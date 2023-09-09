MLS Week 30: Goal for Arriola in Dallas draw, DC scores four at home

We’re back with the week 30 MLS roundup, starting with NYCFC and Vancouver drawing 1-1 at Yankee Stadium. Monsef Bakrar scored for NYCFC in the 55th and Vancouver’s Ryan Gauld equalized from the penalty spot in the 60th.

“We’ve had too many of these games where we play well, where we push the game, where we show fight, we create chances and we have the ball, but we don’t get the result,” NYCFC coach Nick Cushing said. “We have to fight on. We have to continue to fight.”

Columbus won 4-2 at Montreal, taking the lead from a 14th minute own-goal with Cucho Hernandez making it 3-0 from goals in the 22nd and 43rd. Montreal’s Kwadwo Opoku pulled a goal back in the 52nd but Hernandez converted a 65th minute Columbus penalty. Jules-Anthony Vilsaint scored for Montreal in the 68th minute.

DC shutout Chicago 4-0 at Audi Field, going up from a 9th minute Christian Benteke goal. Theodore Ku-DiPietro scored in the 20th with an own-goal making it 3-0 in the 40th. Benteke scored again a minute into stoppage time. Alex Bono kept the clean sheet with three saves.

Orlando shutout FC Cincinnati 1-0 on the road with Facundo Torres scoring in the 44th. Orlando’s Wilder Cartagena saw red five minutes into stoppage time.

New England and Austin drew 2-2 at Gillette Stadium. Emilano Rigoni scored for Austin in the 27th with Tomas Chancalay equalizing in the 28th and scoring again in the 47th. Austin’s Alex Ring equalized four minutes into stoppage time.

“We played well enough to get three points,” New England assistant coach Richie Williams said. “At the end of the game, we didn’t manage the game correctly. All we had to do was dribble the ball to the corner and kill time on the clock. We shouldn’t be shooting the ball on goal at that moment.””

Dallas and Atlanta drew 2-2 at Toyota Stadium. Paul Arriola opened the scoring for FC Dallas in the 4th minute. Atlanta’s Georgios Giakoumakis equalized in the 44th and Saba Lobjanidze scored in the 58th. Bernard Kamungo equalized for Dallas in the 62nd minute.

“Our play needs to be calmer and more composed so that we can make the right decisions, because the spaces to attack were there,” FC Dallas coach Nico Estevez said. “We rushed so much that we made mistakes on clear passes, which we need to improve on. If we want to be a team that fights to win and get in the playoffs the difference is going to be in those moments.”

Nashville and Charlotte drew 1-1 at GEODIS Park. Charlotte’s Scott Arfield scored three minutes into stoppage time and Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar equalized eight minutes into stoppage time.

Sporting Kansas City beat St Louis City 2-1 at home after falling behind to a 22nd minute Samuel Adeniran goal. Sporting KC’s Alan Pulido equalized in the 31st and scored in the 44th minute. “I think tonight was another good example of that in that it really doesn’t matter what’s happened in the past,” Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. “It’s all about us moving into the future here and being prepared.”

Real Salt Lake beat Colorado 2-0. Brayan Vera put RSL up in the 19th and Cristian Arango scored in the 49th. RSL goalkeeper Zack MacMath made three saves.

The Galaxy and Houston drew 0-0 in Carson with LA finishing with four shots on goal to the Dynamo’s three. “It’s about the team getting the result,” Houston goalkeeper Andrew Tarbell said. “Getting a result away from home is good. The guys even wanted more. We’ve got a high standard for ourselves, but at the end, we’re happy to get a point on the road.”

San Jose and Minnesota drew 1-1 at PayPal Park. Teemu Pukki scored for United in the 4th and San Jose’s Cade Cowell equalized in the 16th.

“We’ve started the season well and have been playing well the whole year,” San Jose’s Jackson Yueill said. “We’re going to keep doing what we’ve been doing and keep trying the things that we’ve been trying. We dominate, we create chances, we create opportunities and it’s about finishing those chances. Our conversations and mentality in the locker room is not if we make playoffs, it’s when.

Seattle and Portland drew 2-2 at Lumen Field. Raul Ruidiaz put the Sounders up in the 9th and Leo Chu doubled the lead in the 30th. Chu saw red in the 53rd minute. The Timbers’ Dairon Asprilla scored in the 67th and Evander equalized in the 70th.

Week 30 concludes on Sunday with Philadelphia hosting the Red Bulls and Inter Miami at LAFC.

