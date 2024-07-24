France 3 – USA 0, MLS 1 – Liga MX 4

The soccer news starts with the USA Men’s opening game in the Olympic soccer tournament, a 3-0 loss to France in Marseille in group A. Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring for France in the 61st, Michael Olise doubled the lead in the 69th, and Loic Bade made it 3-0 in the 85th minute.

In group A’s other game, New Zealand beat Guinea 2-1 in Nice. Matthew Garbett put New Zealand up in the 25th with Guinea’s Amadou Diawara equalizing in the 72nd. Ben Waine scored New Zealand’s winner in the 76th minute. The USA plays New Zealand in Marseille on July 27. Goal difference is the first tiebreaker in the Olympic soccer tournament, with France in 1st-place +3 to New Zealand’s +1.

Moving to the MLS All-Star Game, the MLS All-Stars lost 4-1 to the Liga MX All-Stars in Columbus. German Berterame scored for Liga MX in the 16th and Cucho Hernandez equalized for MLS in the 17th. Liga MX went up for good from an Oussama Idrissi goal in the 41st. Juan Brunetta extended the lead in the 68th and Maximiliano Meza finished off the Liga MX goals in the 69th minute.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

Women’s Olympic soccer on USA: Spain vs Japan at 11am and USA vz Zambia at 3pm. Telemundo has Nigeria vs Brazil at 1pm and France vs Colombia at 3pm. Club friendlies on Fox Deportes: Benfica vs Brentford at 3pm. Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: Cuiaba vs Palestino at 6pm and Always Ready vs LDU Quito at 8:30pm ET. Concacaf U-20s Championship on FS1: Cuba vs Jamaica at 7pm and United States vs Costa Rica at 10pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

Club friendlies on ESPN Deportes: Rot-Weiss Essen vs Bayer Leverkusen at 1pm and Liverpool vs Real Betis at 7:30pm. Fox Deportes has Sevilla vs Al Ittihad at 4pm. Concacaf U-20s Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: El Salvador vs Canada at 7pm and FS2: Honduras vs Dominican Republic at 10pm. USL Championship on CBS Sports: Hartford vs Phoenix at 7:30pm. Leagues Cup on FS1: UNAM Pumas vs Austin at 9pm. Peru’s Primera Division on GolTV: Universitario vs Alianza Lima at 9:30pm. NWSL x Liga MC Cup on CBS Sports: Bay FC vs Angel City at 10:30pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has club friendlies on Fox Deportes: Salford City vs Everton at 10am. Wolverhampton vs West Ham is on beIN Sport at 2pm. ESPN Deportes has Union Berlin vs Rangers at 11am and Alaves vs Levante at 1:30pm. ESPN has Chelsea vs Celtic at 4pm, Manchester City vs AC Milan at 6pm, and Arsenal vs Manchester United at 8pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Penarol vs Defensor Sporting at 4:30pm. Concacaf U-20s Championship on Fox Soccer Plus: Guatemala vs Haiti at 7pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Mexico vs Panama at 10pm. Leagues Cup on Univision: Houston vs Atlas at 8pm. FS1 has Chivas vs San Jose at 10pm. NWSL x Liga MX Cup on CBS Sports: Utah vs Portland at 10pm.

Sunday has Leagues Cup on FS1: NYCFC vs Queretaro at 8pm and Leon vs Portland at 10:30pm.

No games on Monday’s schedule. All Times Eastern