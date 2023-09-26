Cannon at QPR, five points in MLS

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with Reggie Cannon joining Queens Park Rangers as a free agent. Cannon had been without a club since ending his contract with Boavista, where he played in 30 Primeira Liga games last season. The move makes him the 6th USMNT player in the Championship this season, joining Daryl Dike at West Brom, Lynden Gooch at Stoke City, Duane Holmes at Preston North End, Josh Sargent at Norwich City, and Haji Wright at Coventry City.

“I have always wanted to play in England, this is an incredible opportunity to show what I can do,” Cannon said in the press statement announcing the move. “QPR is a very historic club and I can’t wait to start my career here. I have always wanted to attack overseas football because I think that is where the best players are, and that is how you find your better game and develop, so I really think this will help me achieve the best that I can be as a footballer.”

Queens Park Rangers is one of the two London clubs in the Championship alongside Millwall and one of the 13 London clubs in the top four divisions of English pro soccer. They play their home games at Loftus Road in West London and have been in the Championship since 2014-15 after spending a season in the Premier League. Last season, QPR finished 20th in the Championship tied with 19th-place Rotherham United.

This season, QPR is in 19th-place after eight games with eight points. They drew 0-0 at Birmingham City last Friday and split the points at home to Swansea City on September 19. They host Haji Wright’s Coventry City on Saturday.

Moving to Major League Soccer, the unbalanced schedule has teams already playing anywhere from 29-31 games after 34 matchdays. That’s enough for two teams to know that their playoff chances are over, with Toronto in the East and the Colorado Rapids in the West falling out of contention.

Toronto lost 3-0 at NYCFC on Sunday, their third loss in a row and their 11th out of their last 12 games. That has them with 22 points from 30 games played, ten points behind 14th-place Inter Miami. The East is quite close, with Miami five points out of the final playoff spot on 29 games played.

Colorado lost 3-2 at Portland, their second in a row and fifth out of their last six games. That has them on 22 points from 29 games played, 12 behind the 13th-place LA Galaxy. Just like the East, five points separates 13th-place from the final playoff spot.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

Super Lig on beIN Sport: Adana Demirspor vs Besiktas at 1pm. La Liga on ESPN Deportes: Real Madrid vs Las Palmas at 1pm and Valencia vs Real Sociedad at 3:30pm. Serie B on Fox Soccer Plus: Como vs Sampdoria at 2:30pm. Scottish League Cup on CBS Sports: Rangers vs Livingston at 3pm.

Copa Sudamericana on beIN Sport: LDU Quito vs Defensa y Justica at 6pm. Caribbean Cup on FS2: Harbour View vs Robin Hood at 8pm. Copa Libertadores on beIN Sport: Fluminense vs Internacional at 8:30pm. US Open Cup on CBS Sports: Inter Miami vs Houston at 8:30pm ET.

All links are provided as a courtesy. US Soccer Players nor its authors are responsible for the content of third-party links or sites. For comments, questions, and concerns please contact us at editor@usnstpa.com

Photo by Omar Arnau – ISIPhotos.com