minute.

Montreal beat San Luis 3-2 at Stade Saputo, taking the lead from a Tom Pearce goal in the 17th. Matias Coccaro doubled Montreal’s lead in the 27th. Franck Boli converted a San Luis penalty in the 77th. Montreal’s Sunusi Ibrahim made it 3-1 in the 82nd. Jurgen Damm converted a penalty for San Luis 13 minutes into stoppage time.

“On my goal, I was going to hit the ball first time, and then the angle got a bit tighter,” Pearce said. “I took a touch, and then luckily, it found the bottom corner. When I think I’ve got an opportunity to score, I try to take it.”

Vancouver drew 2-2 in regulation at LAFC, winning 4-2 on penalties. Sebastian Berhalter put Vancouver up in the 4th and Ranko Veselinovic scored in the 17th. Kei Kamara pulled a goal back for LAFC in the 87th minute and Mateusz Bogusz equalized five minutes into stoppage time. With the game going to penalties, Vancouver went four for four from the penalty spot, while LAFC failed to convert in rounds two and three.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

CBS Sports has the K-League Stars vs Spurs friendly at 7am. Liverpool vs Arsenal is on ESPN at 7:30pm. ESPN Deportes has Chelsea vs Club America at 7:30pm. Crystal Palace vs Wolverhampton is on beIN Sport at 8pm. ESPN has Manchester United vs Real Betis at 10pm. Olympic Women’s soccer tournament on Telemundo: Brazil vs Spain at 11am. Universo has Japan vs Nigeria at 11am and Colombia vs Canada at 3pm. Australia vs USA is at 1pm on E!. Leagues Cup on FS1: Santos Laguna vs DC United at 8pm. TUDN has Tigres vs Pachuca at 9:30pm. USL Championship on CBS Sports: Hartford vs Detroit City at 7:30pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Carlos Manucci vs ADT at 8:30pm ET.

Quotes courtesy of MLS team press releases.