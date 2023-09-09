Leagues Cup matchday 1 Saturday: Penalty wins for Montreal and New England, shutouts for RSL and Portland

Leagues Cup matchday 1’s Saturday schedule opened at Stade Saputo, where Montreal won 4-2 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in regulation with UNAM Pumas. Bryce Duke put Montreal up in the 23rd and Mathieu Choiniere doubled the lead in the 43rd. UNAM Pumas came back with goals from Gabriel Fernandez in the 88th and Emanuel Montejano a minute into stoppage time. Pumas failed to convert in the first and fourth round of penalties while Montreal went four for four to take the lead in East 2.

“I think it was my first penalty shootout as a professional, but it was a great experience,” Montreal goalkeeper Jonathan Sirois said. “I had a lot of fun, especially at home in a packed stadium. I let my instincts lead me during the PKs, but I managed to make the save, so I’m happy. We got carried away by emotions at certain points in the match, and the crowd got into it too.”

New York and New England finished 0-0 in regulation at Red Bull Arena, with the Red Bulls winning 4-2 on penalties. New York failed to convert in the opening round of penalties while New England failed to convert in rounds three and four. New York’s John Tolkin converted in round five to take the lead in East 4.

“Well, we’re still in the competition,” New England coach Bruce Arena said. “We have to win Wednesday. Our mission is clear. We have to win Wednesday. The other teams don’t have to win their second game, so that’s a little bit different, for sure. So, we have to go out and win Wednesday.”

Philadelphia beat Tijuana 3-1 at home in East 1, going up a man from a 19th minute Nicolas Diaz red card and up a goal from a 21st minute Daniel Gazdag penalty. Julian Carranza doubled the Union lead in the 26th and Tijuana’s Carlos Gonzalez pulled a goal back in the 46th. Tijuana failed to convert a 52nd minute penalty and played with nine men from the 56th after Kevin Balanta saw red. Carranza finished off the Union goals in the 71st minute.

West 2 saw Real Salt Lake beat Seattle 3-0 at home. Jefferson Savarino opened the scoring in the 48th and Cristian Arango doubled the lead in the 51st. RSL went a man down to a 60th minute Marcelo Silva red card. Rubio Rubin added a third Real Salt Lake goal in the 88th minute and Zac MacMath made one save for the shutout.

Portland beat San Jose 2-0 at home in West 1 to close out the Saturday schedule. The Timbers went up from a 33rd minute Evander goal and Felipe Mora made it 2-0 in the 86th. Portland goalkeeper David Bingham made three saves to keep the clean sheet.

“I think it’s a tough sensation when you did a lot of good things,” San Jose coach Luchi Gonzalez said of the loss. “I’m happy with that aspect. The last action, getting the shot off, connecting the cross with the runner. Did we have the right last speed, the last . The killer instinct to put it away. We were lacking that, we didn’t get on the scoresheet.”

