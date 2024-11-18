USMNT 4 – Jamaica 2, Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal

The United States advanced to the Nations League semifinals by beating Jamaica 4-2 in St Louis to win their series 5-2 on aggregate. Christian Pulisic opened the scoring in the 13th, an own-goal doubled the lead in the 33rd, and Ricardo Pepi scored in the 42nd. Demarai Gray pulled a goal back in the 53rd. Tim Weah scored the USA’s fourth goal in the 55th. Gray scored again in the 68th. The Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals conclude on Tuesday.

USA 🇺🇸 rises to the challenge in a fierce battle against Jamaica 🇯🇲. Don’t miss the thrilling moments of the match! 🎥#CNL pic.twitter.com/zPiRlhhIU8 — Concacaf Nations League (@CNationsLeague) November 19, 2024

Also on Wednesday in the Nations League quarterfinals, Panama drew 2-2 at home with Costa Rica, advancing 3-2 on aggregate. Cesar Blackman put Panama up on the night in the 13th with Alejandro Bran equalizing for Costa Rica in the 24th. Jose Rodriguez put Panama back up three minutes into stoppage time with Alonso Martinez equalizing for Costa Rica in the 72nd. Panama’s Fidel Escobar saw red in the 80th minute.

On Wednesday, Canada beat Suriname 3-0 at home to advance 4-0 on aggregate. Jonathan David put Canada up on the night in the 23rd and Jacob Shaffelburg added goals in the 30th and 67th minutes. Mexico advanced over Honduras 4-2 on aggregate, winning the second-leg 4-0 at home. Raul Jimenez opened the scoring for Mexico on the night in the 42nd. Henry Martin doubled the lead in the 72nd, Jorge Sanchez scored in the 85th, and Martin converted a penalty seven minutes into stoppage time.

Concacaf set the semifinals based on points and goal difference, with Canada in 1st with six points and +4, the USA 2nd with six points and +3, Panama 3rd with four points and +1, and Mexico 4th with three points and +2. That has the United States playing Panama at 7pm ET and Canada vs Mexico at 10:30pm ET on March 20, 2025 at SoFi Stadium with the final and 3rd-place games on March 23 at SoFi Stadium.

— GAME REPORT —

Match: United States Men’s National Team vs. Jamaica

Date: November 18, 2024

Competition: Concacaf Nations League Quarterfinals – Leg 2

Venue: CITYPARK; St. Louis, Mo.

Attendance: 21,080

Kickoff: 7pm local (8pm ET)

Weather: 69 degrees, partly cloudy

Scoring Summary: 1 2 F

USA 3 1 0

JAM 0 2 0

USA – Christian Pulisic (Weston McKennie) 13th minute

USA – Chrisitan Pulisic (Weston McKennie) 33

USA – Ricardo Pepi (Antonee Robinson) 42

JAM – Demarai Gray (Isaac Hayden) 53

USA – Tim Weah (Yunus Musah) 56

JAM – Demarai Gray 68

Lineups:

USA: 1-Matt Turner; 22-Joe Scally, 4-Mark McKenzie, 13-Tim Ream (Capt.), 5-Antonee Robinson; 8-Weston McKennie (14-Gianluca Busio, 69), 18-Tanner Tessmann; 6-Yunus Musah (7-Alex Zendejas, 88), 10-Christian Pulisic (11-Brenden Aaronson, 69), 21-Tim Weah (19-Cade Cowell, 74); 9-Ricardo Pepi (20-Brandon Vazquez, 77)

Substitutes not used: 15-Diego Kochen, 16-Patrick Schulte, 23-Zack Steffen, 2-Auston Trusty, 3-Chris Richards, 12-Miles Robinson, 17-Malik Tillman

Head coach: Mauricio Pochettino

JAM: 1-Andre Blake (Capt.); 4-Amari’I Bell, 6-Di’Shon Bernard, 7-Leon Bailey (21-Romario Williams, 73), 10-Demarai Gray, 11-Shamar Nicholson (20-Renaldo Cephas, 60), 12-Tayvon Gray (22-Greg Leigh, 60), 14-Isaac Hayden, 15-Joel Latibeaudiere, 17-Damion Lowe (16-Karoy Anderson, 73), 18-Tyreek Magee (5-Richard King, 46)

Substitutes not used: 13-Shaquan Davis, 23-Jahmali Waite, 2-Dexter Lembikisa, 3-Khori Bennett, 8-Kasey Palmer, 9-Ravel Morrison

Head coach: Steve McClaren

Stats Summary: USA / JAM

Shots: 16 / 9

Shots on Goal: 7 / 6

Saves: 4 / 3

Corner Kicks: 3 / 1

Fouls: 13 / 3

Offside: 2 / 4

Misconduct Summary:

None

Officials:

Referee: Mario Escobar (GUA)

Assistant Referee 1: Luis Ventura (GUA)

Assistant Referee 2: Humberto Panjoj (GUA)

4th Official: Julio Luna (GUA)

VAR: Benjamin Pineda (CRC)

AVAR: Marie-Soleil Beaudoin (CAN)

Photo by Sven White – ZUMA Press Wire – ISIPhotos.com