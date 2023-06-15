MLS Week 14: St Louis scores four, Cincinnati wins at home, road loss for New England

Week 14 of the 2023 MLS season started in Charlotte where Nashville won 2-1 after falling behind to a 6th minute Brandt Bronico goal. Hany Mukhtar equalized for Nashville in the 39th and converted a penalty three minutes into stoppage time.

DC United shutout the LA Galaxy 3-0 at Audi Field. Christian Benteke put DC up in the 71st, Cristian Dajome doubled the lead in the 73rd, and Mateusz Klich finished off the goals in the 80th minute. United goalkeeper Tyler Miller made six saves to keep the clean sheet.

FC Cincinnati beat Columbus 3-2 at home, with Luciano Acosta scoring for Cincinnati in the 17th and converting a 23rd minute penalty. The Crew’s Lucas Zelarayan pulled a goal back in the 40th and Malte Amundsen equalized in the 52nd, but Cincinnati’s Junior Moreno scored in the 67th minute.

“That was a great win,” Cincinnati coach Pat Noonan said. “What an atmosphere. What a game. I thought both teams played really well in different phases of the game. High energy, the individual quality that you saw on the field on both sides to be able to open the game up and get each team attacking the goal made for an entertaining evening, and I’m really thrilled for our guys to come out on top against a very good team.”

Orlando won 3-1 at Inter Miami, going ahead in the 19th from an Ercan Kara goal. Inter Miami equalized through Leonardo Campana in the 57th, but Orlando’s Martin Ojeda scored in the 68th and Rafael Santos doubled the lead in the 86th minute.

The Red Bulls beat Montreal 2-1 at home with Andres Reyes putting New York up int he 23rd. Montreal’s Joel Waterman equalized in the 29th with Cory Burke scoring for the Red Bulls in the 38th minute.

Philadelphia shutout New England 3-0 at home with Daniel Gazdag scoring in the 56th and converting a 74th minute penalty. Julian Carranza finished off the Union goals in the 88th and goalkeeper Andre Blake kept the clean sheet with the Revolution finishing without a shot on goal.

“It was even at halftime,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “We wanted that, or to be ahead by half. We accomplished that and then we came out in the second-half and made some really poor errors that resulted in two goals. The third goal was a play that happens, give them credit. All the goals tonight, and I guess you could say that in any game, were plays that we could have done a heck of a lot better on.”

Austin won 1-0 at home over Toronto with Gyasi Zardes scoring a minute into stoppage time. Austin goalkeeper Brad Stuver kept the clean sheet with Toronto not putting a shot on goal.

Chicago and Atlanta drew 3-3 at Soldier Field with Atlanta playing a man up from a 26th minute Federico Navarro red card and taking the lead from a 29th minute Andrew Gutman goal. An own-goal leveled the score in the 42nd and Maren Halle-Selassie put the Fire up in the 49th minute. Georgios Giakoumakis scored for Atlanta in the 55th and 64th minutes. Atlanta’s Luiz Araujo saw red in the 71st. Georgios Koutsias equalized for Chicago in the 89th minute.

FC Dallas and Houston drew 1-1 at Toyota Stadium. Jader Obrian scored for Dallas in the 53rd and Houston’s Thorleifur Ulfarsson equalized in the 85th minute.

“I’m really happy with the point,” Houston coach Ben Olsen said. “I didn’t think things went our way, and there were a lot of adjustments for us structurally and how we were going about the game. They get the goal on a set piece that we just don’t do very well on. That’s an understatement. Then for them to grind, and the subs came on and gave us really good energy. Thor came on and caused real havoc and then gets rewarded with the goal. Overall, I’m pleased with the point.”

Real Salt Lake beat Colorado 3-2 on the road, taking the lead from a 12th minute Pablo Ruiz goal in the 12th and doubling it when Daniel Musovski scored in the 21st. Colorado’s Danny Wilson pulled a goal back in the 33rd, but Salt Lake’s Damir Kreilach made it 3-1 in the 44th. Lalas Abubakar scored for the Rapids in the 74th minute.

St Louis City shutout Sporting Kansas City 4-0 at home, going up from an Eduard Lowen goal in the 19th. Indiana Vassilev scored in the 25th, Nicholas Gioacchini made it 3-0 St Louis in the 55th, and Vassilev scored again in the 74th. St Louis goalkeeper Roman Burki made six saves to keep the clean sheet.

LAFC beat San Jose 2-1 at home. LA’s Stipe Biuk scored in the 3rd with Miguel Tauco equalizing for the Earthquakes in the 52nd. Carlos Vela converted an LAFC penalty five minutes into stoppage time.

“We’re frustrated because it was a game that we were controlling their attacking well,” defender Miguel Trauco said. “There were some things at the end that earned them the three points, so it’s a bitter feeling for us because we were giving it our all on the field and due to some minor errors we weren’t able to take any points. We have to turn the page, continue working, and fix those small mistakes that can cost us the game.”

Minnesota beat Portland 2-1 on the road. Bongokuhle Hlongwane scored United’s goal five minutes into stoppage time and goalkeeper Dayne St Clair made four saves to keep the clean sheet.

Week 14 ended at BC Place, where Vancouver shutout Seattle 2-0. Pedro Vite put the Whitecaps up in the 44th and an own-goal doubled the lead in the 58th. Vancouver goalkeeper Yohei Takaoka made one save for the shutout.

Photo by Bill Barrett – ISIPhotos.com