Thursday’s soccer news starts with round 13 of the 2023 MLS season, where Atlanta shutout Colorado 4-0 at home. Atlanta failed to convert a penalty in the 10th, with Thiago Almada opening the scoring in the 29th. Luis Araujo doubled the lead in the 80th, Tyler Wolff scored in the 87th, and Georgios Gioakoumakis finished off the goals in the 90th. United goalkeeper Quentin Westberg kept the clean sheet with three saves.

“The team is a winning team, and I think tonight we showed that,” Atlanta coach Gonzalo Pineda said. “But of course, we have to show this every game, and that will be the demand from now on, because now we cannot come back to not playing like this. We can win or lose, but that is not important. What is important is that we always show the same attitude, urgency, and intensity on every action, and I felt like today we did a very good job of that.”

Charlotte came back to beat Chicago 2-1 at Bank of America Stadium. Kacper Przybylko put Chicago up in the 29th with Charlotte’s Brandon Cambridge equalizing in the 68th and scoring again in the 81st.

Columbus shutout the LA Galaxy 2-0 at Lower.com Field. Lucas Zelarayan opened the scoring in the 25th and Malte Amundsen made it 2-0 in the 43rd. Crew goalkeeper Patrick Schulte made two saves.

FC Cincinnati beat Montreal 3-0 at home, taking the lead from a 2nd minute own-goal. Cincinnati’s Luciano Acosta scored in the 26th and Brandon Vazquez made it 3-0 in the 65th. Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celantano recorded the shutout with five saves.

“I thought our front three were excellent in how they directed the ball in certain ways, aerial duels, our backline did excellent when they played direct, and we picked up a lot of turnovers and won some balls in some really good areas,” FC Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “We weren’t necessarily the cleanest in those transition moments, but the guys did a really good job of doing what they were tasked to do on the defensive side of the ball. Nice to see three goals. Overall, just really pleased with the group effort.”

Orlando and NYCFC drew 1-1 at Exploria Stadium. Ercan Kara put Orlando up in the 7th and Gabriel Segal equalized for New York in the 89th.

Philadelphia and DC United ended 0-0 at Subaru Park. The Union put two shots on goal to United’s three.

Toronto and the Red Bulls drew 0-0 at BMO Field. Both teams finished with three shots on goal.

Nashville beat Inter Miami 2-1 at home, going up from a Fafa Picualt goal in the 33rd. Lukas MacNaughton doubled the Nashville lead in the 49th and Inter Miami’s Dixon Arroyo pulled a goal back three minutes into stoppage time.

“It’s been a while since we suffered a defeat,” Inter Miami coach Phil Nevvile said. “And I think the nature of the game is that we kept going, kept fighting till the end. The goal at the end showed the character of the team.”

Minnesota shutout Houston 1-0 at home on a 14th minute Bongokuhle Hlongwane goal. United goalkeeper Dayne St Clair made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

FC Dallas came back to beat Vancouver 2-1 at Toyota Stadium. The Whitecaps’ Pedro Vite scored in the 23rd with Dallas’s Jesus Ferreira equalizing in the 37th and scoring in the 54th minute.

“I’m just setting personal goals for myself and trying to better myself for the team,” FC Dallas forward Jesus Ferreira said. “I’m finding that rhythm I had again, getting into pockets and spaces in the box. My teammates are trusting me to be the guy to score goals, and I’m happy we did a good job today. We knew how important it would be to get these three points at home, and now we have to turn around, recover and focus on Houston.”

Real Salt Lake and Portland finished 0-0. Both teams finished with four shots on goal.

LAFC and Sporting Kansas City drew 1-1 at BMO Stadium. Denis Bouanga scored in the 13th minute and Johnny Russell equalized in the 20th.

“We’re building confidence week after week,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “This was a massive point and a massive performance against a really good team.”

Austin beat Seattle 2-1 on the road, taking the lead from a 36th minute Ethan Finlay goal and with Gyasi Zardes scoring in the 57th. Seattle’s Fredy Montero pulled a goal back in the 79th minute.

In the Championship playoffs, Zack Steffen’s Middlesbrough lost 1-0 at home to Coventry City and by the same score on aggregate. Coventry scored in the 57th, advancing to play Luton Town in the promotion final on May 27.

Haji Wright wasn’t in the squad for Antalyaspor’s 1-1 draw at Ankaragucu in the Super Lig. Guray Vural put Antalyaspor up in the 68th with Ankaragucu equalizing three minutes into stoppage time.

On Tuesday, Sam Rogers’s Rosenborg beat Haugesund 1-0 at home in the Eliteserien. Up a man from the 34th, Rosenborg’s Morten Bjorlo scored in the 57th minute.

