USMNT Players Abroad: goals for Weah, Pepi, Paxten Aaronson, and Wright

The USMNT players abroad roundup starts in Serie A, where Tim Weah and Weston McKennie’s Juventus beat Torino 2-0 at home. McKennie subbed on in the 86th. Weah opened the scoring in the 18th and Kenan Yildiz doubled the lead in the 84th minute.

Christian Pulisic and Yunus Musah’s AC Milan drew 3-3 at Cagliari. Pulisic subbed out for Musah in the 81st. Falling behind in the 2nd, Rafael Leao equalized for Milan in the 15th and put them up in the 40th. Cagliari equalized in the 53rd, but Tammy Abraham returned AC Milan’s lead in the 69th. Cagliari equalized again in the 89th minute.

Gianluca Busio’s Venezia lost 2-1 at home to Parma. Hans Caviglia put Venezia up in the 5th with Parma equalizing in the 17th and going ahead in the 68th minute. In Serie B, Andrija Novakovich subbed out in the 87th for Bari’s 2-0 win at Salernitana. Kevin Lasagna put Bari up in the 29th and Novakovich scored in the 36th minute.

Ricardo Pepi, Malik Tillman, and Richy Ledezma’s PSV won 3-0 at NAC. Pepi subbed out in the 71st and Tillman followed in the 83rd. Ledezma subbed on in the 83rd. Pepi put PSV up in the 21st, Ismael Saibari scored in the 33rd, and Johan Bakayoko finished off the PSV goals in the 65th minute.

Paxten Aaronson and Taylor Booth’s Utrecht won 1-0 at Heracles. Booth subbed on in the 88th. Aaronson scored Utrecht’s goal in the 67th minute.

Jordan Pefok subbed on in the 73rd minute of Union Berlin’s 0-0 home draw with Freiburg in the Bundesliga. Joe Scally’s Gladbach drew 0-0 at RB Leipzig. Julian Green’s Furth lost 1-0 at Cologne in the 2.Bundesliga. Cologne scored four minutes into stoppage time. Terrence Boyd’s SV Waldhof lost 3-0 at 1860 Munich in the 3. Liga. 1860 scored in the 51st, 66th, and 83rd minutes.

Antonee Robinson’s Fulham won 2-0 at Crystal Palace in the Premier League, taking the lead from an Emile Smith Rowe goal two minutes into first-half stoppage time. Palace’s Daichi Kamada saw red in the 76th. Harry Wilson scored for Fulham in the 83rd minute.

Tyler Adams subbed out in the 67th for Bournemouth’s 3-2 loss at Brentford. Evanilson put Bournemouth up in the 17th with Brentford equalizing in the 27th. Bournemouth retook the lead from a Justin Kluivert goal in the 49th. Brentford equalized in the 50th and scored again in the 58th minute.

Duane Holmes subbed out at halftime for Preston North End’s 3-1 loss at Portsmouth in the Championship. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 36th and 45th, Emil Riis Jakobsen scored for Preston in the 50th. Portsmouth converted a penalty in the 89th minute. Haji Wright subbed out in the 90th for Coventry City’s 2-2 draw at Sunderland. Down 2-0 from goals in the 17th and 35th, Wright scored in the 62nd and Jack Rudoni equalized for Coventry in the 84th minute.

Aidan Morris subbed out in the 71st for Middlesbrough’s 5-1 home win over Luton Town. Delano Burgzorg opened the scoring in the 30th, Emmanuel Lath doubled the lead in the 42nd, and Finn Azaz made it 3-0 in the 51st. Burgzorg scored again in the 54th and Luton Town pulled a goal back in the 77th. Azaz finished off the Boro goals in the 87th minute.

Brenden Aaronson’s Leeds United beat Queens Park Rangers 2-0 at home. Jayden Bogle put Leeds up in the 19th and Joel Piroe scored five minutes into stoppage time.

Auston Trusty’s Celtic won 2-0 at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership, going ahead from a Callum McGregor goal four minutes into first-half stoppage time. Nicolas-Gerrit Kuhn added a goal in the 71st. Trusty saw yellow in the 83rd minute.

Johnny Cardoso subbed out in the 56th for Real Betis in their 2-2 home draw with Celta Vigo in La Liga. Trailing from the 12th, Cardoso assisted on Vitor Roque’s equalizer in the 40th. Celta Vigo retook the lead in the 82nd, but Marc Barta equalized for Real Betis five minutes into stoppage time. Cardoso saw yellow in the 35th minute.

Emmanuel Sabbi subbed out in the 69th for Le Havre’s 3-0 home loss to Reims in Ligue 1. Reims scored in the 15th, 21st, and 57th minutes. Caleb Wiley subbed on in the 84th for Strasbourg’s 3-1 home loss to Monaco. Guela Doue put Strasbourg up in the 29th. Monaco equalized from the penalty spot in the 79th, went ahead in the 89th, and added a goal a minute into stoppage time. Wiley saw yellow in the 86th.

Mark McKenzie’s Toulouse lost 2-0 at Rennes. Joshua King put Toulouse up in the 14th and Aron Donnum scored in the 23rd minute. Tanner Tessmann subbed on in the 65th for Lyon’s 1-0 home win over St Etienne. Alexandre Lacazette scored Lyon’s goal in the 29th minute.

Bryan Reynolds’s Westerlo lost 1-0 at Charleroi in Belgium’s Pro League. Charleroi scored in the 67th minute. Marlon Fossey’s Standard Liege lost 5-0 at Gent to goals in the 5th, 41st, 51st, 59th, and 89th minutes.

Konrad De La Fuente subbed on in the 62nd for Lausanne’s 1-0 loss at Winterthur in the Swiss Super League. Winterthur scored in the 51st minute.

George Bello’s LASK won 2-1 at Altach in the Austrian Bundesliga. Falling behind in the 65th, LASK’s Maximilian Entrup equalized in the 90th and scored again four minutes into stoppage time.

In Norway’s First Division, Sam Rogers’s Aalesund won 4-1 at Stabaek. Marcus Rafferty put Aalesund up in the 3rd, Claudio Braga doubled the lead in the 37th, Janus Seehusen scored in the 77th, and Braga added another goal in the 81st. Stabaek scored two minutes into stoppage time.

Cade Cowell subbed out in the 74th for Chivas’ 1-0 home loss to San Luis in Liga MX. Chivas fell behind four minutes into stoppage time. Alex Zendejas’s Club America lost 4-0 at Toluca to goals in the 8th, 58th, 72nd, and 77th minutes.

Brandon Vazquez subbed on seven minutes into stoppage time for Monterrey’s 2-1 home win over Leon. Edson Gutierrez put Monterrey up in the 31st with Leon equalizing in the 63rd. Monterrey retook the lead from a Sergio Canales penalty in the 77th. Monterrey and Leon both saw red in the 85th with Leon going another man down three minutes into stoppage time.

Joe Corona subbed out in the 71st for Tijuana’s 2-1 home win over Puebla. Trailing from the 8th, Corona equalized for Tijuana in the 60th. Puebla played a man down from the 76th minute. Carlos Gonzalez scored Tijuana’s winner 13 minutes into stoppage time.

Did Not Play: Sergino Dest (PSV 3 – NAC 0), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg 3 – Heidenheim 1), Timmy Chandler (Eintracht 3 – Stuttgart 2), Lenny Maloney (Heidenheim 1 – Wolfsburg 3), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund 1 – Mainz 3), John Brooks (Hertha BSC 1 – Darmstadt 3), Chris Richards and Matt Turner (Crystal Palace 0 – Fulham 2), Ethan Horvath (Cardiff City 1 – Blackburn 3), Daryl Dike (West Brom 2 – Hull City 1), Lynden Gooch (Stoke City 1 – Millwall 1), Josh Sargent (Norwich City 0 – Bristol City 2), Matthew Hoppe (Middlesbrough 5 – Luton Town 1), Gabriel Slonina (Barnsley 2 – Rotherham United 0), Cameron Carter-Vickers (Celtic 2 – Kilmarnock 0), Kristoffer Lund (Palermo 1 – Frosinone 1), Luca De la Torre (Celta Vigo 2 – Real Betis 2), Folarin Balogun (Monaco 3 – Strasbourg 1), Sebastian Soto (Klagenfurt 0 – Rapid Vienna 2), Erik Palmer-Brown (Panathinaikos 1 – Lamia 0), Jonathan Gomez (PAOK 2 – Olympiacos 3), Kenny Saief (Maccabi Haifa 0 – Hapoel Jerusalem 0), Ventura Alvarado (Mazatlan 0 – UNAM Pumas 1)

TUESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Deportivo Maldonado vs Racing at 5pm ET.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Fenix vs Nacional at 2:#0pm, Cerro Largo vs Liverpool at 5pm, and Defensor Sporting vs Progreso at 7:30pm. Guatemala’s Liga Nacional on Fox Deportes: Antigua vs Comunicaciones at 9pm ET.

THURSDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Nations League on FS2: Kazakhstan vs Austria at 10am. Fox Soccer Plus has Armenia vs Faroe Islands at 12pm and France vs Israel at 2:45pm. Greece vs England is on FS1 at 2:45pm. Uruguay’s Primera Division on GolTV: Boston River vs Rampla Juniors at 2:30pm and Wanderers vs Penarol at 5:30pm. Concacaf Nations League on TNT: Jamaica vs USA at 8pm ET.

FRIDAY’S SOCCER TV

UEFA Nations League on Fox Soccer Plus: Cyprus vs Lithuania at 12pm and Scotland vs Croatia at 2:45pm. FS2 has Denmark vs Spain at 2:45pm. Switzerland vs Serbia is on TUDN at 2:45pm. Cup of Nations qualifying on beIN Sport: Cape Verde Islands vs Egypt at 11am and Gabon vs Morocco at 2pm. Concacaf Nations League on Univision: Honduras vs Mexico at 9pm ET.

WEEKEND SOCCER TV

Saturday has the UEFA Nations League on Fox Soccer Plus: Azerbaijan vs Estonia at 9am, Turkey vs Wales at 12pm, and Sweden vs Slovakia at 2:45pm. FS2 has Netherlands vs Hungary at 2:45pm.

Sunday has the UEFA Nations League on Fox Soccer Plus: Latvia vs Armenia at 9am, Norway vs Kazakhstan at 12pm, and Israel vs Belgium at 2:45pm. FS2 has Italy vs France at 2:45pm. Cup of Nations qualifying on beIN Sport: Algeria vs Liberia at 11am.

Monday has the UEFA Nations League on FS2: Croatia vs Portugal at 2:45pm. Fox Soccer Plus has Poland vs Scotland at 2:45pm. Cup of Nations qualifying on beIN Sport: Morocco vs Lesotho at 2pm. Concacaf Nations League on TNT: USA vs Jamaica at 8pm. All Times Eastern

