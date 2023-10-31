MLS playoff wins for Orlando City and Seattle, USMNT abroad roundup

Tuesday’s soccer news starts with two more round one game ones from the MLS playoffs. Orlando City beat Nashville 1-0 at home. Wilder Caragena scored in the 41st minute and City goalkeeper Pedro Gallese kept the clean sheet with three saves.

Seattle beat FC Dallas 2-0 at home. Albert Rusnak converted a 43rd minute penalty and Jordan Morris doubled the lead in the 74th. Sounders goalkeeper Stefan Frei kept the clean sheet with four saves.

It was a big night in Europe for Major League Soccer, with Lionel Messi winning the Ballon d’Or for the eighth time in a ceremony in Paris. While it has to be said but shouldn’t come as a surprise, this is the first time an MLS player has won the biggest individual prize in world soccer.

Moving to the USMNT players abroad roundup, Haji Wright subbed out in the 77th minute of Coventry City’s 2-0 home loss to West Bromwich Albion. Daryl Dike wasn’t in the squad for West Brom. Grady Diangana opened the scoring for West Brom in the 17th and Brandon Thomas-Asante doubled the lead in the 69th minute.

“I think we needed to dominate two psychological aspects today,” West Brom manager Caros Corberan said. “One was resilience and the second was personality. We certainly started with a lot of personality and we dominated the game in attack. It’s true that when we scored the goal, it changed the way we defended a little bit. We put in one level of resilience which was really important because we kept on facing difficulty to keep our lead, but that was the key to this important win, being resilient.”

Sam Rogers was on the bench for Lillestrom’s 3-1 loss at Bodo/Glimt in the Eliteserien. Trailing 2-0 from goals in the 7th and 62nd, Martin Ove Roseth scored for Lillestrom in the 68th minute. Bodo/Glimt added a third goal in the 76th minute. Lillestrom is 6th in the Eliteserien with 39 points from 26 games. Bodo/Glimt leads the league with 61 points.

WEDNESDAY’S SOCCER TV

DFB Pokal on ESPN Deportes: Borussia Dortmund vs Hoffenheim at 1pm. MLS playoffs on FS1: Columbus vs Atlanta at 7:30pm. Ecuador’s Primera A on GolTV: LDU Quito vs Universidad Catolica at 8pm. Liga MX on TUDN: Atlas vs Pachuca at 9pm and Mazatlan vs Santos Laguna at 11pm ET.

